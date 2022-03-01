News
One dead in possible I-70 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Homicide investigators are trying to find out what led to a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis Tuesday morning.
St. Louis police were called to the area of Westbound I-70 and Goodfellow around 9:30 am Tuesday, where they found a male victim with what may have been a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on the age of the victim or other circumstances were immediately available.
Rock the Garden 2022: Summer music festival returning after three years
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Sleater-Kinney and Low are among the acts booked to play Rock the Garden on June 11 outside of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.
Launched by the Walker in 1998, Rock the Garden has been co-sponsored by 89.3 The Current since 2008. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and organizers chose not to stage it last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Tickets for 2022 are $79 for general admission and $300 for VIP and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday to members of Minnesota Public Radio and Walker Art Center. Any remaining tickets, priced at $84 and $300, will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. March 7 through Etix.
A native of rural Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff spent the early days of his career as a solo act, recording several well-received folk albums, including 2010’s “In Memory of Loss.” In 2015, he returned to action with a new retro soul sound and album, “Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.” The first single, “S.O.B.,” turned into a surprise breakthrough hit and Rateliff and the band built on that momentum by touring heavily.
In early 2020, Rateliff released another solo album, “And It’s Still Alright,” which was inspired by his divorce and the sudden death of his producer and collaborator Richard Swift. Last fall, the Night Sweats returned to action with their third record, “The Future.”
During their first decade together, Washington state’s Sleater-Kinney stood among the most-admired American rock bands, thanks in part to the trio’s eclectic blend of spiky pop songs and feminist politics. After touring for their 2005 album, “The Woods,” Sleater-Kinney went on hiatus, with guitarist/vocalist Carrie Brownstein finding success on her Emmy-winning sketch comedy show “Portlandia.”
The group reunited in 2014 and released the records “No Cities to Love” and “The Center Won’t Hold.” Shortly before “The Center Won’t Hold” hit stores, drummer Janet Weiss surprised fans by quitting the group, citing a “new direction” that led her to depart. Brownstein and vocalist/guitarist Corin Tucker recorded their latest effort, “Path of Wellness,” during the pandemic.
Married couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker have been making music together as Low for nearly 30 years. The couple formed Low in Duluth with the goal of making slow, quiet music, which stood in stark contrast to the then-peaking grunge movement. In the time since, the pair — joined by a series of bass players — haven’t been afraid to experiment with their sound and instrumentation while maintaining impressively high standards.
Low has recorded three records in a row with producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Hippo Campus), including last year’s “Hey What,” which is nominated for a best engineered album Grammy. When Low played Rock the Garden in 2013, Sparhawk and Parker surprised the crowd by tossing out their set list and playing just one song, “Do You Know How to Waltz,” for nearly half an hour.
The rest of the lineup includes Filipino-British singer/songwriter Beabadoobee, California funk musician DaM-FunK, Nigerian blues guitarist Bombino and Australian doom metal duo Divide and Dissolve.
The Batman: A Emo-Noir Take On the Caped Crusader (And His Diary)
The past is always present, lurking in the shadows like a mysterious superhero. Or, at least, that’s the thesis behind director Matt Reeves’ new interpretation of Gotham’s beloved caped crusader in The Batman, a gritty, film noir take intended as a reboot of the franchise. Originally planned as a vehicle for Ben Affleck’s bland Batman, Reeves’ version hits left of center, offering a vision of the character not yet explored on film.
|
THE BATMAN ★★★ (3/4 stars)
Batman, played with general success by Robert Pattinson, doesn’t possess any special powers, nor do his adversaries. Instead, he’s a masked vigilante treated with skepticism by Gotham’s police force. He dons a homemade suit and skulks around the city, beating up thugs in the Subway. When one inquires, “Who the hell are you supposed to be?” Batman growls back, “I’m vengeance.” And when he’s not fighting crime, Batman reverts back to being a floppy-haired Bruce Wayne, who seems to spend all his time brooding and leaving the real work to Alfred (Andy Serkis). There are no heroes in this Gotham, as we quickly learn.
The film, which leans heavily into the detective genre, sets up a relatively simple premise that, of course, requires Batman to face his past. On Halloween night the city’s mayor, currently up for re-election, is brutally murdered in his home. The crime scene includes a greeting card addressed to the Batman along with a set of ciphers—the first in a series of clues that sends the hero on the trail of the Riddler, a sociopathic serial killer intent on taking down the corrupt elite who run Gotham. Batman begins to investigate the murders, which become more and more horrifying (no surprise to learn actor Paul Dano had trouble sleeping while playing the enigmatic villain), with the help of Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). The investigation leads him to a nightclub owned by crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), where he tangles with the Penguin (an under-used Colin Farrell) and meets Selina Kyle (an unfortunate Zoë Kravitz), who becomes an ally rather than a foe.
The thrill of The Batman is the unfolding of each new layer of the Riddler’s crimes, which are intended to expose deep rot at all levels of the city’s government. The truth becomes more and more complicated, with connections to Bruce’s own family. Thankfully, Reeves spares us yet another film sequence where Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered as young Bruce watches, but their specters loom large throughout the story. Bruce isn’t free of his past, nor is Selina, who similarly grapples with parental trauma. This is a seriously emo take on the superhero, who keeps a diary and lives in a mansion so Gothic it might as well be Notre Dame.
Trepidation about Pattinson’s casting is fair, but the actor sheds preconceptions of himself as he embodies the dual-natured character. His take on Batman is immensely compelling; his portrayal of Bruce Wayne is less so. But this film isn’t really about Bruce, as much as the Wayne family haunts the story. The Riddler points out that while everyone seeks to unmask the Batman, it’s actually the mask that allows him to be his true self. Past versions of the character made Bruce out to be a handsome playboy, but here he just wants to hide—in his Gothic tower, from his familial responsibilities and behind his mask—and that’s more interesting. Reeves suggests that it’s our past that shapes us, but we can determine what to do with it. As Batman, Bruce has the means to process what he wants that choice to look like, while the Riddler—and, to an extent, Selina—has channeled his childhood trauma into violence. The film asks: How do we carry our generational sins forward and when do we have the capacity to let them go?
Dano sinks into his role with ferocity and a sense of truly unhinged glee. While Jim Carrey’s Riddler in Batman Forever was a whimsical jokester, Dano’s version is an absolutely terrifying serial killer whose use of social media and online forums evokes that loner white man who goes a shooting spree to ease his pain. His motivations are clear—an important aspect of a good villain—and, at times, we can even sympathize with him. Reeves has cited the Zodiac Killer as an inspiration and that tracks, although there are hints of John Doe in Se7en present as well. This superhero movie, as you can probably discern, is not for the kids.
As Selina, Kravitz is far less successful. Like Batman, Selina has no special powers (and is not yet known as Catwoman); she’s just pretty good at breaking and entering. Reeves doesn’t seem to know how to naturally bring female characters into this aggressively male world, and Selina serves mainly as a love interest for the Batman. It’s impossible to understand how the character, with her slight figure, would have the strength to lift a gun, let alone fight. But why worry about that when she looks good in a leather dress and can make gooey eyes at Pattinson? The actress is miscast, but the fault is larger: A modern interpretation of Batman, even one with nostalgic style, shouldn’t feel retrograde in its representation of gender.
Still, The Batman is an exciting, surprising ride. The cinematography, from DP Greig Fraser, has an unexpected intimacy, often bringing the viewer disconcertingly close to the characters. There are the requisite blockbuster shots, of course, but generally the film takes a new perspective visually as well as thematically. A car chase involving Penguin and Batman is set on a busy highway, on a rainy night. It’s chaotic, not at all sleek, and while it can be difficult to follow the action, it’s refreshing to see a filmmaker not fall into flashy big-screen tropes. Pattinson’s Batman is sort of a mess. As a superhero, he’s not particularly super—at one point, descending from a tall building, he misses his mark and gets injured. At another, he injects himself with adrenaline to keep fighting. But it’s that sense of disarray feels aptly sincere.
There has to be a good reason to tell a story again. That reason can’t be box-office draw or fan service, as much as movie studios might like it to be. Batman has pervaded pop culture for decades, both onscreen and on the page, and it’s important that Hollywood not just dish out more Batman for the sake of it. All things considered, it’s for the best that Affleck’s version of this didn’t go ahead. Reeves brings a real sense of motivation to his re-telling of the character and his why is clear. Even in its stumbles, The Batman doesn’t feel like a money grab. It’s genuinely interesting—and likely will become more so if Barry Keoghan’s cameo moment towards the end of the film goes where it’s suggested it will go. Like Batman, Reeves know the past is always at hand, but if you can determine to move beyond it you can go somewhere entirely new.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 6 of Russian assault
Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its sixth day, with a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground.
Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.
But Ukrainian fighters are putting up a fierce resistance and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. There are increasing fears that as Russia becomes more isolated under an avalanche of Western sanctions, Vladimir Putin could become even more reckless and set off a world-altering war.
Across Ukraine, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict with families and children huddled in underground subway stations, basements and other shelters.
The Red Cross appealed Tuesday for 250 million Swiss francs ($272 million) to help people affected by the war. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Cross federation said they fear “millions of people face extreme hardship and suffering without improved access and a rapid increase in humanitarian assistance.”
On Monday, a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE FRONT LINES?
Ukrainian authorities say the center of Kharkiv was hit Tuesday by renewed Russian shelling that struck the administration building along with residential buildings. There was no word on casualties. Previously, officials in Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million, said at least 11 people were killed and scores were wounded in shelling Monday.
The Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv — a city of nearly 3 million people — is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. The convoy was no more than 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the city center on Monday, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.
Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops have slowed Russia’s advance and held onto Kyiv and other key cities — at least for the time being. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who had earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law and whose defiance has drawn much admiration from the West — asked NATO to impose a complete no-fly zone over Ukraine for Russian airplanes, helicopters and missiles.
Britain’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, rejected the call Tuesday, saying it would risk widening the war by putting the alliance in direct conflict with Russian forces.
Zelenskyy called the attack Tuesday on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.” Later, in an address to the European Parliament, he said Ukrainians are “fighting also to be equal members of Europe.”
“I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are,” he said.
Over the weekend, Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, where more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the head of the region wrote on Telegram, posting photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching through the rubble.
Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have blocked Kherson, a major port on the Black Sea. Russian troops have made significant gains along Ukraine’s coast in an apparent effort to cut it off from both the Black and the Azov seas.
WHAT ARE ORDINARY UKRAINIANS AND CIVILIANS DOING?
For many, it has meant sheltering in basements and subway stations while Russian forces attack cities and street fights rage. Others have scrambled to escape, leaving homes and husbands, fathers and sons to fight, taking trains and buses or walking for miles to a safer country.
Across Ukraine and in refugee shelters across the borders, parents have struggled to comfort their children. Mothers rock them on subway platforms or carry them for miles in the cold. At one border station in Poland, refugees were met by boxes of donated clothes and toys.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought safety at night in Kyiv’s subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children’s fears.
On Monday, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.
WAR SANCTIONS AND WORKAROUNDS
Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a compliant regime, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments have raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
The United States and the European Union have levied sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and its elite, frozen the assets of the country’s Central Bank located outside the country, and excluded its financial institutions from the SWIFT bank messaging system — but have largely allowed its oil and natural gas to continue to flow freely to the rest of the world.
Sanctions experts expect Russia to try to mitigate the impact of the financial penalties by relying on energy sales and leaning on the country’s reserves in gold and Chinese currency. Putin also is expected to move funds through smaller banks and accounts of elite families not covered by the sanctions, deal in cryptocurrency and rely on Russia’s relationship with China.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE UNITED NATIONS?
The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — held separate meetings Monday to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The council meeting opened with the news that the United States was kicking out 12 Russian U.N. diplomats whom Washington accuses of spying.
The assembly will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war and more than 110 signed up to do so, with speeches to continue Tuesday. The assembly, which allows no vetoes, is expected to vote later in the week on a resolution coordinated by European Union envoys, working with Ukraine.
The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, demands that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
In Geneva, meanwhile, scores of diplomats walked out of two meetings at the U.N. in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was beamed in for a video statement, as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine — both alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but also any new crimes that either side might have committed since the invasion started.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED UKRAINE?
The U.N. refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began. The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.
UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva that “at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.”
Earlier, when the overall figure still stood at around half a million, she said the count included 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in other countries, she said.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, has said the U.N. expects the total to reach 4 million in the coming weeks.
