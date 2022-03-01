News
Woman pleads guilty to murders of Maryland Heights father, toddler son
CLAYTON, Mo. – A 25-year-old woman admitted in St. Louis County Court to her role in the 2018 slaying of a father and his toddler son.
According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action.
Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcolm Mathis III were found stabbed to death at a home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue on the evening of Feb. 15, 2018. The slain father’s 4-year-old daughter and mother-in-law were badly injured during the gruesome attack but survived.
“The stabbing deaths of Mr. Mathis and his toddler son were among the most despicable and gruesome murders ever committed in St. Louis County,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.
Police arrested Traveon Sims, the older Mathis’ nephew, in connection with the murders. Sims admitted to stabbing the children and the mother-in-law and then waited for Malcolm Mathis II to arrive home before attacking him.
Sims’ girlfriend, Onyai Turner, waited outside while the murders occurred and entered the home a short time later. She was charged as an accomplice.
Sims pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Turner will be sentenced on Friday, April 29.
One Putin move and behold: West’s unity tightens overnight
By RAF CASERT
BRUSSELS (AP) — Within days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved what remained out of the grasp of the European Union for many decades — to jointly buy and send weapons to a war zone — and restored something that was broken for years — trans-Atlantic unity.
For years, Putin could sit back and relish in unseemly scenes of Western disunity — ranging from the Britain’s Brexit move out of the EU in 2016, Hungary’s long-standing antipathy towards its EU headquarters and, equally, the rift created by former President Donald Trump that has far from fully healed under Joe Biden.
For Putin, the timing seemed perfect for his invasion of Ukraine since it had the potential of opening the cracks of division even further, with a war on the continent forcing everyone far outside their diplomatic comfort zone.
“And just as Vladimir Putin thought that he would destroy European unity, exactly the opposite thing has happened,” European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview with a small group of reporters on Monday.
“Cooperation is solid as a rock,” he said. “This is demanded by the circumstances of history. Demanded by circumstances that none of us could have imagined,” Michel added.
Washington could not agree more. “President Putin has been one of the greatest unifiers of NATO in modern history, so I guess that is one thing we can thank him for,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Richard Haass, president of the New York-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations, said it was “stunning” how European politics have been transformed in recent days.
“Putin has done what no one in the West could do, which is revive the concept of the West,” Haass said.
On Monday, Biden was leading another videoconference with EU, Britain and other Western leaders to solidify a common package of sanctions that are unprecedented in scope and unity. Over the weekend, Brussels and Washington announced financial sanctions within minutes of each other, all targeting the central bank and cutting Russia out of much of the SWIFT international financial transaction system.
Together they closed their airspace to Russian planes, agreed on lists of Russian oligarchs to hit. Seeing the West gel together instead of break apart, Putin on Monday went to the old lingo that the West loved to use itself in the Cold War days of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact.
Centering his wrath on Washington, he described Western allies as U.S. “satellites which humbly fawn on it, kowtow to it, copy its conduct and joyfully accept the rules it offers to follow.”
“So it’s fair to say that the entire Western bloc formed by the U.S. to its liking represents an empire of lies,” Putin said.
Western powers will take such unity as a compliment these days, and it was unheard of before Putin started massing troops on Ukraine’s border.
Especially, the stance within the 27-nation EU is a sea change that was achieved within a few ebbs and flows.
“This is a watershed moment,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the wake of Sunday’s decision for the EU “to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.”
This is the same European Union based on a post-World War II peace project that would only turn swords into plowshares to recreate a welfare continent of unprecedented riches. It was that same European Union that received the Nobel Peace Prize 10 years ago for what it could achieve without the use of weapons.
It was also the same bloc that for years has vaunted the value of what it calls soft power — diplomacy, aid, cultural exchanges — instead of the raw power that comes through the barrel of a gun.
All this change in barely a week. Now, Michel says: “There is no space for weakness and we need to show a firmness.”
Nowhere has the change been more pronounced than in Germany, the EU’s leading economic power but also a country that has been reluctant to invest heavily in military power, in large part because of its militaristic past which resulted in the horror of World War II.
Germany has faced persistent criticism over recent years for failing to meet a NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense. On Sunday, though, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would commit 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces and raise defense spending above 2% “from now on, year for year.”
Scholz also has done an about-face on Germany’s refusal to export weapons to conflict zones, pledging to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.
“If our world is different, then our policy must be different as well,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. The policy U-turn was executed by a government led by center-left Social Democrats sometimes criticized as being soft on Russia and a Green party that has a pacifist heritage
That world changed as well for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — often seen as the EU’s version of an autocrat leader much like Putin is. For years, he has been railing against the EU as meddlesome, was friends with Putin and was seen as someone who could break the bloc from within.
Especially since EU sanctions against Russia require unanimity among all 27, the moment beckoned. Still Hungary, fell in line as much as the others when it came to sanctions — within days.
“I spoke immediately with Viktor Orban when we faced this new situation and I can tell you, it was less difficult than expected to have the support of Hungary,” Michel said.
It might still be early days in the war though and tougher moments might lie ahead with even bigger decisions to make, especially since Putin and his circle have had time for many years to prepare for any eventuality.
“They do have the ability to keep going for some time despite the pain,” said Amanda Paul of the European Policy Center think tank. “So it means that the West will need to be very committed and very determined to keep pushing and pushing.”
Geir Moulson in Berlin, Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller in Washington and Lorne Cook and Mark Carlson in Brussels, contributed to this report.
State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.
But as lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address amid the gravity of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they have mustered a rare and remarkable bipartisan resolve, determined to hold the U.S. and its allies together in the defense of a Western-oriented democracy.
When Biden stands in the House chamber Tuesday evening, trying to make good on what until now has been a faltering attempt to resolve the nation’s bitter divisions, he may find that the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin abroad has become the unexpected force pulling the U.S. political parties toward common purpose.
“I think you will see in the State of the Union, a strong bipartisan support for our president,” predicts Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally.
The turn of events is both stunning and fragile. Foreign policy has not been the kind of bipartisan draw it was during the past century, when Congress and the White House worked together as the U.S dominated the global stage. Factions on the right and left have broken off, most definitively over the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, creating oddball political alliances in the U.S. and chiseling away at a shared mission.
The revival of a robust majority that’s largely supportive of Biden’s strategy toward Russia is even more striking because it is shaping up as one of the most significant rejections of Donald Trump’s embrace of Putin and the former president’s praise of Putin’s tactics as Russia invaded Ukraine.
“We’re all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Still, the State of the Union address may not be free of partisan antics, unfolding against the backdrop of a Congress deeply divided over many issues: a prime-time address to the nation, too tempting for lawmakers looking for attention.
This year is particularly fraught amid ongoing COVID restrictions and a Capitol still largely shuttered to the public. That’s due in part to safety concerns in the aftermath of the deadly Jan 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election.
Tuesday’s gathering in the House chamber will be the first time since the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and last year’s attack on the Capitol that all members of the House and Senate are being invited to gather for what typically has been an annual event.
Masks will no longer be required, removing one source of friction for those lawmakers who had flouted the guidelines and risked being booted from the session for failing to comply — though COVID tests and social distancing measures will still be required
But the heavy metal security fence is back up around the Capitol complex, a bow to the “new normal”of threats from within America’s own electorate.
And it can’t be said that Republicans are fully pleased with Biden’s handling of the Ukraine war.
McConnell has been highly critical of the president’s runup to the crisis, calling the White House’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan last summer a sign of U.S. weakness that opened the door to Putin’s invasion.
Leading Republican lawmakers have derided what defense hawks view as Biden’s initial reluctance to impose sanctions to deter Putin’s advance on Ukraine. Others have criticized the White House climate change agenda as creating an energy policy that boosts Russian exports, including via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, now scrapped over the war.
“We all know what Putin wants, and he said so publicly: He wants to reconstitute the USSR and pull back in his orbit all the countries that were in it before,” said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “This is a seminal moment.”
But even some of the Trump’s staunch supporters are parting ways with the former president after he called Putin’s invasion tactics “genius.”
Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who rallied with Trump supporters ahead of last year’s assault on the Capitol and has won Trump’s endorsement in the Alabama Senate primary, lambasted Putin’s invasion as “barbaric and evil.”
But in a nod to the non-interventionist strain that runs deep in both left and right flanks, Brooks added, “While Putin’s Ukrainian invasion and murders are heinous, this is first and foremost a problem for Western Europe to resolve.”
Congress will face tests ahead, starting with Biden’s request for at least $6.4 billion in supplemental funding to help Ukraine, which will require cooperation from both parties.
Said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.: “You have the Trump voices in there, obviously, you know, a big part of the Republican Party nationally, but at least so far on Capitol Hill, especially in the Senate, I think you’ve got an overall bipartisan consensus. “I hope it stays that way.”
Russia-affiliated business extend support, sympathy to Ukraine
As war rages in Ukraine, local businesses with ties to the area are extending their sympathy and support for the Ukrainian people.
Marina and Naum Liberman, owner of Moscow on the Hill, came to the United States from Moscow 30 years ago — as refugees. Marina Liberman’s grandparents on both sides are from Ukraine. And she’s very worried about her remaining relatives and the rest of the Ukrainian and Russian people.
“Most of the people there are not involved in politics,” Liberman said. “They would like it to be peaceful with quiet skies, blue skies and grandkids, this is what they’re hoping for. This is what we’re praying for.”
After hearing from a few customers, the Libermans decided to post a message on Facebook in support of the Ukrainian people.
It reads thusly:
“We stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and firmly reject Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
“Having immigrated to the United States to escape Russian oppression almost 30 years ago, our hearts are heavy as we watch the Russia-Ukraine Conflict unfold. Please keep your Ukrainian-American and Russian-American neighbors in mind during this very tough time — many of whom have family back in Russia and Ukraine. And let us all hope for a quick and safe resolution to the situation abroad.”
Liberman said she’s received a few nasty emails — including one that was particularly threatening and another from a customer who said they wouldn’t patronize the restaurant unless it changed its name — but that the majority of the correspondence from guests has been positive and supportive.
“I’m not going to change the name,” Liberman said. “Moscow is a beautiful city.”
She noted that many Russian citizens are protesting the war and are being arrested. She said that has not been the norm in the past, and she’s proud of people for standing up for what they believe is right.
“It’s a time to wake up,” she said.
Overall, Liberman, who has sent money to support the Ukranian people, said she just hopes that people realize that she and her husband are proud American citizens and that they are watching, praying and hoping for peace, just like everyone else.
“I remember when it was Sept. 11 and our Iranian friends called us,” Liberman said. “They said, ‘You understand it’s not us, right?’ Of course we did. But people think if you are from this region, you are guilty.”
Moscow on the Hill isn’t the only entity that has felt it necessary to respond to the torrent of bad news coming out of the area.
The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis released the following statement:
“The Museum of Russian Art stands with the people of Ukraine and urges Russia to cease hostilities and immediately withdraw.
“The Museum of Russian Art promotes understanding of the art, people and culture of Muscovite Russia, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, its former republics, and post-Soviet Russia through outstanding exhibitions, cultural presentations, and educational programs serving the people of Minnesota and the nation.
“The Museum upholds an independent voice and the freedom of expression to carry out its mission unconstrained by influence from foreign governments, political actors and/or corporate or individual interests.”
