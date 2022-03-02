News
Accused kidnapper arrested after high-speed chase in St. Clair County; victim unharmed
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and leading police on a high-speed chase.
According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, local dispatchers received a 911 call at 2 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was being held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. The woman told police she was in a truck parked at a store in the 10070 block of Burkum Road.
The victim hung up her phone when her boyfriend walked out of the store to return to the vehicle.
Fairview Heights Police arrived at the store and found the parked truck with the suspect and victim inside. When officers approached the truck, the suspect sped off and police followed.
The suspect led police from Fairview Heights to Swansea and finally to Belleville, speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour and driving into oncoming traffic to avoid capture.
The suspect finally stopped and the victim left the truck and was rescued by officers. The suspect took off on foot and ran into a wooded area near Route 161 and Frank Scott Parkway.
Police said the suspect, identified as Steven McCoy, surrendered a short time later without further incident.
The victim said McCoy was her ex-boyfriend and that he showed up at her apartment in East St. Louis the night before. McCoy allegedly produced a handgun and threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t go with him.
She spent the next four hours inside McCoy’s truck and his Fairview Heights home before she had an opportunity to phone the police.
Investigators also learned the victim wrestled McCoy’s gun away from him during the police pursuit, which caused him to drive into oncoming traffic before stopping on the shoulder of the road.
Prosecutors charged McCoy with armed habitual criminal, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping-armed, aggravated unlawful restraint, armed violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s being held on a $350,000 bond at St. Clair County Jail.
Duluth mayor reconsiders, agrees to light lift bridge in support of Ukraine
DULUTH — One day after issuing a press release in defense of the city’s decision not to light the Aerial Lift Bridge blue and gold — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — Mayor Emily Larson announced plans to reverse course, in a gesture of international solidarity against a Russian invasion of the country.
Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, told the Duluth City Council on Monday that, while the lighting system installed on the bridge in 2020 allows the city to change its hue at will, city staff was inundated with requests for a variety of causes and events. He said the situation put the city in the uncomfortable position of having to weigh the merits of certain requests versus others, and in April 2020, it announced that it would no longer entertain requests to light the Aerial Lift Bridge in commemorative colors.
The city did, however, allow for the lighting of Enger Tower to be changed up in recognition of certain causes and special events. Over the weekend, that landmark tower was bathed in blue and gold lighting as a show of community support for Ukraine.
But a number of residents, including City Council member Terese Tomanek, continued to question the city’s inflexibility.
“Rarely do we have a world crisis such as what is happening in Ukraine. We don’t have a policy on lighting the bridge yet, and even if we did, I would hope that an exception would be made to show the support of our community for what’s happening in Europe,” she said.
“This is in line with the will of our community and humanitarian support. And it appears to me that though it’s a complex issue, there’s an easy answer,” Tomanek said.
In a statement that resembled nothing less than a letter to the community, Larson wrote to explain her change of heart on the matter Tuesday.
“Sometimes you make a decision based on important variables like rules and fairness and then understand that those things really don’t apply,” she said. “Sometimes you are working to do all the right things, and your heart confirms that there is more.”
“The community is right. Thank you for reminding me of who Duluth is,” Larson wrote.
She announced that through Sunday, the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit in support of, and in solidarity with, Ukraine.
“What appears simple from the outside quickly gets layered and nuanced with important and relevant details. Thank you to staff who have spent time all weekend and yesterday on this with me,” Larson said.
She said the city plans to update its lighting policy within 60 days and will share its plan with the community.
The Most Stylish Passport Cases for All Your Upcoming Trips
It was hard enough staying organized while traveling internationally in the pre-pandemic times, but it’s become far more complicated and difficult these days, considering the amount of documents and papers now required when embarking on any big trip. Your passport is, of course, the most important item you need to travel internationally, which is why I’ve long been a proponent of using a passport case.
A passport cover keeps your passport safe and secure, including protecting it from any potential spillage within your bag. Plus, it makes it a whole lot easier to keep track of your passport within your travel bag, so you won’t have to empty out all of your belongings onto the airport floor in search of your free-floating passport that somehow made its way to the very bottom of your carry-on. It’s another way of keeping stress levels as low as possible while on the go, which is always key.
Passport cases are a great organizational hack, since they typically also have sleeves and compartments to hold not just your passport, but also your boarding pass, other IDs, credit cards, cash and, of course, your COVID-19 vaccination card. While some passport covers are best just to keep your passport and specific travel items, others are great to use as full travel wallets.
If you haven’t yet added a passport case to your travel wardrobe, take this as a sign to try it out, because after using one, you’ll never want to travel without it again. Below, see the best stylish passport holders to stay safe, secure and organized on all your upcoming travels.
Police identify victim in weekend Spanish Lake murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man who died in a shootout in Spanish Lake over the weekend.
According to Vera Clay, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Johnny Bond, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Bond was 39. The other individual was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.
