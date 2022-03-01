News
Mike Preston: The Ravens have many needs. Some swag should be near the top of the list. | COMMENTARY
It’s been nearly 10 years since the Ravens won their last Super Bowl, and they still haven’t been able to replace the star talent on that roster.
They didn’t need to find eventual Hall of Famers like linebacker Ray Lewis or safety Ed Reed, but rather some players who were simply able to lead through their play, engaging personality, toughness, or a combination of all three.
Regardless of the injuries in 2021, the Ravens need a few more top-quality players who can push them over the hump, or they won’t go far in the playoffs. Right now, they are stuck at the bottom of the top tier in the NFL because of the lack of game-changers.
The Los Angeles Rams had defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
And the Ravens had quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Cincinnati had quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Besides quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay had linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea.
And the Ravens had Jackson, who missed the final four games with a bone bruise in his ankle.
That’s not a knock on Jackson. He is exciting and explosive. But he also needs to take another step in his development as far as reading defenses and throwing to become a complete quarterback. And then there is the immature side of Jackson, which is why front office members will be holding their collective breath during the offseason.
The Ravens have tried to increase their number of impact players since the Great Purge of 2012 when they parted ways with such dominant players both on the field and in personality in Lewis, Reed, receiver Anquan Boldin and safety Bernard Pollard. But it just hasn’t worked out.
Tight end Mark Andrews is a good player, but he can’t catch, run and certainly dance like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Both Jackson and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown are scaled-down versions of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and receiver Tyreek Hill. The Ravens don’t have a pass rusher like Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt or the Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett.
The Ravens have a lot of needs — like every team at this time of year — but there are some other missing ingredients like tough guys, leadership and mentors who are willing to call out other players when it is warranted. The Ravens need more swag.
In other words, they are too bland.
Besides Jackson, the other top playmaker is cornerback Marcus Peters, but he missed the entire year because of a torn ACL in the preseason. Not only is Peters one of the smartest players on the field every Sunday, but he also challenges the coaching staff and “dog cusses” his teammates if they play poorly.
It doesn’t always look good on the field, but he plays with an edge.
There was similar hope that cornerback Marlon Humphrey and second-year linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrsion might step into leadership roles, but Humphrey hasn’t played well since signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension in October 2020. Queen and Harrison need to be more concerned with their tackling before they can emerge as leaders.
Defensive end Calais Campbell is a leader in a quiet sort of way, but he and nose guard Brandon Williams are on the downside of their careers, as is cornerback Jimmy Smith. J.K. Dobbins might become a top running back in the NFL but has yet to show consistency.
But this isn’t all about playing ability, and the Ravens’ history proves it. In 2000, tight end Shannon Sharpe was past his prime but became a face and voice of the organization. Lewis was the best player in the NFL, but the toughest guys on the team were defensive linemen Sam Adams, Tony Siragusa, Michael McCrary and Rob Burnett.
In 2012, Lewis’s best days were behind him but when Lewis spoke, all the young guys listened. If he recited scripture and put his hands on a player, miracles would soon follow. Ask receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones. Boldin was the cranky perfectionist and the two craziest players on the team might have been both safeties, Pollard and Reed.
What did they all have in common? Strong personalities.
Some will say that the Ravens are victims of their own success. When they struggled in the early years after the move from Cleveland to Baltimore, they used top draft picks on offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, cornerbacks Chris McAlister and Duane Starks, outside linebackers Peter Boulware, Terrell Suggs and running back Jamal Lewis.
But the Ravens also got defensive tackle Haloti Ngata at No. 12 in 2006, Reed at No. 24 in 2002 and tight end Todd Heap at No. 31 in 2001. Some of the top free-agent acquisitions through the years were Siragusa, McCrary, Sharpe, safety Rod Woodson and receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Derrick Mason. You could find them if you got money to buy them.
When you look through this current Ravens roster, they have enough talent, especially with Jackson, to win 10, 11 or 12 games a year. And since they are committed to Jackson for at least one or two more years, they have to find another way to get them deep into the playoffs because something is missing.
The blue-collar philosophy is in place and so is the strong work ethic, but a prominent former general manager once told me: “On every team, you have to have three or four thugs on your team.”
He wasn’t talking about thugs off the street or bad characters. He was talking about rabble-rousers, guys who consistently stayed within the system but weren’t afraid to stray outside of it, guys who could talk the talk but had the confidence and swagger to back it up.
The Ravens are missing these kinds of players.
They should revisit their own history to find it.
()
News
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
By RONALD BLUM
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging opening day as scheduled on March 31.
Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m.
As the lockout reached its 90th day, players and owners made progress toward a deal but remained far apart on key issues.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.
“We’re working at it,” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.
Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings. Some of the 13 sessions lasted mere minutes and also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan.
Negotiations went into a ninth straight day after the league and players met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.
Manfred initially said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. Without fixing an exact time to the deadline, bargaining sessions stretched past 2 a.m.
The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.
Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”
Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”
The sides arrived at 10 a.m. on Monday, three hours earlier than previous days, at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miler were the only players on hand. Halem, Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort also took part in the talks.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
The most contentious proposals in dispute involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.
In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.
Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.
MLB has offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $220 million this year. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.
Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.
The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.
The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $25 million to be split among 30.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GENEVA (AP) — International sports bodies moved to further isolate Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine and pushed Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.
The IOC said it was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.
It was unclear how the IOC’s request will affect Russian hockey players in the NHL and tennis players, including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, in Grand Slam, ATP and WTA tournaments outside the authority of the International Tennis Federation.
World Rugby’s executive committee banned Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities, saying it condemned “Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.”
FIFA was in talks with European soccer body UEFA on the details of suspending Russia’s national and club teams, people with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private discussions before FIFA and UEFA decision-makers can ratify the ban later Monday.
With a direct impact on Russia playing World Cup qualifiers next month, FIFA already said Sunday it was talking to the IOC about excluding the country from competitions “should the situation not be improving rapidly.”
The IOC also went directly after President Vladimir Putin, who turned the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics into a personal project. Putin’s golden Olympic Order, which was awarded in 2001, has been withdrawn, the IOC said in a statement.
The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and official from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
The IOC said it acted “with a heavy heart,” but noted that the impact of war on Ukrainian sports and athletes who cannot now take part in competitions outweighed the potential damage done to athletes from Russia and Belarus.
It was not a total blanket ban by the IOC, which also did not specifically suspend the national Olympic committees of Russia and Belarus.
Where exclusion was “not possible on short notice for organizational or legal reasons,” then teams from Russia and Belarus should compete as neutral athletes with no national flag, anthem or symbols, including at the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
Russian Olympic committee leader Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement “there is only one comment to make — we categorically disagree,” adding it would help national federations to challenge “discriminatory rulings.”
Sports bodies across Europe already had moved against Russia on Monday by refusing to host or play against teams from the country.
Finland wants the Russian hockey team banned from the men’s world championships it will host in May, the Swiss soccer federation said its women’s team will not play Russia in July at the European Championship, and German soccer club Schalke said it had decided to end its longstanding partnership with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Over the weekend, FIFA declined to ban Russia from the World Cup. Instead, it said the country’s national team will have to compete under the name of its federation, the “Football Union of Russia” as punishment. Besides Poland, potential opponents Sweden and the Czech Republic have said they would refuse to take the field against Russia.
“The Swedish Football Association is disappointed with FIFA’s decision but is determined to continue to work together with other federations to cancel Russia’s matches in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” the body said Monday, citing the “illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine.”
The World Cup is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21 in Qatar.
In European club soccer, Russian team Spartak Moscow is still scheduled to play next week in the Europa League against German club Leipzig. UEFA allowed Spartak to take its place in the round of 16 draw on Friday, one day after Putin ordered the invasion to start.
UEFA called a meeting of its executive committee for later Monday and is expected to exclude Russian teams from its competitions based on the IOC announcement. The FIFA Bureau was set to only require the six regional confederation presidents to confirm the decision in writing.
The moves are not unprecedented. Following United Nations sanctions in 1992, FIFA and UEFA expelled Yugoslavia from its competitions when war broke out in the Balkans.
Besides Schalke’s effort to drop Gazprom as a partner, UEFA also is expected to see if it can nullify sponsorship deals with the company. Gazprom sponsors both the Champions League and the European Championship.
FIFA had tried to compromise Sunday by suggesting Russia play at neutral venues without its flag and anthem and under the Football Union of Russia name.
That aligns with sanctions imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020 to punish Russia for state-backed doping and cover-ups of cheating, and applied at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and this year’s Winter Games in Beijing.
If Russia plays Poland as scheduled on March 24 and wins, the team would then face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.
Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza said Sunday it was “totally unacceptable” that FIFA had not immediately expelled Russia from World Cup qualifying and said Poland is “not interested in participating in this game of appearances.”
Another future opponent, Albania, also said Sunday it would not play against Russia in any sports. Russia and Albania are scheduled to meet twice in June in the UEFA Nations League soccer tournament.
In hockey, the sport’s governing body has come under pressure from Finland and Switzerland to ban Russia and Belarus, both due to play at the world championships in May in Helsinki and Tampere.
Finnish Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela said in a statement Monday it had talks with the Zurich-based IIHF to exclude the two countries from the sport internationally. ___
AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris in London contributed.
___
More AP soccer: and
News
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline
By RONALD BLUM
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.
The sides met nearly a dozen times Monday, and negotiations carried on past midnight as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained very far apart on key issues.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.
“We’re working at it,’” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.
Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings, including for a series of brief sessions that also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan late Monday.
Negotiations went into a ninth straight day after the league and players met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.
Manfred said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which led to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides sensed an agreement within reach.
The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.
Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”
Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”
The sides arrived at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than previous days, at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miler were the only players on hand. Halem, Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort also took part in the talks.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
The most contentious proposals in dispute involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.
In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.
Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.
MLB has offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.
Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.
The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.
The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.
___
More AP MLB: and
Mike Preston: The Ravens have many needs. Some swag should be near the top of the list. | COMMENTARY
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline
Trump endorsement still a hot commodity in upcoming Missouri, Illinois primaries
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after St. Louis home invasion
Creve Coeur leaders believe new Bayer business model will benefit area
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy
Mom and daughters find refuge in St. Louis after meeting Marine in Afghanistan
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues