Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.
Biden highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the commitment of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
As Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.
Biden announced that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He also said the Justice Department was launching a task force to go after crimes of Russian oligarchs, whom he called “corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime.”
“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” he said, pledging that the U.S. and European allies were coming after their yachts, luxury apartments and private jets.
“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden said. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Biden entered the House chamber without a mask, in a reflection of the declining coronavirus case counts and new federal guidance meant to nudge the public back to pre-pandemic activities. But the Capitol was newly fenced due to security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
As is customary, Energy Secretary Gina Raimondo was kept in a secure location during the address ready to take over the government in the event of a catastrophe, in holdover from the Cold War that took on new significance in light of Putin’s threats.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it didn’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden spoke to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
Ahead of the speech, White House officials acknowledged the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, used his remarks to highlight the progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledged that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
Before Biden spoke, House Republicans said the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden this year largely repackaged past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president also highlighted investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also appealed to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
“Instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America,” Biden said.
The speech came as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden looked to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also outlined how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
As part of that push, Biden called for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He proposed new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discussed new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also appealed for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
In addition, the president to pushed the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
St. Paul’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns March 17
Call it the luck of the Irish, or just 55 years of persistent planning, but St. Paul’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is back in action.
The St. Patrick’s Association is reconvening its signature festivity at noon on March 17, a Thursday, with a parade kick-off in downtown Rice Park. The route, the reverse of the traditional parade path through downtown, will lead revelers to the “Ballpark Hooley,” a post-parade party at CHS Field, where live music and Irish dancers will entertain audiences.
The party, which will also feature concourse beer specials and food, is sponsored by Guinness, with entry fees $5 in advance, $10 at the door and $40 for the “VIP” Irish lunch buffet in the Securian Financial Club. Children under age five get in free.
Cue the bagpipers, Miss Shamrock, Mr. Pat and other Irish dignitaries, and a shout or few of “Erin go Bragh!” The event begins at 5th and Market Street and will travel along 5th Street, ending around 5th and Sibley Street near Mears Park.
The parade, organized by the volunteer-driven St. Patrick’s Association in 1967, was canceled with days to go in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19, still a large unknown then in the early days of the pandemic. Last year, the parade wasn’t canceled but it was brought to a stand-still, with parade units marching in place in the parking lot of the former Sears building on Rice Street and revelers invited to drive by.
The “LuckyPalooza” street celebration, which has been held on West Seventh Street since 2015, will not return this year. Other events leading up to St. Patrick’s Day are coming back:
At 4 p.m. on March 6, Jimmy’s Event Center in Vadnais Heights will host the WOG party, which stands for the Wearin O’The Green, otherwise known as St. Paul’s Irish prom. Tickets are $60 or $400 for a table of eight.
At 5 p.m. on March 15, the Minnesota Music Cafe at 501 Payne Ave. will host the Miss Shamrock Coronation.
Visit St. Paul, the city’s tourism bureau and convention authority, maintains an online blog detailing key aspects of the city’s Irish roots. Among them: Minnesota’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in St. Paul in 1851. Nine out of 10 St. Paul mayors were Irish between 1932 and 1972, and two modern-day mayors, Randy Kelly and Chris Coleman, are both Irish.
In what might strike some today as an ironic twist, St. Paul’s long parade tradition was halted for half a century by a religious leader named (of all things) John Ireland, the Irish-born first archbishop of St. Paul. Ireland disapproved of what he reportedly termed at the time to be the “midnight orgies” fueled by the march and put a stop to the supposed debauchery — and the processionals — shortly before World War I. His hold would stick for 50 years.
Then, in 1966, Bob Gallivan, owner of the downtown Gallivan’s bar, Pioneer Press sports columnist Don Riley, businessmen Charley O’Leary and Jim Shiely and a federal judge, Edward J. Devitt, figured it was better to ask their priest for forgiveness than permission and conspired to bring back the St. Paddy’s Day fun. The St. Patrick’s Association was born, and the parade was reborn.
The association is selling commemorative buttons to raise funds for the parade and local charities, and each button comes with a chance to enter a drawing to win $1,500. Buttons will be on sale at Joe and Stan’s Pub and Grill, 949 7th St., and at Irish on Grand, 1124 Grand Ave., among other locations.
Whether you’re ready to join the crowd or not, Visit St. Paul is inviting residents to post pictures and messages to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #MySaintPaul to show off how they’ll be celebrating St. Paddy’s Day.
More parade day information is online at the St. Patrick’s Association website stpatsmn.org.
Former 1st District Democratic candidate Feehan says he won’t run for Hagedorn’s seat
Democrat Dan Feehan, who lost two close elections to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, said Tuesday he won’t be a candidate for the 1st Congressional District after the Republican lawmaker’s death last month.
The Iraq war veteran posted a Twitter statement that he won’t run either in the special election in August or the general election in November.
The announcement comes two weeks after the 59-year-old Hagedorn of cancer. A special election will be held in August to elect a representative to serve out the remainder of his term. In November, voters will then select a representative to serve out a full two-year term.
“After weighing things carefully, I’ve decided that I will not run in either race,” Feehan said. “I’m immensely proud of our 2018 and 2020 campaigns to put the people of Southern Minnesota first, coming incredibly close twice over.
“At the same time, my family has made incredible sacrifices in the pursuit of the chance to serve our community,” he added.
Feehan lost both races by narrow margins. He lost by 11,344 votes in 2020 in a three-way race in which the third-party candidate received 21,488 votes. He lost even more narrowly — 1,315 votes — in a two-way race in 2018.
So far, only one candidate, Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner, has announced a run for the open seat on the DFL side. No Republican has declared so far, but that is expected to change in the coming days, particularly after funeral services are held for Hagedorn on Saturday.
“There’s a host of people considering it,” said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state representative. “Everybody is waiting for the funeral.”
One name mentioned as a possible GOP candidate is Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow and one-time chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party. In a Tuesday Twitter post, Minnesota political observer Michael Brodkorb said Carnahan was working to “build a campaign team for a potential bid for Congress,’’ according to GOP sources.
Carnahan resigned last August amid internal party opposition and after a close associate and top Republican donor, Anton Lazzaro, was indicted on charges of child sex trafficking.
