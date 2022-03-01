News
Help make the St. Louis Science Center #1 in the country
ST. LOUIS- A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors have selected the Saint Louis Science Center as one of the nominees for Best Science Museum in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice for 2022. Click HERE to cast your vote everyday, once a day until 11am CST on Monday, March 14 to have our beloved St. Louis Sceince Center be named #1 in the country!
The Saint Louis Science Center offers a free place to learn and play through more than 700 interactive experiences across 10 galleries. The museum features an indoor-outdoor agricultural pavilion, a five-story OMNIMAX Theater and the McDonnell Planetarium.
Amongst the list of nominees for this esteemed title are:
1.Center of Science and Industry (COSI) – Columbus, Ohio
2.Michigan Science Center – Detroit
3.Great Lakes Science Center – Cleveland, OH
4.Tellus Science Museum – Cartersville, Georgia
5.The Franklin Institute – Philadelphia
6.Saint Louis Science Center – St. Louis
7.Museum of Science and Industry – Chicago
8.Rochester Museum & Science Center – Rochester, NY
9.National Air and Space Museum – Washington, DC
10.Bishop Museum – Honolulu, Hawaaii
Photos: Exit out of Ukraine: escape by foot, train, car
LVIV, Ukraine — By car, train, foot and — in at least one case — office chair, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond.
The chaotic run for freedom was captured by Associated Press photographers as more than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion.
The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
As a seemingly endless column of cars lined up to cross into Moldova at the Mayaky-Udobne border point, some opted to walk alongside cars pulling luggage. Others walked toward borders bundled in heavy winter coats, gloves, warm hats — some with dogs in tow, others pulling baby strollers piled with bags of belongings.
There were emotional goodbyes as people parted at train stations and tearful reunions as family members embraced upon reaching one of the neighboring countries that has opened their borders to refugees.
Families gathered in tents in Siret, Romania. Children were offered toys.
At the train station in Lviv on Sunday, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive.
St. Louis start-up concerned about employees stationed in Ukraine
ST. LOUIS – Ukraine continues to hold on to its capital city as Russian troops move forward with efforts to overrun Kyiv. Meanwhile, the first round of talks between the two nations, as well as Belarus, has ended. More negotiations could be held soon.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands an immediate ceasefire but explosions were heard in the capital after the talks.
Ukrainian authorities claim Russian airstrikes have destroyed several buildings throughout the country. Resistance has slowed the Russian invasion more than anticipated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the United States and its European allies an “empire of lies” and placed his nuclear forces on high alert.
In the meantime, St. Louis-based companies are worried about their employees trapped in Ukraine.
Mike Menne, the co-founder of digital ad start-up Human Agency, said 12 of his company’s team members work out of their offices in Kyiv.
“We have been talking to them for the past month or so. This might get really bad. What are we going to do?” he said.
Seven of the company’s engineers managed to get out before the Russians launched their assault. Menne said the ones trapped in the city have had to relocate for safety.
“They are sleeping in subway stations, bomb shelters. It’s been a really pretty scary a couple of days,” he said. They don’t have water, power. We are hoping and praying for the best.”
Menne has been staying in touch with his employees but as the invasion intensifies, he’s worried they’ll be stuck in the capital for the duration as Russian forces advance.
“So many bridges demolished,” he said. “People are having a really hard time getting out of the city.”
He’s hoping for the best for Ukraine and has started a nonprofit to raise funds to support the Ukrainians.
Over the weekend, dozens gathered at Tower Grove Park for a rally to support the Ukrainians and call for an end to the war.
Menne said he’s determined to try and get his contractors out safely and assist other families in Ukraine.
Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus
Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago.
“The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the spring of 2020,” State Economist Laura Kalambokidis said Monday during a briefing on a new state financial forecast. As the U.S. economy grew, Minnesota’s revenue projections kept pace and even exceeded national growth in some ways.
In March and April of 2020 as the pandemic took hold, Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs. But through December 2021, the state had recovered 74 percent of those lost jobs, and its unemployment rate had fallen to 3.1 percent, the lowest since December 2019. Total employment had risen to 96.4 percent of the pre-pandemic level.
A strong U.S. outlook for growth in consumer spending, wages and salaries and near-term employment growth “supports our expectation of Minnesota employment, wage and income growth” over the next 30 months, the forecast said.
It expects Minnesota’s employment to grow by 3.4 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2023 before decelerating to an average of 0.8 percent in 2024 and 2025. It predicts the state’s employment will return to pre-pandemic levels in mid-2023.
The forecast estimated that Minnesotans’ total wage income increased 8.4 percent last year, the highest year-over-year boost since 1998. It predicted wage growth would continue to grow an 8.2 percent rate this year, and then decelerate to 5.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 and 4.4 percent in 2024 and 2025.
Despite all the positive signals, Kalambokidis cautioned that “significant challenges to the U.S. economic outlook remain. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor force participation tied to the pandemic and newly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all pose risks to the economic forecast.”
