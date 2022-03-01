News
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 6 of Russian assault
Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its sixth day, with a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground.
Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.
But Ukrainian fighters are putting up a fierce resistance and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. There are increasing fears that as Russia becomes more isolated under an avalanche of Western sanctions, Vladimir Putin could become even more reckless and set off a world-altering war.
Across Ukraine, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict with families and children huddled in underground subway stations, basements and other shelters.
The Red Cross appealed Tuesday for 250 million Swiss francs ($272 million) to help people affected by the war. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Cross federation said they fear “millions of people face extreme hardship and suffering without improved access and a rapid increase in humanitarian assistance.”
On Monday, a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE FRONT LINES?
Ukrainian authorities say the center of Kharkiv was hit Tuesday by renewed Russian shelling that struck the administration building along with residential buildings. There was no word on casualties. Previously, officials in Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million, said at least 11 people were killed and scores were wounded in shelling Monday.
The Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv — a city of nearly 3 million people — is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. The convoy was no more than 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the city center on Monday, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.
Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops have slowed Russia’s advance and held onto Kyiv and other key cities — at least for the time being. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who had earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law and whose defiance has drawn much admiration from the West — asked NATO to impose a complete no-fly zone over Ukraine for Russian airplanes, helicopters and missiles.
Britain’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, rejected the call Tuesday, saying it would risk widening the war by putting the alliance in direct conflict with Russian forces.
Zelenskyy called the attack Tuesday on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.” Later, in an address to the European Parliament, he said Ukrainians are “fighting also to be equal members of Europe.”
“I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are,” he said.
Over the weekend, Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, where more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the head of the region wrote on Telegram, posting photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching through the rubble.
Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have blocked Kherson, a major port on the Black Sea. Russian troops have made significant gains along Ukraine’s coast in an apparent effort to cut it off from both the Black and the Azov seas.
WHAT ARE ORDINARY UKRAINIANS AND CIVILIANS DOING?
For many, it has meant sheltering in basements and subway stations while Russian forces attack cities and street fights rage. Others have scrambled to escape, leaving homes and husbands, fathers and sons to fight, taking trains and buses or walking for miles to a safer country.
Across Ukraine and in refugee shelters across the borders, parents have struggled to comfort their children. Mothers rock them on subway platforms or carry them for miles in the cold. At one border station in Poland, refugees were met by boxes of donated clothes and toys.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought safety at night in Kyiv’s subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children’s fears.
On Monday, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.
WAR SANCTIONS AND WORKAROUNDS
Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a compliant regime, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments have raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
The United States and the European Union have levied sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and its elite, frozen the assets of the country’s Central Bank located outside the country, and excluded its financial institutions from the SWIFT bank messaging system — but have largely allowed its oil and natural gas to continue to flow freely to the rest of the world.
Sanctions experts expect Russia to try to mitigate the impact of the financial penalties by relying on energy sales and leaning on the country’s reserves in gold and Chinese currency. Putin also is expected to move funds through smaller banks and accounts of elite families not covered by the sanctions, deal in cryptocurrency and rely on Russia’s relationship with China.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE UNITED NATIONS?
The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — held separate meetings Monday to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The council meeting opened with the news that the United States was kicking out 12 Russian U.N. diplomats whom Washington accuses of spying.
The assembly will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war and more than 110 signed up to do so, with speeches to continue Tuesday. The assembly, which allows no vetoes, is expected to vote later in the week on a resolution coordinated by European Union envoys, working with Ukraine.
The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, demands that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
In Geneva, meanwhile, scores of diplomats walked out of two meetings at the U.N. in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was beamed in for a video statement, as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine — both alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but also any new crimes that either side might have committed since the invasion started.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED UKRAINE?
The U.N. refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began. The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.
UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva that “at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.”
Earlier, when the overall figure still stood at around half a million, she said the count included 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in other countries, she said.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, has said the U.N. expects the total to reach 4 million in the coming weeks.
Home Set: Comfy and Cozy Essentials
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a lightweight dewy foundation and the comfiest rose-colored sweats to a chic puffer jacket and a rich face moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
FOX 2 anchor has a personal connection to the war in Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The war in Ukraine is especially painful for Ukrainians living in the United States. FOX-2’s John Pertzborn shares with us one of those Ukrainians is a part of his family.
Pertzborn’s son Nick met and eventually fell in love with Veronika Bandurka, 26, two years ago. He and his wife call her their Ukrainian daughter, and she calls them her American parents. You can see the full interview with Veronika here.
His family has closely followed events in Ukraine since meeting Veronika. This war comes as a shock to everyone and it’s especially painful for Veronika being in the United States and feeling helpless while her family shelters in the basement of their home in the capital city Kyiv.
They live off the main road just north of Kyiv. The massive Russian convoy is just outside their front door.
If you want to help the people of Ukraine, Veronika says please go to RazomForUkraine.org
Ryan Poles has a plan in place, but the new Chicago Bears GM understands the heavy lifting ahead as the NFL combine begins
Ryan Poles’ initial assessment of the Chicago Bears roster and overall operation was necessarily critical.
It came through clear eyes and without emotional attachments. There were, after all, many reasons major changes were being made at Halas Hall. And Poles had no reservations about sharing his appraisal in a direct, detailed manner that immediately resonated with the five-person committee the Bears had assembled to run interviews for prospective general managers and head coaches.
“He was not afraid to speak his mind,” said Bill Polian, a Hall of Fame executive the Bears tapped to steer their searches. “And he spoke with substance and not fluff. He understood where this organization wants to go but also was clear in laying out the hard work it’s going to take to get there.”
The Bears lost 27 times over the previous three seasons. They haven’t won a playoff game in 11 years. Former general manager Ryan Pace — despite his best effort over seven seasons — wasn’t able to build a consistent winner. Plain and simple.
Thus when Poles first spoke with the Bears search committee over Zoom on Jan. 21, he had no intention of sugarcoating anything. As he expressed his vision for becoming the team’s next GM, he spoke with confidence and candor. He pointed out the steep climb the Bears face to return to relevance. And he acknowledged their shortcomings and the many obstacles a new leadership team would have to navigate.
Discipline, he stressed, will be key in his role. Especially in the weeks and months ahead.
“We all want results fast,” Poles said. “There are shortcuts at every turn when building a roster. (But it’s about) being disciplined and doing things the right way. And that’s hard because we all want championships right now.”
Added Polian: “This is not going to happen overnight.”
As the NFL scouting combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis, Poles and new Bears coach Matt Eberflus will continue getting acclimated with the work they have ahead, trying to establish a plan that ideally will push the Bears into regular playoff contention as soon as possible.
As part of their obligations this week, Poles and Eberflus will meet with reporters Tuesday, offering at least some additional insight into their evaluation of the team while dropping bread crumbs along the path they are heading down.
For Poles, even the initial surface-level analysis of the depth chart led to a sobering yet obvious conclusion. The team doesn’t have enough difference makers who can spark runs of sustained success like the one Poles enjoyed in his previous job with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bears don’t have enough draft capital either. Certainly not enough to significantly accelerate their recovery efforts in 2022. For this April’s draft, the Bears have just five selections — their first one at No. 39 in the second round and only one other before the fifth round. The chances to add immediate difference makers or even long-term contributors will be slim.
The Bears also face salary-cap constraints that could restrict them from making a splash in free agency.
This is a tough job, but someone has to do it. And in the franchise’s latest reboot, Poles has become the ship’s captain.
The Bears’ pre-draft homework will accelerate this week as prospects interview and take part in drills and workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Poles and his front-office staff also will have the opportunity to connect and chat with agents, gaining a more thorough understanding of the free-agency landscape that awaits when the new league year begins March 16.
Poles already has offered several clues about how he hopes to revive the Bears. He has a draft-first vision, a goal to replenish his roster via that avenue and a belief that that’s how sustainable success begins.
“We want to create this core of guys that we drafted,” Poles said. “They know how to operate (under our guidance). And we know everything about them.”
Poles also has emphasized his fondness for the second and third waves of free agency, in his eyes a preferable path to chasing big-name acquisitions that drive NFL chatter and hype over the first 48 hours of the league year.
That’s not to say the Bears will be stationary and stubborn when 3 p.m. hits on March 16. They will be open to exploring intriguing opportunities the market might present. But those first-wave signings, Poles believes, have to be shrewd, calculated and well-timed with a team’s window to compete for championships.
Thus the likely scenario is the Bears will do more work in free agency after “NFL New Year’s Day” passes. Poles believes the team might be able to strike shorter-term deals with motivated players who want to reach free agency again quickly.
It is then, the Bears hope, that the search for talent and fit will line up nicely with some bargain price tags.
“You want free agency to be a supplement,” Poles said. “But if you continue to go outside the building (for talent), you can get yourself into trouble. Because those players (in free agency) don’t necessarily believe in the same things in terms of your culture.
“I don’t want to say it’s a shortcut all the time. But if you are always going to (free agency), it comes to that because you’re overcoming the fact that you’re not keeping the guys you drafted.”
Through that lens, the plans for the Bears’ March shopping trip are clear. Plug holes. Shrink the list of needs. Move forward toward the draft with a grounded understanding of where this team stands.
Polian is confident Poles’ 13 years of experience with the Chiefs will be invaluable in his new and elevated role. Poles stepped into an organization in 2009 that was struggling to find its way and left in January after the Chiefs had made seven consecutive playoff appearances, appeared in four consecutive AFC championship games and went to two Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy two years ago.
That journey should only help Poles in Chicago.
Said Polian: “Well, you know a) what it takes to climb that mountain; b) you know that it can be achieved; c) you know how you’ve achieved it; and d) you recognize what you have to do in order to achieve that. And it can’t be done overnight. It doesn’t happen overnight. And Bears fans need to recognize that.”
