Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrities Visit Build - March 10, 2020
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the capital city Kyiv filming ‘World of Dance’ when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country last Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) and took to Instagram where he noted that getting arrested was the “least traumatizing” part of his experience so far.

Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship

February 26, 2022

Amanda Bynes Jill Stuart - Front Row - Spring 2010 MBFW
Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade. The actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition is “improved.”

Tom Hardy felt 'overwhelmed' amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron

February 25, 2022

Tom Hardy felt 'overwhelmed' amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron 2
Tom Hardy starred alongside Charlize Theron in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, and he’s admitted to being “in over [his] head” on the set of the George Miller-directed film after Charlize recently confessed that she “didn’t feel safe” following a huge fight with her co-star.

Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding

February 24, 2022

Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were expected to marry in September 2021. But the couple decided to postpone their big day until April 2022, to avoid having a limited guest list. It’s since been reported that the Spice Girls will reunite for their nuptials. Here’s everything we know so far about one of the biggest showbiz weddings of the year. 

The guest list

The big day will take place on April 9 2022 at Nicola’s family estate. As you can imagine there will be some big names in attendance. Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay are on the guest list. The Ramsey’s children are also expected to be there, as Jack Ramsey is one of Brooklyn’s closest friends. Other well-known individuals who could make an appearance include the actress Eva Longoria, hairdresser Ken Paves, and sports agent Dave Gardner. Sadly, Elton John, Brooklyn’s Godfather, is having to skip the bash due to work commitments. The guests who do make it will have to follow a strict no photo and no social media rule. Beckham and Peltz have sold the exclusive rights to their wedding to Vogue, so they’ll be on hand to take some stunning snaps of the pair. 

The nuptials 

Brooklyn will be joined at the altar by his best men. His brothers Romeo and Cruz have been honored with the roles. Nicola has opted for an untraditional chief bridesmaid in her brother, Brad. Nicola will wear a fairytale wedding dress when she says “I do”, and even has a second wedding dress to slip into later on. Both dresses have been designed by Valentino, and Nicola traveled to Rome twice to perfect them both. The couple are sure to exchange stunning wedding rings during their nuptials, too. Popular bands to celebrate a marriage include diamond rings, platinum rings, and pave diamond rings. If Nicola’s engagement ring is anything to go by, the rings will be eye-catching, big, and expensive. 

The parents

Both Brooklyn and Nicola have very famous parents, so, as expected, they’ll play a big part in the wedding. Brooklyn’s footballing dad, David Beckham, has been given the honor of being Master of Ceremonies and will give a speech as part of the celebration. Victoria Beckham is believed to have designed a wedding dress for Nicola, but the actress reportedly turned it down. Instead, she will wear a dress designed by the former Spice Girl during the evening. Nicola’s father is the billionaire Nelson Peltz. He and his wife own a 44,000 square-foot home in Palm Beach, Florida, which cost $103 million in 2015. The property has 27 bedrooms, a pool, and a beautiful sea view, so it’s no surprise that the couple have decided to hold their big day on the lavish estate. 

Brooklyn’s parents’ wedding was one of the most talked about weddings of the nineties. But, if the plans revealed so far are anything to go by, her son and Nicola Peltz’s wedding looks set to significantly outshine theirs.

