Russia pounds Ukraine’s No. 2 city as 40-mile convoy threatens Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations.
With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops attempted to advance on Ukraine’s two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, an eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas.
Throughout the country, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.
The casualty toll mounted as Ukraine faced Day 6 of a Russian invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. Hopes for a negotiated solution to the war dimmed after a first, five-hour session of talks between Ukraine and Russia yielded no stop in the fighting, though both sides agreed to another meeting in coming days.
With Western powers sending weapons to Ukraine and driving a global squeeze of Russia’s economy, President Vladimir Putin’s options diminished as he seeks to redraw the global map — and pull Ukraine’s western-leaning democracy back into Moscow’s orbit.
“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address, referring to stepped-up shelling. He did not offer details of the talks between Ukrainian and Russian envoys, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery.”
As the talks along the Belarusian border wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in the capital, and Russian troops advanced on the city of nearly 3 million. The convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 25 kilometers (17 miles) from the center of the city and stretched about 65 kilometers (40 miles), according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
“They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Zelenskyy said, saying that it was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city.
Kharkiv, near the Russian border, is another key target. One after the other, explosions burst through a residential area of the city in one video verified by AP. In the background, a man pleaded with a woman to leave, and a woman cried.
Determined for life to go on despite the shelling, hospital workers transferred a Kharkiv maternity ward to a bomb shelter. Amid makeshift electrical sockets and mattresses piled up against the walls, pregnant women paced the crowded space, accompanied by the cries of dozens of newborns.
The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence documented by AP reporters around Ukraine of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.
Regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov said that the administration headquarters in the city center also came under Russian shelling. Images posted online showed the building’s facade and interior badly damaged by a powerful explosion that also blew up part of its roof. The state emergencies agency said that attack wounded six people, including a child.
Sinehubov said that at least 11 people were killed and scores of others were wounded during Monday’s shelling of the city.
Meanwhile, flames shot up from a military base northeast of Kyiv, in the suburb of Brovary, in footage shot from a car driving past. In another video verified by AP, a passenger pleads with the driver, “Misha, we need to drive quickly as they’ll strike again.”
And Ukrainian authorities released details and photos of an attack Sunday on a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, saying more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed along with some local residents. The attack could not be immediately confirmed.
The Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate Ukraine’s airspace.
In the face of that resistance, the Kremlin has twice in as many days raised the specter of nuclear war and put on high alert an arsenal that includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range bombers. Stepping up his rhetoric, President Vladimir Putin denounced the United States and its allies as an “empire of lies.”
Western nations have increased weapons shipments to Ukraine to help its forces defend themselves — but have so far ruled out sending in troops. Still, the embattled country moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move for now, but one that won’t sit well with Putin, who was already infuriated by Ukraine’s desire to join the NATO alliance.
Messages aimed at the advancing Russian soldiers popped up on billboards, bus stops and electronic traffic signs across the capital. Some used profanity to encourage Russians to leave. Others appealed to their humanity.
“Russian soldier — Stop! Remember your family. Go home with a clean conscience,” one read.
Fighting raged in other towns and cities. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.
In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers, yelling at them to go home and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts.
“Frightened kids, frightened looks. They want to eat,” Konstantin Maloletka, who runs a small shop, said by telephone. He said the soldiers went into a supermarket and grabbed canned meat, vodka and cigarettes.
“They ate right in the store,” he said. “It looked like they haven’t been fed in recent days.”
For many, Russia’s announcement of a nuclear high alert stirred fears that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had yet to see any appreciable change in Russia’s nuclear posture.
As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore it up, as did Putin, signing a decree restricting foreign currency.
But that did little to calm Russian fears. In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as the sanctions threatened to drive up prices and reduce the standard of living for millions of ordinary Russians.
The economic sanctions, ordered by the U.S. and other allies, were just one contributor to Russia’s growing status as a pariah country.
Russian airliners are banned from European airspace, Russian media is restricted in some countries, and some high-tech products can no longer be exported to the country. On Monday, international sports bodies moved to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.
The U.N. human rights chief said Monday at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded — warning that figure is probably a vast undercount.
More than a half-million people have fled the country since the invasion, another U.N. official said, many of them going to Poland, Romania and Hungary.
Among the refugees in Hungary was Maria Pavlushko, 24, an information technology project manager from a city west of Kyiv. She said her father stayed behind to fight the Russians.
“I am proud about him,” she said, adding that many of her friends were planning to fight, too.
Highs reach 70 degrees in St. Louis today
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Partly cloudy and chilly this morning. Sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the 70s and breezier.
The weather should be still warm tomorrow with highs in the 70s.
A cold front moves through Wednesday night and it’ll be cooler on Thursday. Still dry and mild through Friday. Wet weather is expected this weekend.
Twitter suspends Missouri congresswoman’s account for ‘hateful conduct’
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Twitter suspends Missouri Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler’s account after she tweeted, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women.”
Twitter suspended her for violating its rules against hateful conduct. Hartzler pointed out even Vladimir Putin is allowed to tweet right now.
Mike Preston: The Ravens have many needs. Some swag should be near the top of the list. | COMMENTARY
It’s been nearly 10 years since the Ravens won their last Super Bowl, and they still haven’t been able to replace the star talent on that roster.
They didn’t need to find eventual Hall of Famers like linebacker Ray Lewis or safety Ed Reed, but rather some players who were simply able to lead through their play, engaging personality, toughness, or a combination of all three.
Regardless of the injuries in 2021, the Ravens need a few more top-quality players who can push them over the hump, or they won’t go far in the playoffs. Right now, they are stuck at the bottom of the top tier in the NFL because of the lack of game-changers.
The Los Angeles Rams had defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
And the Ravens had quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Cincinnati had quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Besides quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay had linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea.
And the Ravens had Jackson, who missed the final four games with a bone bruise in his ankle.
That’s not a knock on Jackson. He is exciting and explosive. But he also needs to take another step in his development as far as reading defenses and throwing to become a complete quarterback. And then there is the immature side of Jackson, which is why front office members will be holding their collective breath during the offseason.
The Ravens have tried to increase their number of impact players since the Great Purge of 2012 when they parted ways with such dominant players both on the field and in personality in Lewis, Reed, receiver Anquan Boldin and safety Bernard Pollard. But it just hasn’t worked out.
Tight end Mark Andrews is a good player, but he can’t catch, run and certainly dance like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Both Jackson and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown are scaled-down versions of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and receiver Tyreek Hill. The Ravens don’t have a pass rusher like Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt or the Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett.
The Ravens have a lot of needs — like every team at this time of year — but there are some other missing ingredients like tough guys, leadership and mentors who are willing to call out other players when it is warranted. The Ravens need more swag.
In other words, they are too bland.
Besides Jackson, the other top playmaker is cornerback Marcus Peters, but he missed the entire year because of a torn ACL in the preseason. Not only is Peters one of the smartest players on the field every Sunday, but he also challenges the coaching staff and “dog cusses” his teammates if they play poorly.
It doesn’t always look good on the field, but he plays with an edge.
There was similar hope that cornerback Marlon Humphrey and second-year linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrsion might step into leadership roles, but Humphrey hasn’t played well since signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension in October 2020. Queen and Harrison need to be more concerned with their tackling before they can emerge as leaders.
Defensive end Calais Campbell is a leader in a quiet sort of way, but he and nose guard Brandon Williams are on the downside of their careers, as is cornerback Jimmy Smith. J.K. Dobbins might become a top running back in the NFL but has yet to show consistency.
But this isn’t all about playing ability, and the Ravens’ history proves it. In 2000, tight end Shannon Sharpe was past his prime but became a face and voice of the organization. Lewis was the best player in the NFL, but the toughest guys on the team were defensive linemen Sam Adams, Tony Siragusa, Michael McCrary and Rob Burnett.
In 2012, Lewis’s best days were behind him but when Lewis spoke, all the young guys listened. If he recited scripture and put his hands on a player, miracles would soon follow. Ask receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones. Boldin was the cranky perfectionist and the two craziest players on the team might have been both safeties, Pollard and Reed.
What did they all have in common? Strong personalities.
Some will say that the Ravens are victims of their own success. When they struggled in the early years after the move from Cleveland to Baltimore, they used top draft picks on offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, cornerbacks Chris McAlister and Duane Starks, outside linebackers Peter Boulware, Terrell Suggs and running back Jamal Lewis.
But the Ravens also got defensive tackle Haloti Ngata at No. 12 in 2006, Reed at No. 24 in 2002 and tight end Todd Heap at No. 31 in 2001. Some of the top free-agent acquisitions through the years were Siragusa, McCrary, Sharpe, safety Rod Woodson and receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Derrick Mason. You could find them if you got money to buy them.
When you look through this current Ravens roster, they have enough talent, especially with Jackson, to win 10, 11 or 12 games a year. And since they are committed to Jackson for at least one or two more years, they have to find another way to get them deep into the playoffs because something is missing.
The blue-collar philosophy is in place and so is the strong work ethic, but a prominent former general manager once told me: “On every team, you have to have three or four thugs on your team.”
He wasn’t talking about thugs off the street or bad characters. He was talking about rabble-rousers, guys who consistently stayed within the system but weren’t afraid to stray outside of it, guys who could talk the talk but had the confidence and swagger to back it up.
The Ravens are missing these kinds of players.
They should revisit their own history to find it.
