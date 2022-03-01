News
Trump endorsement still a hot commodity in upcoming Missouri, Illinois primaries
ST. LOUIS – In the wake of his continued controversial comments regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, most Republican political candidates in the upcoming Missouri and Illinois primaries still covet an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
New polling data from Nexstar/Emerson College may show why the Trump factor is still important for voters.
One poll shows 62% of Ohio Republican voters are more likely to support Trump-endorsed candidates and 18% are less likely; 21% say there’s no impact.
Among Texas Republicans, 49% say they are more likely to support a Trump-endorsed candidate, 16% are less likely; 35% say there’s no impact.
“In Missouri, where there’s a wide field of Republican candidates (for the U.S. Senate) the endorsement probably matters more,” said Dr. Laurie Rice, a political science professor at SIU-Edwardsville. “It’s a signal primary voters can use about ‘Who should I vote for.’ It’s an easy signal.”
Nearly all of the Republican candidates for the Senate seat being vacated by Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt have been in contact with the former president seeking his endorsement.
It is a crowded field, including current U.S. Representatives Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, and Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.
Trump has already endorsed Congresswoman Mary Miller in the Illinois 15th District for the June primary. The endorsement is a bit of a blow to her opponent, Congressman Rodney Davis, who lives in the district while Miller does not.
“I co-chaired (Trump’s) campaign during the last election,” Davis said. “It’s disappointing but it’s one of those things you deal with in life; you deal with in politics.”
The impact of the former president’s recent comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not yet clear. While condemning the invasion, Mr. Trump continues to paint President Joe Biden as inept and Russian President Vladimir Putin as smart and a genius.
“The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he’s smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb, so dumb,” the former president said to cheers at CPAC over the weekend.
His comments were a subject of debate on the FOX 2 Sunday morning political show, “Hancock and Kelley.”
“It’s unfortunate to see all this dissent and taking petty shots at the administration,” said Democratic strategist Michael Kelley.
“(Trump) has tried walking those comments back,” said John Hancock, a Republican strategist. “There’s no defending those remarks. You can’t call Vladimir Putin a genius. He’s a thug.”
Dr. Rice points out the numbers for Texas actually seem low, with a majority of Republican voters, 51%, responding either “less likely” or “no impact.”
“For that support to be eroding in Texas might portend something else,” she said.
A Republican strategist told FOX 2 that former president Trump may endorse multiple candidates in the Missouri U.S. Senate race, which would drastically lessen any impact, according to Dr. Rice.
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after St. Louis home invasion
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man in connection with a recent armed robbery. The man is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe 31-year Alfred Allen was involved in the home invasion near Bircher Boulevard and Riverview Boulevard on Feb. 18.
“It’s just shocking. I’m getting better day by day. I’m saying my prayers and trying to move on with my life,” said Carmen, who was one of the victims.
Carmen’s surveillance video shows the moment two strange men opened her door using her code and walked in with guns in their hands. The men held Carmen and her caretaker at gunpoint and took their phones and wallets.
Allen was not one of the men in the video, but Carmen believes Allen gave the other two men her door code to get inside her home. Carmen said Allen was her neighbor. Because she has a disability, she employed Allen to help her around her house for the past six months.
“He’s always been nice to know, and he came over sometimes,” Carmen said. “I looked at him like a son, you know, but I won’t get fooled like that again.”
Carmen said she gave her door code to Allen and just a few other people. St. Louis Police have confirmed Allen is connected to the robbery and have not identified the other two men. Carmen said she can’t sleep well knowing all those men are still out there.
“I can say what people will and will not do because I never would suspect anyone would do this. So, yeah, it’s a little bit shaky time right now,” Carmen admits.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-TIPS or 911 immediately. You can remain anonymous.
If you would like to help Carmen replace some of her belongings, she has set up a Go Fund Me here:
Creve Coeur leaders believe new Bayer business model will benefit area
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Hoffman said the latest announcement from pharmaceutical giant Bayer is welcome news for an area that’s ready for new development.
They’re adjusting their business footprint because of the pandemic.
“They’ve learned like many companies that people can work from home, and they’re going to a hybrid model to help those people come in with reservations, and work at home several days a week,” Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Huffman said.
Instead of leaving, Bayer’s announced it will be selling a large portion of its campus.
“90 plus acres it has four office buildings. 500 thousand square feet of office space,” Mayor Hoffman said.
Creve Coeur City Administrator Mark Perkins said the Bayer footprint is major as the largest property owner with four thousand employees.
Instead of leaving, Bayer has found a way to help the area grow like it’s done for decades.
“It’s very important to us, not only the city of Creve Coeur, but the St. Louis region, that Bayer continue to be a part of this community,” Perkins said.
Perkins said the Bayer move fits in line perfectly with the North 39 AgTech Plan.
“There’s a lot of potential for this site,” Perkins said.
Mayor Hoffman says a plan is in place, and he looks forward to keeping the community connection during the transition.
“People are involved in this community,” he said.
For more information, visit:
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.
The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.
The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.
An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.
Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.
Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.
The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.
“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.
___
Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.
