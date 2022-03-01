Help make the St. Louis Science Center #1 in the country

ST. LOUIS – Ukraine continues to hold on to its capital city as Russian troops move forward with efforts to overrun Kyiv. Meanwhile, the first round of talks between the two nations, as well as Belarus, has ended. More negotiations could be held soon.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands an immediate ceasefire but explosions were heard in the capital after the talks.

Ukrainian authorities claim Russian airstrikes have destroyed several buildings throughout the country. Resistance has slowed the Russian invasion more than anticipated.

Top story: Mask mandates end in St. Louis County and all across Illinois Monday



Russian President Vladimir Putin called the United States and its European allies an “empire of lies” and placed his nuclear forces on high alert.

In the meantime, St. Louis-based companies are worried about their employees trapped in Ukraine.

Mike Menne, the co-founder of digital ad start-up Human Agency, said 12 of his company’s team members work out of their offices in Kyiv.

“We have been talking to them for the past month or so. This might get really bad. What are we going to do?” he said.

Seven of the company’s engineers managed to get out before the Russians launched their assault. Menne said the ones trapped in the city have had to relocate for safety.

“They are sleeping in subway stations, bomb shelters. It’s been a really pretty scary a couple of days,” he said. They don’t have water, power. We are hoping and praying for the best.”

Menne has been staying in touch with his employees but as the invasion intensifies, he’s worried they’ll be stuck in the capital for the duration as Russian forces advance.

“So many bridges demolished,” he said. “People are having a really hard time getting out of the city.”

He’s hoping for the best for Ukraine and has started a nonprofit to raise funds to support the Ukrainians.

Over the weekend, dozens gathered at Tower Grove Park for a rally to support the Ukrainians and call for an end to the war.

Menne said he’s determined to try and get his contractors out safely and assist other families in Ukraine.