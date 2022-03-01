News
Photos: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates has been rolling through the Midwest. They have made it to the St. Louis area and supporters are lining the interstates and overpasses.
Members of the Freedom Convoy gathered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada beginning in late January to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. The group was originally formed to contest vaccine mandates and quarantining for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border but grew into a protest against all COVID-related mandates and restrictions in the country.
At the time, both the Canadian and American governments had granted brief exemptions for unvaccinated truckers crossing the border in order to keep supply chains running smoothly. Those exemptions ended in mid and late January, respectively, prompting unvaccinated truckers and others to protest.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations said more than 16% of the 160,000 big rig drivers who regularly cross the border would be affected by the vaccine-or-quarantine mandate.
The convoy received a warm reception from nearby residents who lined up near I-44 and Highway 19 Monday afternoon.
The convoy stopped in Cuba, Missouri for the night and will travel through St. Louis Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police are cautioning drivers to beware of a planned trucker convoy that is expected to pass through the state this week to disrupt traffic. According to the convoy’s website, the plan is to travel towards the nation’s capital but not enter D.C. proper.
News
Jim Denomie, Native American artist from Minnesota whose work was exhibited internationally, dies at 67
Internationally known Native American artist Jim Denomie died Tuesday morning at his home near Scandia.
Denomie, an Ojibwa of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band, was known for his powerful, beautiful, whimsical, satirical paintings and murals – narratives built on his heritage. His work is in every major Twin Cities museum and is on display throughout the United States and in Germany. He was born in 1955 in Hayward, Wis., and grew up in Minneapolis. He died of cancer.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, his wife, author Diane Wilson, said: “My beloved husband, Jim Denomie, began his spirit journey early this morning. Jim has been the love of my life from the night we first met at a Solstice party 27 years ago. He was at the beginning of a painting career that would ultimately bring him national and international acclaim. But what attracted me to him was his kind, gentle, funny nature, his passion for art, and his deep commitment to family.”
When Denomie was named the McKnight Foundation’s 2019 Distinguished Artist, he talked about his career during an interview in his studio located in a rolling, wooded area near his house and a writing studio for his wife.
Denomie said he dropped out of South Minneapolis High School at 16 after he told a school adviser that he was either going to study art or drop out of school. She told him there was no future in art.
A 20-YEAR STRUGGLE
It was a 20-year struggle to get to his art, he said in the 2019 interview. Denomie worked in the construction trades and fell into a lifestyle of “partying and addiction,” he said.
“In 1989, I got sober,” Denomie said. He enrolled at the University of Minnesota (he’d earned his GED during his years away from art) and found inspiration in his involvement with Native American student groups.
He said he found a history that wasn’t available in grade school: Native people pushed to reservations, broken treaties, massacres.
“It kind of angered me, this history, so I started to paint about it,” he said in the Pioneer Press interview. People associate Native art with spirits, eagles, teepees and buffalo, he says. “I grew up in South Minneapolis. We didn’t have that there.
“I needed to be true to myself — true to my culture.”
‘CREATIVE ENERGY IS LIKE A RIVER’
In 2005, Denomie did a painting a day. Every day. The portraits he created that year were mostly small, 8 by 10 inches he says, with a few as large as 18 by 24 inches.
He was inspired the previous year by a visiting artist at the U who had a bookshelf filled with sketchbooks. The visiting artist did a sketch every day.
“I came up with this notion probably in September or October (2004),” he said. He gathered supplies and — most important, he said — he told people he was going to do a painting a day, so he couldn’t back out.
He remembers one night in 2005 when he got home late and wanted to skip that day’s painting. “I thought, ‘I’ll do two tomorrow,’ ” he says. “But I knew that would be cheating.” He sat down to paint on that late night and did one that was “fast, careless and carefree.”
“I wowed myself with the looseness and expression,” he says. He did two more paintings that night.
“If I had waited until morning, I would have had three completely different paintings.
“Creative energy is like a river. It depends on where you dip into it.”
The painting-a-day year “really elevated my development as a painter. I learned so much. It’s where my career started to take off.”
EXHIBITIONS
Denomie’s work was featured in an art biennial in Sao Paulo Brazil in 2019. He was also part of a major show later that year at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center, “The Expressionist Figure: 100 Years of Modern and Contemporary Drawing.”
The Walker’s Henriette Huldisch, chief curator and director of curatorial affairs, said in an email: “In Jim Denomie, the Twin Cities arts community has lost of one of our most original and incisive artists. I am honored to have met Jim, and have experienced his generosity, wisdom and brilliance.”
The Minneapolis Institute of Art has four works by Denomie in its collection. “The Delegation” (2008, oil on canvas) is currently on view in Mia’s Gallery 301.
A new exhibit at Minnesota History Center features Denomie’s mural “Off the Reservation (or Minnesota Nice).”
‘POLITICS, HUMOR AND BEAUTY ARE IN ALL HIS PAINTINGS’
Wilson, is an award-winning writer, speaker and educator. A former head of the Franconia Sculpture Park near Taylors Falls, her current endeavor is protecting ancient seeds.
Denomie’s wit shows in the image that graces the cover of Wilson’s “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past,” winner of a Minnesota Book Award. Titled “Manifold Destiny,” Denomie’s cover painting shows a car surrounded by Indians on horseback. “Spirit Car” was followed by “Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life” and “The Seed Keeper,” her 2021 novel based, she says, on her “awe (of) the brilliance in that single seed that holds the spark of life.”
Wilson has served as executive director of the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, a national coalition of tribes and organizations working to create sovereign food systems for Native People. She is former executive director of Dream of Wild Health, an organization aimed at restoring health and well-being in the Native community.
Wendy Knox, artistic director for Frank Theatre, has known Wilson for 30 years. She remembers when Wilson and Denomie started dating and says she watched him become a superstar. She says Denomie “had that sparkle in his eye that you can tell is trouble … but in a good way.”
Knox said Denomie had vision and talent. “Politics, humor and beauty are all in his paintings.”
Wilson’s Facebook post stated, “I have been so blessed to share my life with him, to know him as my best friend, travel companion, father of Cheryl Lane and Sheila Umland and Cody Cyson, and step-father to Jodi Bean, and grandfather of nine. Jim was a man of immense talent and vision, integrity, with a fierce commitment to truth-telling in his work. Yet he remained a good friend to all who knew him, always taking time to create lasting friendships wherever he went. He leaves behind a beautiful family, a rich art career, and most of all, a legacy filled with love, generosity and kindness.”
There was no information about memorial services.
Mary Ann Grossmann contributed to this article.
News
One dead in possible I-70 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Homicide investigators are trying to find out what led to a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis Tuesday morning.
St. Louis police were called to the area of Westbound I-70 and Goodfellow around 9:30 am Tuesday, where they found a male victim with what may have been a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on the age of the victim or other circumstances were immediately available.
News
Rock the Garden 2022: Summer music festival returning after three years
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Sleater-Kinney and Low are among the acts booked to play Rock the Garden on June 11 outside of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.
Launched by the Walker in 1998, Rock the Garden has been co-sponsored by 89.3 The Current since 2008. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and organizers chose not to stage it last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Tickets for 2022 are $79 for general admission and $300 for VIP and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday to members of Minnesota Public Radio and Walker Art Center. Any remaining tickets, priced at $84 and $300, will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. March 7 through Etix.
A native of rural Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff spent the early days of his career as a solo act, recording several well-received folk albums, including 2010’s “In Memory of Loss.” In 2015, he returned to action with a new retro soul sound and album, “Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.” The first single, “S.O.B.,” turned into a surprise breakthrough hit and Rateliff and the band built on that momentum by touring heavily.
In early 2020, Rateliff released another solo album, “And It’s Still Alright,” which was inspired by his divorce and the sudden death of his producer and collaborator Richard Swift. Last fall, the Night Sweats returned to action with their third record, “The Future.”
During their first decade together, Washington state’s Sleater-Kinney stood among the most-admired American rock bands, thanks in part to the trio’s eclectic blend of spiky pop songs and feminist politics. After touring for their 2005 album, “The Woods,” Sleater-Kinney went on hiatus, with guitarist/vocalist Carrie Brownstein finding success on her Emmy-winning sketch comedy show “Portlandia.”
The group reunited in 2014 and released the records “No Cities to Love” and “The Center Won’t Hold.” Shortly before “The Center Won’t Hold” hit stores, drummer Janet Weiss surprised fans by quitting the group, citing a “new direction” that led her to depart. Brownstein and vocalist/guitarist Corin Tucker recorded their latest effort, “Path of Wellness,” during the pandemic.
Married couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker have been making music together as Low for nearly 30 years. The couple formed Low in Duluth with the goal of making slow, quiet music, which stood in stark contrast to the then-peaking grunge movement. In the time since, the pair — joined by a series of bass players — haven’t been afraid to experiment with their sound and instrumentation while maintaining impressively high standards.
Low has recorded three records in a row with producer BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Hippo Campus), including last year’s “Hey What,” which is nominated for a best engineered album Grammy. When Low played Rock the Garden in 2013, Sparhawk and Parker surprised the crowd by tossing out their set list and playing just one song, “Do You Know How to Waltz,” for nearly half an hour.
The rest of the lineup includes Filipino-British singer/songwriter Beabadoobee, California funk musician DaM-FunK, Nigerian blues guitarist Bombino and Australian doom metal duo Divide and Dissolve.
