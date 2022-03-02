News
Cultural backlash intensifies against Russia over invasion
By NICOLE WINFIELD and JAKE COYLE
ROME (AP) — The cultural backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified Tuesday as the Cannes Film Festival said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year and the Venice festival announced free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
The announcements by Europe’s two premier film festivals came on the heels of other high-profile protests in the arts, including Hollywood’s decision to pull films scheduled for release in Russia and the Munich Philharmonic’s decision to fire chief conductor Valery Gergiev. The orchestra, joined by other orchestras and festivals linked to Gergiev, cited his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his refusal to reject the invasion.
Cannes, which is scheduled for May, is the most global of film festivals and its international village of flag-waving pavilions annually hosts more than 80 countries from around the world.
In a statement, festival organizers said the ban on any official Russian delegation or individuals linked to the Kremlin would remain “unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people.”
The festival didn’t rule out accepting films from Russia. In recent years, Cannes has showcased films from filmmakers like Kirill Serebrennikov, even though the director hasn’t been unable to attend. Serebrennikov is under a three-year travel ban after being accused of embezzlement by the Russian government in a case that was protested by the Russian artistic community and in Europe.
Hollywood continued pulling its films out of Russian theaters. After the Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. and Sony announced they would halt distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures announced likewise on Tuesday. That includes upcoming releases like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.”
The Venice Film Festival, meanwhile, said it was organizing free screenings of the film “Reflection,” about the conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The screenings are scheduled for next week in Rome, Milan and Venice.
The film, which was presented in competition at Venice last year, tells the story of a Ukrainian surgeon who is taken prisoner by Russia during the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, Russia threw its weight behind an insurgency in the mostly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine region known as Donbas, where Russia-backed rebels seized government buildings and proclaimed the creation of “people’s republics.”
“Reflection” shows the horrors of war as well as the surgeon’s efforts to rebuild relationships after he was freed.
It was directed by Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych, whose film “Atlantis” in 2019 was also set in eastern Ukraine and dealt with similar issues of war and trauma. “Atlantis” won the Best Film award in the experimental Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival 2019 ad was Ukraine’s candidate for the Oscars.
Earlier this week, the art exhibition of the Venice Biennale, of which the annual film festival is a part, announced the curator and artists of Russia’s pavillion had quit their positions to protest the war in Ukraine.
Last week, the European Broadcasting Union announced Russia would not be allowed to enter an act for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Turin in May.
The 2016 winner of the Eurovision contest was Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won with a song about the 1944 deportations of Crimean Tatars by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. On Tuesday, it emerged that she had fled Ukraine for Turkey with her own two children.
A Crimean Tatar, Jamala told reporters in Istanbul that she never imagined that she would end up sharing the same fate as her grandmother, who she said “had just 15 minutes to pack” during the forced deportations of 1944.
The singer said she left Kyiv for Ternopil, in western Ukraine, where she thought her family would be safe, but decided to cross into Romania when she woke up to the sound of explosions there too. Her husband, like all men aged 18-to-60, remained in Ukraine.
Coyle reported from New York; Suzan Fraser in Istanbul contributed.
Follow all AP stories about the Russia invasion of Ukraine at
News
Photos and video: Destruction, death in Ukraine under bombardment
Russia’s escalating attacks on populated urban areas of Ukraine left rubble and wreckage in streets and plazas as the invasion claimed new victims across the country. The central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city was hit with what was believed to be a missile, leaving the massive area piled high with debris.
Hospitals raced to treat victims of the bombardment even as mothers and children sheltered in their basements. While the fighting in Ukraine raged, the death toll remained unclear.
At the border, anguished families said goodbye as women and children fled while many men returned to fight. More than 675,000 people have escaped to neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began — a number that will only grow, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
News
Wild drop fourth straight game with 5-1 loss to Flames
Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flame over the weekend.
That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.
Though the Wild competed hard for 60 minutes in a rematch with the Flames, the only thing they had to show for it at the end of the night was a disheartening 5-1 loss
All of a sudden the Wild have dropped four straight games, looking rather lifeless amid a midseason swoon that’s started to conjure up nightmares of seasons past.
Can the Wild bust of of this slump? That will be the million dollar question heading into the home stretch. If they can’t, a season once filled with so much promise could be headed toward an all-too-familiar exit in the first round, or even worse, no playoff appearance at all.
It was a less-than-ideal start for the Wild on this particular night as Alex Goligoski took a penalty 24 seconds into the game to put the Flames on the power play. Not long into the man advantage, winger Matthew Tkachuck cashed in to put the Flames up 1-0.
Despite a solid response from the Wild in the immediate aftermath, the Flames stretched their lead to 2-0 later in the first period when winger Andrew Mangiapane buried a loose puck in front.
To their credit, the Wild responded with a flurry in the second period, and Marcus Foligno scored a diving goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the frame. He let out a roar as he staggered to his feet and the Xcel Energy Center crowd raucously followed suit.
They were back in the game. Both the Wild and the fan base. For all of 23 seconds.
On the ensuing shift, center Elias Lindholm scored from alone in the slot to make it 3-1 in favor of the Flames. Not exactly the type of response the Wild were looking for after cutting it close.
It got worse early the third period as winger Tyler Toffoli scored on a redirection to put the Flames up 4-1. While the Wild still battled down the stretch, they couldn’t net a goal, and center Mikael Backlund added an empty-net goal late to finalize the score at 5-1.
That panic button is looking mighty enticing right now.
News
Timberwolves blitz Golden State to finally sweep a back to back
The Timberwolves came out of the all-star break with a treacherous stretch of Memphis, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Golden State.
One win would’ve been acceptable in that span. Two would’ve been good.
They got three, with the last coming via a 129-114 win at home Tuesday over the Warriors.
The victory gave Minnesota (34-29) a back-to-back sweep, and marked the first time in six tries that Minnesota won the second game of a back to back. To emerge from the stretch with a winning record is a major step for a team with an outside shot of nabbing a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the game from the get-go, scoring 15 points in the opening frame. Outside of Kevon Looney, Golden State didn’t have anyone remotely capable of contending with Towns’ versatility inside or out. The big man finished with 39 points and nine rebounds.
D’Angelo Russell continued his efficient scoring since he came out of the all-star break, tallying 22 points and seven assists on 8 for 17 shooting. Malik Beasley drained six triples to get to 20 points.
Steph Curry was tremendous, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds and four assists. It was Curry who kept Golden State (43-19) in the game with a number of surges to keep the margin within 10 until Minnesota’s strong start to open the final frame put the game away.
Golden State suffered its sixth consecutive loss at Target Center.
Certainly, injury luck played a role in the success, as it often does in the NBA. Cleveland was without its top four guards Monday, and Golden State didn’t have Draymond Green nor Klay Thompson among many others Tuesday. The Warriors were down to just nine healthy bodies after Moses Moody left the game in the first quarter with an eye injury. It was a continuation of the charmed life the Wolves have lived this season, facing few teams at full strength.
Minnesota was sans Anthony Edwards, who missed the game with knee tendinopathy.
