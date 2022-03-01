News
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GENEVA (AP) — International sports bodies moved to further isolate Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine and pushed Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.
The IOC said it was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.
It was unclear how the IOC’s request will affect Russian hockey players in the NHL and tennis players, including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, in Grand Slam, ATP and WTA tournaments outside the authority of the International Tennis Federation.
World Rugby’s executive committee banned Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities, saying it condemned “Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.”
FIFA was in talks with European soccer body UEFA on the details of suspending Russia’s national and club teams, people with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private discussions before FIFA and UEFA decision-makers can ratify the ban later Monday.
With a direct impact on Russia playing World Cup qualifiers next month, FIFA already said Sunday it was talking to the IOC about excluding the country from competitions “should the situation not be improving rapidly.”
The IOC also went directly after President Vladimir Putin, who turned the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics into a personal project. Putin’s golden Olympic Order, which was awarded in 2001, has been withdrawn, the IOC said in a statement.
The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and official from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
The IOC said it acted “with a heavy heart,” but noted that the impact of war on Ukrainian sports and athletes who cannot now take part in competitions outweighed the potential damage done to athletes from Russia and Belarus.
It was not a total blanket ban by the IOC, which also did not specifically suspend the national Olympic committees of Russia and Belarus.
Where exclusion was “not possible on short notice for organizational or legal reasons,” then teams from Russia and Belarus should compete as neutral athletes with no national flag, anthem or symbols, including at the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
Russian Olympic committee leader Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement “there is only one comment to make — we categorically disagree,” adding it would help national federations to challenge “discriminatory rulings.”
Sports bodies across Europe already had moved against Russia on Monday by refusing to host or play against teams from the country.
Finland wants the Russian hockey team banned from the men’s world championships it will host in May, the Swiss soccer federation said its women’s team will not play Russia in July at the European Championship, and German soccer club Schalke said it had decided to end its longstanding partnership with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Over the weekend, FIFA declined to ban Russia from the World Cup. Instead, it said the country’s national team will have to compete under the name of its federation, the “Football Union of Russia” as punishment. Besides Poland, potential opponents Sweden and the Czech Republic have said they would refuse to take the field against Russia.
“The Swedish Football Association is disappointed with FIFA’s decision but is determined to continue to work together with other federations to cancel Russia’s matches in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” the body said Monday, citing the “illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine.”
The World Cup is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21 in Qatar.
In European club soccer, Russian team Spartak Moscow is still scheduled to play next week in the Europa League against German club Leipzig. UEFA allowed Spartak to take its place in the round of 16 draw on Friday, one day after Putin ordered the invasion to start.
UEFA called a meeting of its executive committee for later Monday and is expected to exclude Russian teams from its competitions based on the IOC announcement. The FIFA Bureau was set to only require the six regional confederation presidents to confirm the decision in writing.
The moves are not unprecedented. Following United Nations sanctions in 1992, FIFA and UEFA expelled Yugoslavia from its competitions when war broke out in the Balkans.
Besides Schalke’s effort to drop Gazprom as a partner, UEFA also is expected to see if it can nullify sponsorship deals with the company. Gazprom sponsors both the Champions League and the European Championship.
FIFA had tried to compromise Sunday by suggesting Russia play at neutral venues without its flag and anthem and under the Football Union of Russia name.
That aligns with sanctions imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020 to punish Russia for state-backed doping and cover-ups of cheating, and applied at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and this year’s Winter Games in Beijing.
If Russia plays Poland as scheduled on March 24 and wins, the team would then face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.
Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza said Sunday it was “totally unacceptable” that FIFA had not immediately expelled Russia from World Cup qualifying and said Poland is “not interested in participating in this game of appearances.”
Another future opponent, Albania, also said Sunday it would not play against Russia in any sports. Russia and Albania are scheduled to meet twice in June in the UEFA Nations League soccer tournament.
In hockey, the sport’s governing body has come under pressure from Finland and Switzerland to ban Russia and Belarus, both due to play at the world championships in May in Helsinki and Tampere.
Finnish Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela said in a statement Monday it had talks with the Zurich-based IIHF to exclude the two countries from the sport internationally. ___
AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris in London contributed.
___
More AP soccer: and
News
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline
By RONALD BLUM
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.
The sides met nearly a dozen times Monday, and negotiations carried on past midnight as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained very far apart on key issues.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.
“We’re working at it,’” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.
Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings, including for a series of brief sessions that also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan late Monday.
Negotiations went into a ninth straight day after the league and players met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.
Manfred said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which led to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides sensed an agreement within reach.
The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.
Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”
Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”
The sides arrived at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than previous days, at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miler were the only players on hand. Halem, Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort also took part in the talks.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
The most contentious proposals in dispute involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.
In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.
Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.
MLB has offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.
Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.
The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.
The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Trump endorsement still a hot commodity in upcoming Missouri, Illinois primaries
ST. LOUIS – In the wake of his continued controversial comments regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, most Republican political candidates in the upcoming Missouri and Illinois primaries still covet an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
New polling data from Nexstar/Emerson College may show why the Trump factor is still important for voters.
One poll shows 62% of Ohio Republican voters are more likely to support Trump-endorsed candidates and 18% are less likely; 21% say there’s no impact.
Among Texas Republicans, 49% say they are more likely to support a Trump-endorsed candidate, 16% are less likely; 35% say there’s no impact.
“In Missouri, where there’s a wide field of Republican candidates (for the U.S. Senate) the endorsement probably matters more,” said Dr. Laurie Rice, a political science professor at SIU-Edwardsville. “It’s a signal primary voters can use about ‘Who should I vote for.’ It’s an easy signal.”
Nearly all of the Republican candidates for the Senate seat being vacated by Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt have been in contact with the former president seeking his endorsement.
It is a crowded field, including current U.S. Representatives Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, and Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.
Trump has already endorsed Congresswoman Mary Miller in the Illinois 15th District for the June primary. The endorsement is a bit of a blow to her opponent, Congressman Rodney Davis, who lives in the district while Miller does not.
“I co-chaired (Trump’s) campaign during the last election,” Davis said. “It’s disappointing but it’s one of those things you deal with in life; you deal with in politics.”
The impact of the former president’s recent comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not yet clear. While condemning the invasion, Mr. Trump continues to paint President Joe Biden as inept and Russian President Vladimir Putin as smart and a genius.
“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he’s smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb, so dumb,” the former president said to cheers at CPAC over the weekend.
His comments were a subject of debate on the FOX 2 Sunday morning political show, “Hancock and Kelley.”
“It’s unfortunate to see all this dissent and taking petty shots at the administration,” said Democratic strategist Michael Kelley.
“(Trump) has tried walking those comments back,” said John Hancock, a Republican strategist. “There’s no defending those remarks. You can’t call Vladimir Putin a genius. He’s a thug.”
Dr. Rice points out the numbers for Texas actually seem low, with a majority of Republican voters, 51%, responding either “less likely” or “no impact.”
“For that support to be eroding in Texas might portend something else,” she said.
A Republican strategist told FOX 2 that former president Trump may endorse multiple candidates in the Missouri U.S. Senate race, which would drastically lessen any impact, according to Dr. Rice.
News
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after St. Louis home invasion
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man in connection with a recent armed robbery. The man is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe 31-year Alfred Allen was involved in the home invasion near Bircher Boulevard and Riverview Boulevard on Feb. 18.
“It’s just shocking. I’m getting better day by day. I’m saying my prayers and trying to move on with my life,” said Carmen, who was one of the victims.
Carmen’s surveillance video shows the moment two strange men opened her door using her code and walked in with guns in their hands. The men held Carmen and her caretaker at gunpoint and took their phones and wallets.
Allen was not one of the men in the video, but Carmen believes Allen gave the other two men her door code to get inside her home. Carmen said Allen was her neighbor. Because she has a disability, she employed Allen to help her around her house for the past six months.
“He’s always been nice to know, and he came over sometimes,” Carmen said. “I looked at him like a son, you know, but I won’t get fooled like that again.”
Carmen said she gave her door code to Allen and just a few other people. St. Louis Police have confirmed Allen is connected to the robbery and have not identified the other two men. Carmen said she can’t sleep well knowing all those men are still out there.
“I can say what people will and will not do because I never would suspect anyone would do this. So, yeah, it’s a little bit shaky time right now,” Carmen admits.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-TIPS or 911 immediately. You can remain anonymous.
If you would like to help Carmen replace some of her belongings, she has set up a Go Fund Me here:
