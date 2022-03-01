News
Two men charged for mass shooting in Missouri Bootheel
CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting in southeast Missouri that left two women dead and 14 people injured.
The Charleston Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Kevon Evans-McClinton and 19-year-old Zatyrus Moore, both of Charleston, were arrested on Friday.
They were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action.
The shooting happened on Feb. 19 at a party in Charleston, in the Missouri Bootheel.
Authorities have said up to 100 people were at the party when shooting broke out. The investigation is continuing and police say more charges are possible.
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv
By The Associated Press
There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.
The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day as a huge military convoy rumbled toward Kyiv. A Ukrainian delegation held talks Monday with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin, urging him to halt the offensive.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?
Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.
U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.
As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself.
Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of 3 nearly million people. On Monday, a 17-mile (25-kilometer) convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the capital, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company. Those images also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.
HOW ARE ORDINARY UKRAINIANS COPING?
Long lines formed outside Kyiv supermarkets Monday as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew was imposed Saturday. Some found food but others didn’t.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have have sought safety at night in Kyiv’s subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children’s fears. Despite the shortages, lack of privacy and other challenges, Ukrainians were trying to put on a brave face.
“It’s much harder for soldiers at the front. It’s embarrassing to complain about the icy floor, drafts and terrible toilets,” said 74-year-old Irina, who sought safety in a Kyiv underground station and would not give her last name. Her grandson Anton is among those fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, where social media videos showed apartment buildings being shelled. However, they warned that the actual figures could be much higher.
U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded in Ukraine since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.
IS THERE ANY CHANCE FOR DIPLOMACY?
Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. The meeting ended with no immediate reports of agreements, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said further talks could take place “in the near future.”
Before the meeting, Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate ceasefire.
While Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Putin’s adviser on culture — Vladimir Medinsky — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow viewed the talks.
Medinsky said the sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He also said the talks would continue in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border.
Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments Sunday raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
On Monday afternoon, Macron spoke by phone with Putin for 90 minutes, according to the French presidency. It said that Putin expressed his “will to commit” to stopping all strikes against civilians and residential areas and to preserving civilian facilities. Macron asked him to end the military offensive in Ukraine and reaffirmed the need for an “immediate ceasefire.”
DOES UKRAINE WANT TO JOIN THE EUROPEAN UNION?
In a move sure to antagonize the Kremlin, Zelenskyy signed an application Monday asking that Ukraine be allowed to join the 27-nation European Union.
He posted photos online of himself signing the application, and his office said the paperwork was on its way to Brussels, where the EU is headquartered. The move was largely symbolic, as Ukraine is very far from reaching the EU’s membership standards, and the bloc is expansion-weary and unlikely to take on new members anytime soon.
WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE UNITED NATIONS?
The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — were holding separate meetings Monday. The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week.
Meanwhile, International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Prosecutor Karim Khan said the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but that he also intends to look into any new crimes by either side that might have been committed since the invasion started.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED UKRAINE?
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees, tweeted that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia’s invasion started on Thursday.
Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said the growing count included 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in other countries, she said.
WHAT ABOUT THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT OF THE INVASION?
The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The ruble later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank. The Moscow stock exchange was closed all day.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting the Russian central bank and state investment funds. It said the move effectively immobilizes any assets of Russia’s central bank in the United States or held by Americans.
The EU on Monday officially slapped sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, bringing the total of people targeted to 680. EU sanctions also target 53 Russian entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies.
The president of neutral Switzerland said his country would adopt the EU’s sanctions targeting Russians, including asset freezes, all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite safe havens to park money.
In Russia, people have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, seeking to exchange rubles for dollars or euros, with reports on social media of long lines and machines running out.
Economists and analysts said a sharp devaluation of the ruble would mean a drop in the standard of living for the average Russian. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the new sanctions as “heavy,” but argued Monday that “Russia has the necessary potential to compensate the damage.”
WHAT ARE WORLD SPORTS BODIES DOING ABOUT RUSSIA?
World soccer body FIFA and European soccer authority UEFA on Monday banned Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks.
The high-level punishment involving sports and politics — not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian and Belarus athletes and officials from international events. The IOC said this was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
Denying Russia a place on the international stage should deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse.
___
St. Louis police identify armed home invasion suspect
ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing two women at gunpoint during a home invasion.
According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the robbery occurred just before noon on Feb. 18 in the 5700 block of Amelia Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Two women, ages 51 and 62, told police they were at home when two strange men used a security code to open the front door and came inside with guns in their hands. One of the suspects kept the 62-year-old in the front of the home while the other armed individual walked to a back room where the 51-year-old was located because she is bedridden.
The suspects stole cellphones and a wallet from the home, Caldwell said. The robbery was caught on camera.
On Monday, police identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Alfred Allen. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Coon Rapids man charged with killing neighbor
A 42-year-old Coon Rapids man is accused of killing his neighbor, who was found dead with head trauma and a slashed throat last week in his home.
John Joseph Hare has been charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree intentional murder for the killing of 62-year-old David Charles Nelson.
After the killing, Hare fled to Nevada, where he has family, and has since been arrested, authorities said Monday. He is awaiting extradition.
According to the criminal complaint, which does not give a possible motive for the attack:
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Coon Rapids police were called to Nelson’s home in the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest on a report that family members found him inside unconscious with signs of trauma. Nelson was pronounced dead, and officers saw significant head trauma, a deep slash to his throat and several lacerations elsewhere on his body.
A bloody hammer was near his body and there was blood spatter in several areas of the home. He had been dead for at least 24 hours, according to preliminary information from the county coroner.
Near Nelson’s body, officers found his cell phone and another that registered to Hare, according to the complaint.
Crime Scene Unit detectives found drops of blood leading to Hare’s house, which is just up the street from Nelson’s, according to the complaint.
Officers later spoke with the mother of Hare’s child. She said that around 3 p.m. Monday she had picked up Hare near Nelson’s home and that he was “distraught, and made several statements to her appearing to be commenting on a death,” the complaint read.
Hare’s former girlfriend told investigators that he had contacted her Sunday night and said he needed help at Nelson’s home. She said she arrived there just before 11 p.m. and saw Nelson lying on the floor and covered in blood, but still alive.
Hare was standing nearby shirtless, and his arms, hands, face and chest were covered in blood, she said. Hare made a comment about Nelson trying to commit suicide, she said, and that Nelson then stated, “No I didn’t, you kicked my ass,” charges read.
She told investigators she got Nelson a glass of water, then left the home, describing that she was fearful of what Hare might do to her.
Officers obtained a search warrant to locate another cell phone registered to Hare and discovered that it was active near Nye County, Nevada. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
In January, Hare pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing two flashlights from a Coon Rapids hardware store in June 2020. Other than that, his criminal record has two misdemeanor driving offenses.
