Russia slow to win Ukraine’s airspace, limiting war gains
By ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — In war, winning quick control of airspace is crucial. Russia’s failure to do so in Ukraine, despite its vast military strength, has been a surprise and may help explain how Ukraine has so far prevented a rout.
The standoff in the sky is among the Russian battle shortcomings, including logistical breakdowns, that have thrown Moscow off stride in its invasion.
Typically, an invading force would seek at the outset to destroy or at least paralyze the target country’s air and missile defenses because dominance of the skies allows ground forces to operate more effectively and with fewer losses. U.S. military officials had assumed that Russia would use its electronic warfare and cyber capabilities to blind and paralyze Ukraine’s air defenses and military communications.
A possible explanation for Russia’s failure to do so is that President Vladimir Putin built his war strategy on an assumption that Ukrainian defenses would easily fold, allowing Russian forces to quickly capture Kyiv, the capital, and crush Ukrainian forces in the east and south without having to achieve air superiority.
If that was the plan, it failed, although at this stage the conflict’s overall trajectory still seems to favor the larger, better equipped invading force. The invasion is less than a week old, and Russia still hasn’t committed to the battle the full force it had assembled on the border. A senior U.S. official said Monday that about one-quarter of the force hasn’t crossed into Ukraine.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments, said Ukraine has retained a majority of its surface-to-air missile systems — used to shoot down aircraft — and a majority of its helicopters and airplanes. One reason they have yet to be destroyed, the official said, may be because Ukraine’s air defenses were not centrally located and may have been moved around the country.
It appears that Russian commanders have become frustrated by the pace of their battlefield gains and failure to win full air dominance, the official said. In response they may consider more aggressive, larger-scale attacks against Kyiv and to reduce the significant remaining Ukrainian air defenses.
When he announced his decision to attack on Feb. 24, Putin gave no timetable for completing what he called not a war but a “special military operation.” By U.S. estimates he had assembled more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders.
“We think that they’re a few days behind where they expected to be” at this stage, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday, five days into a war that is the largest in Europe since World War II. “It’s clear, yes, the Russians have had their own challenges and they have met resistance we don’t believe they fully expected.”
Philip Breedlove, a retired Air Force general who commanded NATO forces in Europe from 2013 to 2016, said Russia did unleash substantial missile attacks on Ukrainian air defense sites and airfields in the first few days. And yet the Ukrainians have found creative ways to preserve their air and missile defenses.
“I am pleasantly surprised that the air defense capability of Ukraine, even though diminished, has carried on as long as it has,” Breedlove said. He added that Russia may yet bring more fighters and bombers into the conflict, even as Ukraine acquires Stinger missiles and other air defense weaponry from Western nations.
In Breedlove’s view, the weaponry provided to Ukraine by the United States and many other countries in recent weeks, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, has given Kyiv an important boost. He recalled that when Western countries in 2014 began providing radars used to detect and pinpoint the origin of artillery and mortar attacks, some questioned whether the Ukrainians could make good use of them.
“It was not long after they had them and started working with them that they were teaching us new tactics, techniques and procedures on how to employ them,” said Breedlove, who was NATO chief at the time.
“From what I read and see, the Ukrainians have done a pretty good job of inflicting costs on Russian airborne forces,” he said.
More broadly, beyond failing to destroy or ground the Ukrainian air force, the Russians as of Monday had not managed to capture any major Ukrainian city and were advancing far more slowly than planned, Pentagon officials have said in recent days.
Still there were signs of intensified conflict. Fighting raged in towns and cities scattered across the country. The strategic southern port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.
Video from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts.
“There are two basic ways you can describe the slowness of the Russian advance in Ukraine,” said Loren Thompson, a defense analyst at the Lexington Institute, a Washington think tank. “One explanation is deliberate restraint. The other explanation is poor execution. We don’t know enough to identify which is the more plausible explanation, but it’s important to recognize the Russians have all sorts of options they have not yet brought to bear,” including heavier use of cyberattacks against the Ukrainian command and control system and air defenses.
In its latest assessment, the Institute for the Study of War said Moscow has likely recognized that its initial approach failed and is moving additional combat power toward Ukraine.
“The tide of the war could change rapidly in Russia’s favor if the Russian military has correctly identified its failings and addresses them promptly, given the overwhelming advantage in net combat power that Moscow enjoys,” it said.
___
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
19-year-old pleads guilty in Farmington drug deal shooting that left teen shot in head
A 19-year-old Farmington man has pleaded guilty to robbery in a shooting last March that prosecutors say happened during a drug deal and left a male with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Gage Allen David Anderson entered the guilty plea to first-degree aggravated robbery (aiding and abetting) Monday in Dakota County County District Court. Judge Vicki Vial Taylor set sentencing for April 15.
A juvenile male was identified as the shooter and previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder (while committing a felony), the Dakota County attorney’s office said Monday. He was sentenced as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and given a stayed adult sentence of 180 months in prison and placed on probation until age 21 with several conditions. If he violates a condition of the release, he would face incarceration in a juvenile facility.
According to a criminal complaint against Anderson:
Around 12:50 p.m. March 19, Farmington police responded to a report of a male who pointed a gun at another person near 209th Street and Catalina Way. A woman told police she saw a vehicle driving in the middle of the road and then the driver point a black handgun out of a window. Another male got out and ran from the driver. The driver followed the male, pointing the gun at him.
Police then received a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officers responded and saw a male outside of the vehicle at 197th Street and Chippendale Avenue in Farmington. He staggered and fell to the ground. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Officers spotted Anderson and the juvenile suspect walking together near Vermillion River Trail and Chippendale Avenue and arrested them. The juvenile stated, “So he’s my friend and had nothing to do with it,” the complaint reads. “I was the one that had the gun and it’s in my bag.” Both were arrested.
In the victim’s statement to police at a hospital, he said that Anderson and a friend of Anderson’s robbed him during a drug deal. He said he was driving his car and the suspects wanted him to get more money.
He said he tried to get away by jumping out of the vehicle and then was shot.
A free-for-all but no crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war
By ALAN SUDERMAN and FRANK BAJAK
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Russia has some of the best hackers in the world, but in the early days of the war in Ukraine, its ability to create mayhem through malware hasn’t had much of a noticeable impact.
Instead, it’s Ukraine that’s marshalled sympathetic volunteer hackers in an unprecedented collective global effort to make the Kremlin pay for making war on its neighbor. It’s a kind of cyber free-for-all that experts say risks escalating a moment already fraught with extraordinary danger after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on alert.
So far, Ukraine’s internet mostly works, its president still able to rally global support via a smartphone, and its power plants and other critical infrastructure still able to function. The kind of devastating cyberattacks thought likely to accompany a large-scale Russian military invasion haven’t happened.
“It has not played as large a component as some people thought it might and it definitely has not been seen outside of Ukraine to the extent that people feared,” said Michael Daniel, a former White House cybersecurity coordinator. “Of course, that could still change.”
It’s not clear why Russia hasn’t landed a more powerful cyber punch. Russia might have determined that the impact wouldn’t be serious enough — Ukraine’s industrial base is far less digitized than in Western nations, for one. Or Russia might have determined that it couldn’t do serious harm to Ukraine without risking collateral impact outside its borders.
Many cybersecurity experts believe the Kremlin, at least for now, prefers to keep Ukraine’s communications open for the intelligence value.
Whatever the reasons, the conflict’s early days have been marked by lower-level cyberattacks that appear to be done both by freelancers and state actors.
Prior to the invasion, hackers knocked offline or defaced Ukrainian government websites. Now, an ad hoc army of hackers — some marshaled online by Ukraine’s SBU security service — are claiming credit for takedowns and defacements of Russian government and media sites.
A volunteer group calling itself the IT Army of Ukraine has more than 230,000 followers on a Telegram channel and is constantly listing targets for hackers to hit, like Russian banks and cryptocurrency exchanges.
On Monday, Ukraine’s SBU made its recruitment of allied volunteer hackers official.
“CYBER FRONT IS NOW OPEN! Help Ukrainian cyber experts hack occupant’s platforms!” it said on its Telegram channel, asking for tips on vulnerabilities in Russian cyber defenses, including software bugs and login credentials.
“It is the first time that states have openly called for citizens and volunteers to cyberattack another state,” said Gabriella Coleman, a Harvard anthropology professor who has charted the rise of hacktivism.
The move mirrors Ukraine’s reliance on its citizens for other areas of defense.
“It shouldn’t be surprising that Ukraine is dipping into all possible resources to fight off the Russians, a much stronger foe. Just like civilians are coming out to fight in the street, it doesn’t surprise me that they are trying to call forward civilians to support this through the digital space,” said Gary Corn, a retired Army colonel who served as general counsel to U.S. Cyber Command.
One hacker group that first appeared last year, the Belarus Cyber Partisans, claimed Monday to have disrupted some rail service in Belarus, the northern neighbor of Ukraine from which several prongs of Russia’s military attacked. The group has been trying to frustrate Russian troop and hardware movements through Belarus.
Sergey Voitekhovich, a former Belarusian railway worker who runs a rail-related Telegram group, told The Associated Press that the Cyber Partisans’ digital sabotage Sunday paralyzed train traffic in Belarus for 90 minutes. He said electronic ticket sales were still not functioning as of Monday evening.
The Cyber Partisans hack was intended to disrupt Russian troop movements in Belarus and was the second such action in a little over a month. Voitekhovich said the current attack delayed two Russian military trains bound for Belarus from the Russian city of Smolensk. His story could not be independently verified. Voitekhovich chatted with the AP from Poland. He said police pressure had forced him to leave Belarus.
Pro-Russian ransomware criminals from the Conti gang recently pledged on the group’s dark web site to “use all our possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures of an enemy” if Russia was attacked. Shortly afterward, sensitive chat logs that appear to belong to the gang were leaked online.
As partisans on both sides vow more serious cyberattacks, experts say there are real risks of the situation spiraling out of control.
“De-escalation and peace will be hard enough on their own without outsourced hacking to worry about,” said Jay Healey, a cyberconflict expert at Columbia University who has long been opposed to letting the private sector “hack back” against Russian or other state-backed cyber aggression.
Making things more complicated: potential “false flag” operations in which hackers pretend to be someone else when launching an attack, a specialty in cyber conflicts. Attribution in cyberattacks is almost always difficult and could be even more so in the fog of war.
There’s already been some spillover in some cyberattacks. Several hours before Russia’s invasion, destructive cyberattacks hit Ukraine’s digital infrastructure, damaging hundreds of computers with “wiper” malware — including a financial institution and organizations with offices in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania, cybersecurity researchers said.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement Monday that such attacks on civilian targets “raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention.”
Smith noted that the cyberattacks — like a series of similar attacks in mid-January — “have been precisely targeted, and we have not seen the use of the indiscriminate malware technology that spread across Ukraine’s economy and beyond its borders in the 2017 NotPetya attack,” referring to a “wiper” that caused more than $10 billion of damage globally by infecting companies that do business in Ukraine with malware seeded through a tax preparation software update.
The West blames Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency for that attack as well some of the other most damaging cyberattacks on record, including a pair in 2015 and 2016 that briefly knocked out parts of Ukraine’s power grid.
So far, there’s not been anything like that in this conflict. But officials say it could be coming.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far … that Russia has not launched more major cyberattacks against Ukraine,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said at an event Monday. “Do I expect Russia to up its game on cyber? Absolutely.”
___
Bajak reported from Boston. Associated Press writer Ben Fox contributed from Washington.
Voting 104-25, Minnesota House approves bill barring discrimination based on hairstyling
The Minnesota House of Representatives passed legislation with bipartisan support Monday that would make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle.
The “Crown” Act, an acronym meaning “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair,” would add hairstyle and texture to a provision in the Minnesota Human Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in housing, employment and education, among other areas.
Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill’s author, said the legislation adds explicit language on hair-based discrimination to make it easier for judges that have discrimination cases come before them and to simplify the complaint process.
The bill passed 104-25.
“At the heart of this bill is the ability to allow more people to show up as their authentic selves in school or in the workplace without fear of repercussions because of their hair,” Agbaje said on the House floor before the vote Monday afternoon.
Agbaje cited an incident when an employer banned hairstyles worn by Black employees like afros, braids and dreadlocks, and proceeded to fire employees who refused to cut their hair once the policy was put in place. The bill, she said, would prevent such incidents while removing added stress felt by Black employees and students to conform in the workplace by using chemicals to straighten their hair.
Fourteen states have enacted similar laws against hair discrimination, according to a coalition of organizations campaigning for the legislation.
On the federal level, Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar last year joined four Black congresswomen in reintroducing the legislation in the House and sending a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris asking for her support. Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, has reintroduced a companion bill in the Senate.
Democratic state Rep. Rena Moran, of St. Paul, authored a Crown Act bill that passed in 2020, though it was not considered in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Democratic Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, of Minneapolis, author of this year’s Senate version, said he believes the “environment is ripe” due to the upcoming election and the focus on racial discrimination and inequities in Minnesota since the death of George Floyd.
“I think that we in Minnesota have been through a lot in order to understand that we have to be a much more inclusive Minnesota, whether it was George Floyd, whether it was other well-documented challenges that we have experienced,” he said. “We have always, as Minnesotans, been on the forefront of doing the right thing and we are appealing to that higher calling for Minnesotans — especially in the Senate — to do the right thing.”
Champion told reporters that he has requested hearings in the judiciary and civil law committees to try to get movement on the bill. Champion also said he’s had discussions with Republican and Democratic colleagues in the Senate to garner support, as well as with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on end-of-session possibilities to advance the bill.
