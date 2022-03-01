News
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.
The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.
The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.
An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.
Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.
Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.
The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.
“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.
___
Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.
News
Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Brian Laundrie autopsy included several answers about the final moments of his life, but the report prompted a big question for one retired FBI agent.
The remains of 23-year-old Laundrie, of North Port, were found in late October in Carlton Reserve about a mile from the environmental park’s entrance in an area that had been about 3 feet underwater during the rainy season, according to investigators.
The FBI said a notebook found near the remains included a confession that Laundrie killed 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body had been found in Wyoming in late September. She had been strangled, the coroner in that state said.
The young couple had set out on a journey through the middle of the country in late July, chronicling their trip with joyful pictures, videos and blog posts.
The autopsy revealed Laundrie died by suicide and used a .38 caliber revolver, with the deadly projectile found buried in about 6 inches of soil 50 to 60 feet from his remains. The gun had two rounds left in the chamber.
The skeleton was “near complete,” the report stated, but had been scattered a bit by “carnivore activity.” A toxicology report completed this month stated Laundrie had no drugs in his system.
In addition to Laundrie’s much talked about journal, a wooden box that held pictures and a small notebook was also found at the scene, as well as a “handwritten, half note.” A white metal ring was recovered there too.
Jennifer Coffindaffer, who served 25 years in the FBI, was brief when asked if she had ever seen a case like the Laundrie-Petito saga.
“No,” she said.
Most startling to Coffindaffer was the determination that Laundrie shot himself in the left side of his head, despite indications in the autopsy he “was right hand dominant.”
“That was bothersome,” she said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off-hand.”
In her opinion, that fact suggests three possibilities. The first is Laundrie could have been ambidextrous.
“Or he used his left hand because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand,” she said.
The third possibility Coffindaffer offered could no doubt stir up the social media sleuths. She said it could also mean Laundrie was assisted in the suicide.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics,” she said. “And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand.”
That part of this remarkable story that captured the attention of the world has legs, according to Coffindaffer.
“Certainly, for the social media sleuths,” she said. “To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself.”
As far as what was in the notebook, journal and even the half note – Coffindaffer said the best chance for the public to see any of that evidence would be in the civil case.
“That evidence belongs to the next of kin,” she said.
A civil trial would make that evidence public if it’s admitted in court.
Nexstar reached out to the FBI Denver office but did not immediately hear back Monday.
News
Mom and daughters find refuge in St. Louis after meeting Marine in Afghanistan
ST. LOUIS — In October 2019, Andy Bass, a U.S. Marine who now lives in St. Louis, was one of 772 runners who traveled to Afghanistan for a marathon.
The Marathon of Afghanistan is a 26.2-mile race that takes place in the Bamyan region. A week before the start of the race, Bass went to Bamyan to get acclimated because the city has an elevation of about 9,000 feet. That’s the elevation the race was going to start at and eventually climb to 11,000 feet.
During his week in preparation in Bamyan, he met a German runner who was also there for the race. One day, the two of them were walking around the town and spotted a women’s market.
“Me and a German runner were walking around one day, and we’re walking through this building that said the Bamyan Women’s Market, which is something very unusual,” said Bass.
He went inside and was greeted by Zahra Nazari, a teenager who had been practicing her English by reading a dictionary on her phone. Bass said her well-articulated English took him by surprise, almost as much as seeing a women’s market in the middle of Bamyan.
Bass became friends with Bilqis Nazari and her two daughters, Zahra and Fatima Nazari. Bass bought several items from their market before he left, and they became friends on Facebook to keep in touch.
“My mom was the first businesswoman in Bamyan after the first Taliban War,” said Zahra Nazari, who is now 17 years old.
Zahra’s mother, Bilqis Nazari, opened up a shop in the market for women. It was the first and only shop inside the Bamyan Bazaar. Bilqis was the shopkeeper, and her two daughters worked with her, which was “not allowed because they are women.”
Zahra said so many people tried to stop them and told them it was a “shame for women to work in society.”
Bilqis opened the shop was to provide for her two daughters after her husband, Zahra and Fatima’s father, died when they were little. Zahra started working in the shop when she was 9-years-old.
Still, so many people tried to stop them from working.
One morning around 8 a.m., they went to open up their shop and heard a loud explosion. Someone had left a bomb in front of their shop. She said all of the glass inside the shop was broken, and they were warned not to continue operating. They kept going.
Their shop started a revelation. In five years, there were 25 shops with women shopkeepers, and each shop employed around 20 to 40 women hand-workers. They made carpets, jewelry, tablecloths, handmade clothes for men and women, just to name a few.
Most of the shopkeepers has gotten their start by working for the Nazari’s, and then they helped them get their own shop inside the market. All of the women who worked inside the market were widows and needed to support themselves because their husbands were killed in the Taliban War. The Nazari’s gave them a way to do that.
In 2019, at just 16-years-old, Zahra won the best businesswoman from the US Embassy in Kabul. Along with working with her mother in the shop, she was also a teacher for younger kids and worked at UNICEF as a teacher. That’s not all. She also started working with the US Embassy as a master trainer and traveled to other provinces teaching women how they can have their own business.
Zahra’s sister, Fatima, is 18-years-old and would help in the shop as well. But, she also had a career of her own. She is a champion skier in Afghanistan.
But it’s not the skiing experience Americans are used to. Fatima said it would take at least an hour to climb the mountain, for a 29-second ride down the hill. And then she’d do it again. And again. And Again. She said if they weren’t walking fast, it would take nearly two hours.
She started skiing at 10 years old with the boys and never told them she was a woman because she knew women couldn’t participate in the sports. But after one year, she skied again and she won first, beating all of the boys. Her dream is to ski in the Olympics.
She also taught skiing to younger children, while studying social science at university.
The three women said life was great. Other than people trying to shut down their business as shopkeepers, life was great. The three women kept earning awards and accolades for their work. Life was great.
Until August 2021, when they had to run and hide for their lives.
Their country was falling and they needed to help.
“It was a very good situation before the Taliban…broke everything,” Fatima said.
Three women were on an “Active Women’s List,” which meant the Taliban was hunting them because of their leadership as women. The Taliban was hunting these three women to kill them.
Zahra was near the front lines of the war. As the Afghan military fought against the Taliban, Zahra made meals and uniforms for the soldiers. Meanwhile, her mom and sister were hiding.
“I also sent my mom and my sister to mountains for being safe, because we thought mountains were more safe because it would take longer to find them,” Zahra said.
She said women and children have been working toward equality for 20 years and their working rights and now “it’s finished.”
Zahra said it’s hard to get what she saw out of her mind and the military would go four days without eating.
She said while she was there, the Taliban took over 2 districts of Bamyan.
“Taliban captured so much women, and girls and sold them to Pakistan,” she said through her tears.
She said a commander called and told her that if the Taliban gets to her area, to let the military know so they could come and kill her because that was considered a better option.
“It was better the military kill us before the Taliban capture us,” she said.
While this is going on, her mom and sister are still hiding in the mountains. One night at midnight, the three of them met up and ran away to Kabul. She said the Taliban started following the car they were riding in. She said they were in the middle of the gunfire and rockets exchanged back and forth between the Afghan military and Taliban.
When they made their escape to Kabul, their province of Bamyan had fallen it was the same time the leader had fled the country.
“When I was in Kabul, I thought everything was finished and I never have a good future, and I thought the Taliban would kill us,” Zahra said.
They knew they needed to get out. But how?
Zahra reached out to Bass on Facebook. Bass, a man they met by chance in October 2019, would come to their aid nearly two years later over Facebook Messenger while 7,100 miles away.
Bass was able to get VISAs for the three women and helped coordinate where they needed to go at the Kabul airport to help them get on a plane out.
With her documents and the help of Bass, they were told to get inside the Kabul airport. She said it took 10 nights for them to get inside the airport.
“I saw several women and several children that died in front of us because Taliban firing so much,” she said.
She said as she was trying to get into the airport, the Taliban called her to trick her into coming back to her home.
She said the Taliban said that “we don’t have anything with you, you can continue your work, it’s not a problem for you.” But she said her friends called and warned her not to come back to her province because the Taliban was searching for her in the Bamyan market and asking for her, along with a list of 25 women. She said her neighbors called and said the Taliban attacked her home and were searching for her there as well.
“I was very, very nervous, I was crying so much and I wanted help from God,” she said.
She said after 10 days and nights of being scared, hungry, thirsty, surrounded by tear gas and the sounds of gunfire, they were eventually able to get inside the airport with their documents. They had to crawl through a sewage ditch to get to the right marine that could help them get inside.
She said it was a very long process to get from the airport onto a plane. She said while they were inside the airport, they heard women and children screaming from outside the building.
“It was a very difficult moment. Suddenly, I heard a very big explosion from the other side of the airport and then everywhere it was very very silent. That time my heart broke and everyone started crying and suddenly US Soldiers came and told us to enter the airplane,” Zahra said.
“She sent me a message in the middle of the night that said, ‘We’re on a military airplane — me, mom, and sis,” Andy Bass said.
Their plane left. They were headed out of their home country, hoping the U.S. military would take them to safety. They did.
They had a stop in Qatar and Germany before landing at Dulles Airport.
Bass said Zahra messaged him and said, “We are somewhere named Dulles, where is this?”
He said, “You’re in America.” The three women were transferred to a military base for 3 months of processing from the government.
“There was never a question on where would they get their start. It was here. People that can help should help,” Bass said.
They eventually landed in Missouri, with just the clothes on their back.
Andy Bass picked them up at the airport, the day before Thanksgiving and welcomed them into his home.
“We had their first American dinner right here at this table, Chris (Bass’ fiancée) made them spaghetti and meatballs, and the next day was Thanksgiving.”
Their first full day in America was on Thanksgiving. A day the three women said they will never forget.
“We didn’t have anything when we were coming here,” Fatima said. “Now, we are safe. We have food. We have everything.”
“Mr. Bass bought for us, shoes, clothes, an English book, a notebook,” she added.
Bass set up his two spare bedrooms for the women to have and has provided them with everything they need.
“We didn’t have any clothes, only one clothes,” Zahra said. “Mr. Bass buy for us, clothes, jackets, shoes, and brought us to restaurants — Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, American. We went to concerts, cinema.”
The three women now know what life is like in America. They got their picture taken with Santa at the mall, looked at Christmas lights, made gingerbread houses, received their Missouri IDs, are taking self-defense classes, went to the arcade, visited the Arch. Most of all, they said they feel safe.
“Before this, I never thought I was living,” Fatima said. “Now, I’m living. I have everything. I am complete.”
“I’m one of the most lucky girls that I can come here,” Zahra said. “We are praying for Aghanistan people.”
She said she will still cry thinking about the scary moments and the people still left behind but is extremely grateful to be in the USA.
“No matter what people want to say, or what our enemies want to try to make us out to be, America is good. We’re the shining house on the hill, and that’s what I’ve seen with help with them,” Bass said. “I have not been on this alone.”
The three women said Bass has become family.
“I never had a father,” Fatima said through her tears.”He’s like a father for us.”
“This is a very good feeling for me when we are coming to the USA. When I hug Mr. Bass, I thought I had a father, because I never had a father. I don’t know the feeling of having a father,” Fatima said through her tears.
“My mom said she is appreciative of US Government and so much from Mr. Bass for helping us,” Bilqis Nazari said as her daughter, Fatima, translated for her.
“Now, it’s our turn to be a hero for my mom,” Fatima said.
The three women said they promise they will make America proud.
“When we arrived in the USA, I promised myself that I will study hard, work hard, and I want to be a US Citizen, and I will arrive to all of my goals, and I will be a very good citizen in the USA,” Zahra said. “Right now, I’m writing my book about my journey from Afghanistan to the USA.”
She wants to get her book published and continue to advocate for women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan. She also wants to attend a university.
“I promise I’m very successful to this country,” Fatima said.
“I’m always thankful to the U.S. Government for helping Afghanistan around 20 years, especially women and girls rights and men and women equality,” Zahra said.
News
Live updates: Official: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
KYIV, Ukraine—More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.
Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.
___
NEW YORK—Three major Hollywood studios have moved to pause their upcoming theatrical releases in Russia, including rolling out “The Batman” in theaters there this week.
Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures s aid Monday that they would “pause” the release of their films in Russia. Each studio has significant upcoming releases that had been set to debut internationally in the coming weeks. “The Batman,” one of the year’s more anticipated films, launches Friday in North America and many overseas territories.
Warner Bros.′ move closely followed a similar decision Monday by the Walt Disney Co. The studio had planned to open the Pixar film “Turning Red” in Russia on March 10. That film is going straight to Disney+ in the U.S.
Sony followed suit, saying it would delay its release of the comic book film “Morbius” in Russia.
Russia is not a leading market for Hollywood, but the country typically ranks in the top dozen countries globally in box office.
___
CANBERRA, Australia—Australia will provide Ukraine with $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware to fight Russian invaders.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday elaborated on his country’s plans after revealing a day earlier that his government would provide Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with lethal military equipment. Morrison promised only non-lethal military equipment last week.
“President Zelenskyy said: ‘Don’t give me a ride, give me ammunition,’ and that’s exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do,” Morrison said.
Australia had committed $50 million to provide both lethal and non-lethal defensive support for Ukraine through NATO, he said.
“The overwhelming majority of that … will be in the lethal category,” Morrison said.
“We’re talking missiles, we’re talking ammunition, we’re talking supporting them in their defense of their own homeland in Ukraine and we’ll be doing that in partnership with NATO,” Morrison said.
“I’m not going to go into the specifics of that because I don’t plan to give the Russian government a heads up about what’s coming their way, but I can assure them it is coming your way,” he added.
___
KYIV, Ukraine—Satellite photos show a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine’s capital stretching for 40 miles.
The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.
___
WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. is telling senators her country needs more military weapons as it fights the Russian invasion.
Senators emerged from a Monday evening meeting with Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Capitol as Congress is preparing supplemental funding to help Ukraine during the crisis. The White House is seeking at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid.
“They need more arms,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.
“It’s David versus Goliath,” said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “I think that any human being reading the reports coming out of there realize that this is dire.”
Senators in the U.S. are working to provide ammunition such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine — what Risch called an “all of the above” effort.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday.
In a video address late Monday, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method.”
The president gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But he says Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”
Zelenskyy says that Kyiv, the capital, remains “a key goal” for the Russians and that Russian forces have also shelled the city of Kharkiv with rocket artillery.
___
LOS ANGELES — Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation says equipment to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.
Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.
Musk replied with his own tweet saying: “You are most welcome.”
The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now “active” in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way. That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.
Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as “ideally suited” for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion and fight on Ukraine’s side against invading Russian troops.
The decree by President Volorymyr Zelenskyy takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place.
___
NEW YORK — The National Hockey League is suspending all business dealings in Russia and has ruled out the possibility of holding events there in the near future because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The league issued a statement Monday condemning Russia’s actions.
It also says: “We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”
___
WASHINGTON — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram says it is restricting access to Russia’s RT and Sputnik in Europe over concerns the two state-controlled media outlets are being used to spread disinformation and propaganda.
Monday’s action by Menlo Park, Calif.-based Meta came after its announcement over the weekend that it was banning ads from Russian state media and had removed a network of 40 fake accounts, pages and groups that published pro-Russian talking points. The network used fictitious persons posing as journalists and experts, but had yet to create much of an audience. Facebook began labelling Russian state-run media in 2020.
RT and Sputnik are part of Russia’s sprawling propaganda machine, spreading information that supports Russia’s invasion while seeking to undermine and criticize the response by other nations.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian Orthodox bishops are calling on their superior in Moscow to urge Russia’s leadership to stop the war in Ukraine.
The Holy Synod – the governing body of bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — asked Moscow Patriarch Kirill to call on Russian leaders to stop hostilities. The appeal shows a growing chasm between Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, and his own bishops in Ukraine over the war.
Patriarch Kirill has long had friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In statements to date, he has called for an end to “fratricidal” war in Ukraine, but he has not assigned blame for the conflict and has emphasized a call for Orthodox unity.
While the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is under the ultimate authority of Kirill, it also enjoys considerable autonomy. Its synod also called for divine intervention on behalf of Ukraine’s army.
___
TORONTO — Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems, upgraded ammunition and is banning all imports of crude oil from Russia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the shipments are addition to the three previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment. Canada announced this week it would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armor, helmets, gas masks, and night-vision goggles.
Canada does not import much oil from Russia.
Trudeau called for the end to the war, saying its costs would only grow grow steeper and that those responsible will be held accountable.
___
UNITED NATIONS — The United States says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.
U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed of “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country” against the Russian Mission.
Nebenzia called the U.S. expulsions a “gross violation” of the U.N. agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.
___
BRUSSELS — The European Union has slapped sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.
EU headquarters said those listed include “oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors,” government officials, top military brass and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine.”
The bloc had already imposed an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. No travel ban was imposed to allow the two men to take part in any diplomatic efforts, should Russia consider bringing an end to the war on its former Soviet neighbor.
EU sanctions now apply to a total of 680 people and 53 entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies. Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ was listed Monday.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Satellite images show Russian troops are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts and are advancing on the capital city of Kyiv.
On Monday, a convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv. The city is home to nearly 3 million residents.
The images from Maxar Technologies also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.
___
PARIS – France has decided to move its embassy out of the Ukrainian capital, but the French ambassador will remain in the country.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the French Embassy, which had been holding out in Kyiv amid war, was being transferred to the western city of Lviv.
Le Drian told French television station BFMTV on Monday that Ambassador Etienne de Poncins would remain in Ukraine. Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on Thursday, drawing international condemnation.
Asked if the ambassador was under threat in the capital, Le Drian said that “the risks and threats were sufficiently important” to transfer the embassy’s operations to Lviv, not far from the Polish border.
___
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists his country “won’t give up” on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine, but says it will implement an international convention that allows Turkey to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to the warships of “belligerent countries.”
The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosporus during wartime. Ukraine has asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.
Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks and it was not clear how much of an impact Turkey’s decision to close down the straits would have on the conflict. The convention, also provides an exception for Black Sea vessels returning to port.
Turkey has criticized Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, but has also been trying to balance its close ties to Ukraine with its interests in not upsetting its fragile economic relationship with Russia.
___
GENEVA — Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”
UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
The move comes as the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup. The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
___
GENEVA — International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup. The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
The IOC said it was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from the World Cup ahead of a qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.
___
MOSCOW — The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting between Moscow and its smaller neighbor concluded with no immediate agreements.
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.
Vladimir Medinsky headed the Russian delegation in Belarus. He said the two sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.”
Another round of talks was agreed to, Medinsky said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave few details except to say that the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place “in the near future.”
“The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect,” Medinsky said.
___
BERLIN — The European Space Agency says the planned launch of a joint mission with Russia to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Following a meeting of officials from its 22 member states Monday, the agency said in a statement that it was assessing the consequences of sanctions for its cooperation with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.
“Regarding the ExoMars program continuation, the sanctions and the wider context make a launch in 2022 very unlikely,” it said.
The launch was already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and technical problems.
The mission’s goal is to put a lander on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars.
On Saturday, Roscosmos said it was pulling its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.
___
CAIRO — The Arab League has voiced concerns about the war in Ukraine, but it refrained from demanding an end to the Russian invasion.
The pan-Arab organization says in a communique Monday it supports all ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis “through dialogue and diplomacy.”
The communique comes after a meeting of representatives of the 22-member Arab League in Cairo.
The communique didn’t mention Russia, which has close ties with regional powers like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Most governments in the Arab regions have avoided criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UAE, which holds a temporary seat at the U.N. Security Council, has joined China and India in abstaining during a vote on a U.S. resolution condemning the invasion.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say at least 44 people have been wounded in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and that seven of them died in hospitals.
It wasn’t clear if the casualties, which covered the past 24 hours, were all civilians. The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday’s shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.
Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.
The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.
___
GENEVA — The Swiss president says Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “unacceptable” and Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions, including asset freezes, targeting Russians – all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite havens to park their money.
Ignazio Cassis told a news conference Monday that Russia’s invasion was intolerable on moral and political grounds. Switzerland’s government has been trying to balance its condemnation of Russia’s actions with its history of neutrality and as an intermediary between opposing countries.
Referring to the Swiss executive body, he added: “The Federal Council has decided to take up fully the sanctions of the European Union, including the asset freezes.”
Switzerland is not a European Union member but is all but surrounded by four EU countries: Austria, France, Germany and Italy.
___
MOSCOW — Russia has closed its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada, responding in kind to their move to close their respective airspaces to all Russian aircraft.
The move, announced Monday by the state aviation agency, follows a decision by the EU and Canada over the weekend to close their skies to the Russian planes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
It added that planes from those countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.
___
WASHINGTON, D.C — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing nonessential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.
“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.
___
BEIJING — China is criticizing the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, saying that will harm the chances of finding a political settlement.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday reiterated China’s standard opposition to “unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” despite Beijing’s own use of such measures against countries such as Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan.
“Facts have long proven that sanctions could not help solve problems but create new issues,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “It will not only result in a lose-lose or multi-lose situation economically, but also disrupt the process of political settlement.”
China, along with India and the United Arab Emirates, abstained in Friday’s 11-1 vote on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy
Mom and daughters find refuge in St. Louis after meeting Marine in Afghanistan
Live updates: Official: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers
Belleville leaders discuss future of former Lindenwood campus
Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order
St. Charles mayor says multi-billion dollar project will redefine the city
Karl-Anthony Towns’ late three leads to Wolves’ win over short-handed Cavaliers
Jefferson County family trying to help get kids out of Ukrainian orphanage
Live updates: Australia commits $50M in support for Ukraine
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues