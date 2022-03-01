Connect with us

News

Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after St. Louis home invasion

Published

50 seconds ago

on

St. Louis police identify armed home invasion suspect
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man in connection with a recent armed robbery. The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe 31-year Alfred Allen was involved in the home invasion near Bircher Boulevard and Riverview Boulevard on Feb. 18.

“It’s just shocking. I’m getting better day by day. I’m saying my prayers and trying to move on with my life,” said Carmen, who was one of the victims.

Carmen’s surveillance video shows the moment two strange men opened her door using her code and walked in with guns in their hands. The men held Carmen and her caretaker at gunpoint and took their phones and wallets.

Allen was not one of the men in the video, but Carmen believes Allen gave the other two men her door code to get inside her home. Carmen said Allen was her neighbor. Because she has a disability, she employed Allen to help her around her house for the past six months.

“He’s always been nice to know, and he came over sometimes,” Carmen said. “I looked at him like a son, you know, but I won’t get fooled like that again.”

Carmen said she gave her door code to Allen and just a few other people. St. Louis Police have confirmed Allen is connected to the robbery and have not identified the other two men. Carmen said she can’t sleep well knowing all those men are still out there.

“I can say what people will and will not do because I never would suspect anyone would do this. So, yeah, it’s a little bit shaky time right now,” Carmen admits.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-TIPS or 911 immediately. You can remain anonymous.

If you would like to help Carmen replace some of her belongings, she has set up a Go Fund Me here:

News

Creve Coeur leaders believe new Bayer business model will benefit area

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Creve Coeur leaders believe new Bayer business model will benefit area
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Hoffman said the latest announcement from pharmaceutical giant Bayer is welcome news for an area that’s ready for new development.

They’re adjusting their business footprint because of the pandemic.

“They’ve learned like many companies that people can work from home, and they’re going to a hybrid model to help those people come in with reservations, and work at home several days a week,” Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Huffman said.

Instead of leaving, Bayer’s announced it will be selling a large portion of its campus.

“90 plus acres it has four office buildings. 500 thousand square feet of office space,” Mayor Hoffman said.

Creve Coeur City Administrator Mark Perkins said the Bayer footprint is major as the largest property owner with four thousand employees.

Instead of leaving, Bayer has found a way to help the area grow like it’s done for decades.

“It’s very important to us, not only the city of Creve Coeur, but the St. Louis region, that Bayer continue to be a part of this community,” Perkins said.

Perkins said the Bayer move fits in line perfectly with the North 39 AgTech Plan.

“There’s a lot of potential for this site,” Perkins said.

Mayor Hoffman says a plan is in place, and he looks forward to keeping the community connection during the transition.

“People are involved in this community,” he said.

For more information, visit:

News

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

News

Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Ex-FBI agent questions 'bothersome' detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Brian Laundrie autopsy included several answers about the final moments of his life, but the report prompted a big question for one retired FBI agent.

The remains of 23-year-old Laundrie, of North Port, were found in late October in Carlton Reserve about a mile from the environmental park’s entrance in an area that had been about 3 feet underwater during the rainy season, according to investigators.

The FBI said a notebook found near the remains included a confession that Laundrie killed 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body had been found in Wyoming in late September. She had been strangled, the coroner in that state said.

The young couple had set out on a journey through the middle of the country in late July, chronicling their trip with joyful pictures, videos and blog posts.

The autopsy revealed Laundrie died by suicide and used a .38 caliber revolver, with the deadly projectile found buried in about 6 inches of soil 50 to 60 feet from his remains. The gun had two rounds left in the chamber.

The skeleton was “near complete,” the report stated, but had been scattered a bit by “carnivore activity.” A toxicology report completed this month stated Laundrie had no drugs in his system.

In addition to Laundrie’s much talked about journal, a wooden box that held pictures and a small notebook was also found at the scene, as well as a “handwritten, half note.” A white metal ring was recovered there too.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who served 25 years in the FBI, was brief when asked if she had ever seen a case like the Laundrie-Petito saga.

“No,” she said.

Most startling to Coffindaffer was the determination that Laundrie shot himself in the left side of his head, despite indications in the autopsy he “was right hand dominant.”

“That was bothersome,” she said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off-hand.”

In her opinion, that fact suggests three possibilities. The first is Laundrie could have been ambidextrous.

“Or he used his left hand because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand,” she said.

The third possibility Coffindaffer offered could no doubt stir up the social media sleuths. She said it could also mean Laundrie was assisted in the suicide.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics,” she said. “And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand.”

That part of this remarkable story that captured the attention of the world has legs, according to Coffindaffer.

“Certainly, for the social media sleuths,” she said. “To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself.”

As far as what was in the notebook, journal and even the half note – Coffindaffer said the best chance for the public to see any of that evidence would be in the civil case.

“That evidence belongs to the next of kin,” she said.

A civil trial would make that evidence public if it’s admitted in court.

Nexstar reached out to the FBI Denver office but did not immediately hear back Monday.

