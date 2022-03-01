News
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
By RONALD BLUM
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings Monday in an effort to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — one more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2.
“We’re working at it,’” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.
The sides were negotiating for the eighth straight day after meeting just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.
Manfred said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which led to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides sense a deal within reach.
The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.
On the 89th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”
Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their `threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and `future’ of our amazing sport.”
The sides arrived at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual, at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miler were the only players on hand. Deputy Commissoner Dan Halem, MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort also took part in the talks.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
The most contentious proposals in dispute involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.
In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.
Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.
MLB is offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.
Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.
The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.
The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.
___
More AP MLB: and
Help make the St. Louis Science Center #1 in the country
ST. LOUIS- A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors have selected the Saint Louis Science Center as one of the nominees for Best Science Museum in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice for 2022. Click HERE to cast your vote everyday, once a day until 11am CST on Monday, March 14 to have our beloved St. Louis Sceince Center be named #1 in the country!
The Saint Louis Science Center offers a free place to learn and play through more than 700 interactive experiences across 10 galleries. The museum features an indoor-outdoor agricultural pavilion, a five-story OMNIMAX Theater and the McDonnell Planetarium.
Amongst the list of nominees for this esteemed title are:
1.Center of Science and Industry (COSI) – Columbus, Ohio
2.Michigan Science Center – Detroit
3.Great Lakes Science Center – Cleveland, OH
4.Tellus Science Museum – Cartersville, Georgia
5.The Franklin Institute – Philadelphia
6.Saint Louis Science Center – St. Louis
7.Museum of Science and Industry – Chicago
8.Rochester Museum & Science Center – Rochester, NY
9.National Air and Space Museum – Washington, DC
10.Bishop Museum – Honolulu, Hawaaii
Click HERE to cast your vote everyday, once a day until 11am CST on Monday, March 14 to have our beloved St. Louis Sceince Center be named #1 in the country!
Photos: Exit out of Ukraine: escape by foot, train, car
LVIV, Ukraine — By car, train, foot and — in at least one case — office chair, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and beyond.
The chaotic run for freedom was captured by Associated Press photographers as more than 520,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion.
The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
As a seemingly endless column of cars lined up to cross into Moldova at the Mayaky-Udobne border point, some opted to walk alongside cars pulling luggage. Others walked toward borders bundled in heavy winter coats, gloves, warm hats — some with dogs in tow, others pulling baby strollers piled with bags of belongings.
There were emotional goodbyes as people parted at train stations and tearful reunions as family members embraced upon reaching one of the neighboring countries that has opened their borders to refugees.
Families gathered in tents in Siret, Romania. Children were offered toys.
At the train station in Lviv on Sunday, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive.
St. Louis start-up concerned about employees stationed in Ukraine
ST. LOUIS – Ukraine continues to hold on to its capital city as Russian troops move forward with efforts to overrun Kyiv. Meanwhile, the first round of talks between the two nations, as well as Belarus, has ended. More negotiations could be held soon.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands an immediate ceasefire but explosions were heard in the capital after the talks.
Ukrainian authorities claim Russian airstrikes have destroyed several buildings throughout the country. Resistance has slowed the Russian invasion more than anticipated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the United States and its European allies an “empire of lies” and placed his nuclear forces on high alert.
In the meantime, St. Louis-based companies are worried about their employees trapped in Ukraine.
Mike Menne, the co-founder of digital ad start-up Human Agency, said 12 of his company’s team members work out of their offices in Kyiv.
“We have been talking to them for the past month or so. This might get really bad. What are we going to do?” he said.
Seven of the company’s engineers managed to get out before the Russians launched their assault. Menne said the ones trapped in the city have had to relocate for safety.
“They are sleeping in subway stations, bomb shelters. It’s been a really pretty scary a couple of days,” he said. They don’t have water, power. We are hoping and praying for the best.”
Menne has been staying in touch with his employees but as the invasion intensifies, he’s worried they’ll be stuck in the capital for the duration as Russian forces advance.
“So many bridges demolished,” he said. “People are having a really hard time getting out of the city.”
He’s hoping for the best for Ukraine and has started a nonprofit to raise funds to support the Ukrainians.
Over the weekend, dozens gathered at Tower Grove Park for a rally to support the Ukrainians and call for an end to the war.
Menne said he’s determined to try and get his contractors out safely and assist other families in Ukraine.
