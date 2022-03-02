News
Blue Cross MN claims COVID-19 testing lab inflated prices
Insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has filed a federal lawsuit against a COVID-19 testing lab alleging price inflation and fraudulent billing.
In a statement, Blue Cross claims GS Labs inflated the price of its most common test up to five times the market value. The insurer also alleges GS Labs, which is headquartered in Omaha, administered additional tests just to drive up billing to Blue Cross.
“It is our claim that GS Labs intentionally disregarded and misinterpreted federal guidelines for the sole purpose of maximizing profits during a public health emergency,” Scott Lynch, Blue Cross Minnesota senior vice president of pharmacy and chief legal officer, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
In response, David Leibowitz, a spokesman for GS Labs, said the lawsuit amounted to “strong-arm gamesmanship” by a big insurance company during ongoing negotiations. He added that Blue Cross owes GS Labs more than a $1 million for tens of thousands of tests it is required to pay for under federal law.
“GS Labs has followed federal law to the letter,” he said. “Our posted cash price for COVID tests is in line with the marketplace across the U.S. and we have been paid that price or a negotiated rate by numerous insurers around the country.”
Instead, Blue Cross wants to pay the “hardship price” that GS Labs offered to residents facing financial trouble during the pandemic, Leibowitz said. “We look forward to litigating this absurd claim by BCBS of Minnesota in court,” he said.
In January, the laboratory said its advertised cash price for a rapid COVID-19 antigen test was $179.
GS Labs has eight locations in Minnesota and also offers testing in eight other states. The labs primarily provide rapid antigen tests, but they also use genetic tests to confirm negative rapid test results in symptomatic patients.
News
Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden planned in his Tuesday night remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden planned to outline plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden was to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, in his speech, will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden plans this year to repackage past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president was to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also planned to appeal to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
The speech comes as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden was to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also to outline how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Psaki said Biden “will absolutely use the word inflation” in the speech, but emphasized that he was focused on “how people experience it” rather than looking at it as a statistic.
As part of that push, Biden was expected to call for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He planned to propose new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discuss new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also was to appeal for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
The president was also to push the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
The physician’s office for Congress recently ended the House’s face-covering requirement after the government eased its mask-wearing guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional in the House chamber, which will be open to all members of Congress but not their guests. Attendees are required to take COVID-19 tests before the speech.
Seating for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential speech. White House aides fretted that a repeat Tuesday would spoil the message the president aimed to deliver.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
News
Minnesota gun-carry permits set record for second straight year, with demand both urban and rural
Minnesota sheriffs issued more than 106,000 permits to carry a firearm in 2021, setting a record for the second year in a row. The trend presents itself in counties both rural and urban across the state.
The annual permit to carry report released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday showed a continued uptick in permits for 2021. In 2020, sheriffs issued more than 96,000 permits to carry, up from more than 51,000 the year before. The surge in permits coincides with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in violent crime as well as recent political and social unrest in the U.S.
Higher crime and a shortage of police officers in Minneapolis have also made more people interested in carrying guns for self-defense, said Rob Doar, senior vice president for government affairs with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a gun rights lobbying group.
“I think that people are becoming more aware — just looking at what’s in the news, looking at what’s happening in our own state — that at any given moment they could be in a situation where they need to defend themselves,” he said.
Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record last set in 1995, during the crack cocaine crisis. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before. A record 36 were killed in homicides in St. Paul last year, the Pioneer Press reported, while Minneapolis recorded 96 homicides — one shy of its 1995 record.
Both Democratic and Republican Minnesota lawmakers have made addressing violent crime a priority for the current legislative session.
Rural areas have seen increases in permits issued similar to those in urban areas, with some counties issuing nearly twice as many or more permits than they did in 2019.
Politics may play a role.
“With the election of people who advocate for gun control policies and things like that we will typically see an increase,” Doar said.
In 2021, Hennepin County, the state’s largest with a population of 1.2 million, issued 16,888 permits — more than any other county. That’s up from more than 11,000 the year before and approaching three times the roughly 6,000 the sheriff issued in 2019. Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka and Washington counties — the state’s next biggest counties — made up the other top five permit issuers.
The dramatic uptick in permits-to-carry presents itself in a snapshot of counties from around the state, including Olmsted, St. Louis, Clay and Beltrami counties. All four show big increases in the overall number of permits issued each year since 2017. Largely rural Polk County, home to East Grand Forks on the North Dakota-Minnesota border, issued 281 permits in 2017. In 2021 the county issued 690.
The overall number of people getting permits isn’t just up, either, Doar said — they’re younger and more diverse. Doar, who teaches permit-to-carry classes, says the number of women and racial minorities he sees seeking permits has grown. Annual BCA permit reports show more people ages 21-29 are applying as well, he said.
The state of Minnesota enacted its permit-to-carry a firearm law in 2003. Applicants must take an approved firearms training course and apply at their local sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office then investigates the applicant’s background before deciding whether to issue a permit.
Sheriff’s offices are required by statute to provide the BCA with data on carry-permit applications, issuances and denials, which the agency compiles in an annual statewide report. Background checks screen records from agencies including the FBI and BCA.
Minnesota’s permit-to-carry law is not a concealed-carry law per se. It allows for the concealed and open carrying of firearms. Other states, such as Wisconsin and North Dakota allow for open carrying of firearms under certain circumstances without a permit.
As of the report’s release date, there are 387,013 valid permits to carry a firearm in the state of Minnesota. In 2021, sheriffs suspended 176 permits, revoked 40, voided 1,165 and denied 1,627.
News
Column: Ryan Poles has talked about finding value in free agency. But the Chicago Bears GM will need to make a big move or two to give QB Justin Fields a chance.
Ryan Poles took a step back from the table holding a host of microphones and recorders in a small room inside the convention center Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve got to take a picture of this,” Poles said as he used his cell phone to photograph the array of equipment. “I’m not in Kansas City anymore.”
The new Chicago Bears general manager then sat down and talked about the fast-approaching new league year, the upcoming draft and the transition the organization is making under his leadership.
If you were looking for much in the way of tangible updates, you probably were disappointed after 22 minutes.
Poles wouldn’t say if a second franchise tag is a possibility for wide receiver Allen Robinson. It would be stunning if the team even considered such a move at a price tag of nearly $21.5 million.
Poles said the team is taking things a day at a time with running back Tarik Cohen, who has been sidelined since September 2020 with a torn ACL. He said it’s premature to say where the team envisions second-round pick Teven Jenkins playing on the offensive line when the team hits the field next month for the first of two minicamps.
Poles reiterated he likes value that can be found in the second and third waves of free agency, targeting players that sometimes are motivated by short-term contracts that can improve their bargaining position the next time around.
It’s a theme he talked about during his introductory news conference Jan. 31 when he made it clear he wants the Bears to be draft-driven while being judicious with forays into free agency. There’s no reason to doubt Poles wants to build a foundation via the draft, something that will make the first year challenging with only five picks and no first- or fourth-round selections. Savvy shoppers can find significant contributors in free agency after the shopping frenzy has died down. It happens every year.
For the Bears to get the new program up and running and have a chance to plug what are many areas of need, it stands to reason Poles could take a big swing or two when the new league year opens March 16. In order to give second-year quarterback Justin Fields the best chance possible, they’ve got to make a bold move — probably two — and that isn’t going to happen two weeks into free agency when it’s nothing but a buyer’s market.
Sure, Poles doesn’t want to telegraph his moves, but there are at least enough clues out there to indicate the Bears will have to consider some potentially major deals. They’re not going to overhaul the offensive line, which Poles has talked about, with just a Day 2 draft pick. With the exception of Darnell Mooney, the wide receiver room is barren. There’s a lot of heavy lifting to be done with just these two positions and that was evident when Poles was asked how he evaluated the offense.
“Bright spot was Mooney,” he said. “He stopped in (at Halas Hall) and I was really blown away by the person. So that was a bright spot. The running back situation is good. There’s good offensive linemen as well. It’s just continuing to tweak that and making sure we get everyone that’s fit and in the right spots. So that was a pleasant surprise.”
This isn’t even considering needs on all three levels of the defense, especially at cornerback where there’s a critical need for talent to join Jaylon Johnson. But if you make a point of addressing the offensive line on your first day and if Mooney is your only wide receiver for a young quarterback you hope becomes a star, you better be prepared to make some big moves. Poles simply doesn’t own the draft capital to make it happen at the end of April and with some shrewd free-agent signings after the market has settled down.
A year ago, Poles was with the Chiefs as they plotted to overhaul their offensive line. The first of many moves was signing guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million, deal. The Bears are going to need a guard if they don’t re-sign James Daniels, who will be an unrestricted free agent and could command upward of $10 million per season, and they’ll likely look to provide competition for or replace center Sam Mustipher. There is a good crop of guards and centers slated to reach free agency , plus the possibility of left tackle options such as Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown and Cam Robinson.
Poles could make one or two signings for the O-line, but he also needs to perform due diligence on free-agent wide receivers to take some pressure off Fields, who never seemed to find a rhythm with Robinson.
“The playmaker piece, guys that can make plays,” Poles said. “I think a lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays? We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”
Two of the best options, provided they reach the marketplace, are coming off season-ending injuries. Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys both suffered ACL tears. That’s the same situation Robinson was in when he signed with the Bears in 2018. Mike Williams, Christian Kirk and D.J. Chark are other potential options at a position that doesn’t look like it will be deep in free agency.
“There’s a lot of spots we’ve got to fill,” Poles said. “So that volume piece is important and it really comes down to our evaluation, to make sure that we’re right on there.”
He definitely is not in Kansas City any longer. He’s in Indianapolis, at the scouting combine, and before he leaves perhaps he will have set in motion plans to make a couple headline moves at the outset of free agency.
()
Blue Cross MN claims COVID-19 testing lab inflated prices
Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’
Minnesota gun-carry permits set record for second straight year, with demand both urban and rural
Column: Ryan Poles has talked about finding value in free agency. But the Chicago Bears GM will need to make a big move or two to give QB Justin Fields a chance.
Minnesota medical marijuana program now offering dried-flower form
Minnesota Senate panel considers bill to block outside groups from spending on election expenses
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
SWAT team responds to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois health director
Momento, in former Pazzaluna space, will focus on wood-fired dishes
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’