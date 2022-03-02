News
Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce Tuesday night that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union in recent days. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s State of the Union speech in advance.
Biden in his remarks was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden planned in his Tuesday night remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden planned to outline plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden was to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, in his speech, will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden plans this year to repackage past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president was to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also planned to appeal to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
The speech comes as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden was to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also to outline how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Psaki said Biden “will absolutely use the word inflation” in the speech, but emphasized that he was focused on “how people experience it” rather than looking at it as a statistic.
As part of that push, Biden was expected to call for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He planned to propose new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discuss new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also was to appeal for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
The president was also to push the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
The physician’s office for Congress recently ended the House’s face-covering requirement after the government eased its mask-wearing guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional in the House chamber, which will be open to all members of Congress but not their guests. Attendees are required to take COVID-19 tests before the speech.
Seating for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential speech. White House aides fretted that a repeat Tuesday would spoil the message the president aimed to deliver.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
News
Cory Hepola, former WCCO-AM and KARE-TV personality, running for governor as independent
Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate.
Hepola made the announcement with a video posted on Twitter as his campaign website went live.
“We’re not red. We’re not blue. We’re purple,” Hepola says in the video. “We compromise here, collaborate, we care for each other. And today we have hope that a positive leader, one who represents all of us, will unite us.”
Hepola, a native of Otter Tail County in northwestern Minnesota, disclosed that he was considering a run in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio on Feb. 8. That turned out to be his last day at WCCO-AM, where he had hosted a morning show since January 2019. Hepola also formerly anchored at KARE -TV.
Hepola’s campaign said he is seeking the endorsement of the Forward Party of Minnesota, which was launched this month by former Democratic presidential and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.
Another third-party candidate, former wrestler Jesse Ventura, famously “shocked the world” when he won Minnesota’s gubernatorial race in 1998. But other third-party candidates have not fared as well since then. They run the risk of being spoilers who tip the balance to another candidate.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is seeking re-election, while there’s a crowded field of Republican candidates seeking their party’s endorsement.
News
What Gophers’ Senior Day ceremony says about future of men’s basketball program
Ben Johnson didn’t expect his emotions to well up inside him on Sunday.
Throughout games in his first season as Gophers men’s basketball coach, Johnson hasn’t lost his cool with referees over a bad call, nor has he been seen giving an earful to a player over a missed assignment.
On Sunday, though, Johnson choked back tears on at least two occasions when it came to talking about what Minnesota’s eight-member senior class has meant to him and the program overall.
With a microphone in his hand during the U’s Senior Day festivities after an 84-79 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena, he needed to pause and collect his words. Fans at The Barn cheered him on during the delay. When asked about those moments during his postgame interview, Johnson’s eyes reddened as he spoke.
“I don’t necessarily get that emotional, but I know how much time these guys put into it, and again, you want to see them be successful, and you kind of don’t want it to end as a coach,” Johnson explained. “These guys will be hard to replace. I think it’s a tribute to who they are. If they weren’t good kids and good people, it would probably be a lot easier, but these guys are big time.”
As the Gophers have struggled to a 3-13 record through January and February, and postseason play will be limited to the Big Ten tournament next week, attention broadens beyond this season to what might be the hallmarks of Johnson’s teams next year and beyond.
The way the Gophers program treated its seniors Sunday was one indication of how things are done under Johnson. The U coordinated personal touches and details to show their appreciation during the U’s 15-minute Senior Day ceremony; it was a stark departure from the casual and much quicker proceedings under predecessor Richard Pitino.
The Gophers honored each student manager and player with framed pictures of their gold jersey. The players were given commemorative basketballs, gift bags and white roses to give to their parents, who were present on the court along with siblings and other loved ones. Each player spoke, with guard Luke Loewe, like his coach, also becoming verklempt in the moment. After players had their moment, they gathered for extended group photos.
Johnson shared why he went to such lengths.
“I want these guys to be proud of being here,” he said. “They give a lot, and like I said, they didn’t have to believe in me from Day 1, first-year head coach, and they did. I don’t take that lightly. This is a place that, while they have gone to multiple spots, I’m all about where you finish.”
Johnson himself started his collegiate playing career at Northwestern for two seasons, from 1999-2001, before the Minneapolis native transferred to the U for his final two seasons, in 2002-04.
“I want these guys to view themselves as Gophers and have pride in that,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, down the line, they will look at those balls and pictures and all that and have good memories. That is our job as a staff, to find a way to get these guys to go out the right way, so they can be really proud of what they’ve done and who they are. Because from the very beginning, not many people probably thought we would be 13-14 and win four games in the league. But these guys believed in what we are doing, and who they are got us to this point. Now you want to honor them by making sure you finish the right way.”
Johnson has emphasized how he wants the Gophers, who were picked to finish last in the Big Ten, to continue to play hard and smart. They can use the 27-point hole they had to dig out of against the Hoosiers as something to learn from.
Their penultimate regular-season game versus Maryland (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) is at 8 p.m. Wednesday in College Park, Md., and they will close out the regular season Sunday at Northwestern before the conference tournament next week in Indianapolis.
Minnesota could win some games or lose all three, but the Gophers’ classy tribute to their seniors was an indication of how things will be done going forward.
News
Omar Kelly: Mike McDaniel admires the resiliency, fight of Dolphins team he inherited
Mike McDaniel is still living out of a suitcase and residing in a hotel (he’s moved to a second one) when he’s not hunkered down at the team’s facility in Miami Gardens.
The Miami Dolphins’ newest head coach is still getting his bearings in South Florida — he’s been to two restaurants and a Miami Heat game — and doesn’t plan to venture out more until he finds his footing with the franchise he’s now responsible for leading.
McDaniel openly admits his knowledge of the AFC East, one of the two division he’s never coached in before now, is lacking, and that his understanding of the Dolphins’ illustrious history and knowledge of the team’s 20-year ride on the mediocrity merry-go-around, isn’t strong.
But McDaniel does know one thing about the Dolphins: He’s certain he’s inherited a disciplined, well-coached team.
Even though his exposure to the players has been limited, his admiration for what he knows they endured — or better yet, survived after starting out the 2021 season with a disastrous 1-7 record before rebounding to win 8 of the final 9 games — is grand.
“People don’t really understand how hard it is to be a player in the middle of the season and people are talking about next year,” McDaniel said Tuesday during an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel at the NFL scouting combine. “To be able to ignore the noise and move forward [is impressive].
“I’m excited about a lot of the guys I get to meet because there’s that core [understanding] among the players, and they understand the value of working through adversity, and they have a bond to each other because of it. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it, and do whatever it takes to possibly get us to the next step.”
The decision-makers who hired McDaniel hope the 38-year-old will bring his run-game expertise and background helping coach respectable offenses to help stabilize that side of the ball.
Pair an improved offense with the type of defense Miami looks to replicate by keeping Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, and the hope is that a franchise that produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03, will continue to take steps forward.
Especially if they add the right pieces in free agency and the draft, getting players who can complement what is already on the roster and those who can address some of the team’s voids.
Every coach wants tough, smart, disciplined leaders, players who love football. That’s one of the biggest clichés in professional sports. So it was refreshing that McDaniel didn’t regurgitate some tired, rehearsed speech about his desired makeup for players and need for them to “love football.”
According to McDaniel, he’s looking for football players who are “passionate and ambitious.”
McDaniel doesn’t want the Dolphins to shy away from ambitious players because throughout his career, the teams he’s been part of have been carried by those individuals. And he points out that as a coach, his biggest task is to help them improve their skills, get them prepared for each opponent, and maximize their opportunity.
That’s how you thrive in the NFL. Putting a player in position to win is how you gain respect in the locker room.
“A head coach serves,” he said. “They have to feel the investment. That’s the player’s bottom line.”
McDaniel wants players that “truly value all of the experiences that a team may provide,” he continued. “A guy that likes work brothers, people that appreciates family that isn’t blood.”
Those are the bonds teams create and good teams can overachieve and rise beyond the squad’s talent level.
“Important in that whole mold of a human being is there has to be a component of acceptance, and almost embracing adversity because that’s the game’s strongest parallel to life,” McDaniel continued. “That’s what football provides. There always will be adversity and acknowledging that could allow us to thrive in that because it happens in each quarter, each game, each season.”
“There isn’t a season where people don’t fail, so you have to find the people where going through stuff isn’t [frowned upon],” he continued. “Sometimes adversity is the greatest gift someone can ever get if they have the wisdom to understand it’s going to be alright. That’s directly what I look for in terms of people, and those are the people that you want alongside you.”
()
Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Cory Hepola, former WCCO-AM and KARE-TV personality, running for governor as independent
What Gophers’ Senior Day ceremony says about future of men’s basketball program
Omar Kelly: Mike McDaniel admires the resiliency, fight of Dolphins team he inherited
Matt Eberflus wants his Chicago Bears defense to be ‘fanatical’ about creating takeaways. So what’s his formula for instilling that mindset?
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of St. Paul liquor store worker
Don’t let Mike McDaniel’s looks fool you, Dolphins coach learned early he can lead NFL players
Trudy Rubin: Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine? An explainer
Blue Cross MN claims COVID-19 testing lab inflated prices
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?