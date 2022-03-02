News
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois health director
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) – After leading Illinois through a deadly pandemic, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is stepping down.
Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. Pritzker went on to say she attended 161 press conferences with him and was a, “beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty.”
Her last day will be March 14.
“She will go down in the history books as a woman who changed our lives for the better. She saved many, many lives,” he said.
The day was then officially declared Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day.
Speaking about her choice to step down, Ezike was emotional as she reflected on her time at IDPH. Since January 2019, she has served as the director after being hand-picked by Pritzker himself.
Ezike said she had no idea what she was getting into when she took the job as the full force of the pandemic was unknown, but she was dedicated to doing what was necessary to keep residents safe.
“I cannot say enough to Gov. Pritzker for the honor and privilege that you have afforded me. This incredible opportunity has been the pinnacle of my career thus far,” she said.
She went on to praise the team she worked alongside at IDPH, saying they all leaned on each other for support during the pandemic.
“Being a half-full kind of gal, I am focusing on all the positive actions of so many private citizens and so many private stakeholders who have helped us get through these tough times,” she said.
Ezike then spoke directly to her family and promised to spend more time with them following her departure from IDPH.
Amaal Tokars, the assistant director at IDPH will take over in the interim while a replacement for Ezike is sought.
Ezike is a board-certified internist and pediatrician who previously worked for healthcare systems in Cook County.
She graduated from Harvard University, the University of California, the San Diego School of Medicine, and is a Certified Correctional Health Professional and Diplomat of both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.
News
Momento, in former Pazzaluna space, will focus on wood-fired dishes
The downtown St. Paul space formerly occupied by Pazzaluna will see life as a restaurant again soon.
Morrissey Hospitality will open Momento, a new American restaurant focused on wood-fired dishes cooked in the signature oven that occupied the Pazzaluna space.
Morrissey, which also ran Pazzaluna, is dividing the space into three businesses, one of which will be the 104-seat Momento.
“Large restaurants like Pazzaluna are hard to maintain in the current environment,” said Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, Morrissey’s vice president of business development and marketing. “But we wanted to make a reinvestment back into downtown St. Paul and make sure that corner is re-lit.”
Morrissey Brown said the company sees a future downtown, despite the ongoing pandemic.
Shea Design is redoing the interior, which will have a “neighborly feeling,” she said. Local artist Adam Turman will create a mural for the space, too.
The group also plans to make improvements to the restaurant’s sidewalk patio, which will add 50 seats in warm weather.
The company is using its current talent to develop the menu and looking for the right culinary talent to lead the kitchen.
“The cuisine itself should be very playful,” Morrissey Brown said. “We will bring Italian inspiration to it, but we wanted to create an open field for the kitchen staff to play. We will use fresh, seasonal ingredients, but don’t want to pigeon-hole it into one type of cuisine.
The tenants in the rest of the space are to be determined, but at least one of them will be a food- or beverage-related venture.
Depending on construction timelines and supply chains, the team is hoping to open Momento in early spring.
Momento: 360 St. Peter St., St. Paul
News
Players union rejects MLB’s last offer at deadline to cancel games
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games.
MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has threatened to cancel opening day on March 31 without a deal by then.
Commissioner Rob Manfred was expected to speak around 5 p.m. about the situation.
The union convened a call of its player representatives after receiving MLB’s offer. Players have repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas, and MLB’s proposal did not close that gap in their eyes.
Baseball is now on the precipice of losing regular-season games to a work stoppage for the first time since 1995.
The sides made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, then exchanged new offers Tuesday.
- MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026 — unchanged from its prior offer. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.
- MLB increased its offer for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $25 million to $30 million, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.
- MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, up from its previous offer of $675,000, and included increases of $10,000 annually. The union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.
- MLB offered to have the five top picks in the amateur draft determined by a lottery.
- MLB would expand the postseason to 12 teams, the figure the union prefers to management’s original request for 14.
“We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,” an MLB official said before the last offer was transmitted to the union, speaking on the condition he not be identified by name. “They couldn’t make us a CBT proposal (competitive balance tax) last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.
“The MLBPA had a decidedly different tone today and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions. We will be making our best offer before the 5 p.m. deadline.”
Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.
Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.
The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.
The sides agreed Monday, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.
The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.
Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three, but only if MLB agreed to other union proposals.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
Not since Aug. 30, 2002, had MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
AP freelancer Mark Didtler contributed from Tampa, Fla.
News
Minneapolis artist chosen to create 2022 State Fair commemorative art
The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday morning that Minneapolis artist Leslie Barlow has been selected to create the official 2022 Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Art.
Barlow is known for her life-size oil paintings, which were featured in an exhibit in the summer and fall of 2021at Minneapolis Institute of Art. She is a visual artist, educator and cultural worker. According to a State Fair news release, Barlow’s work is “inspired by community dialogue and personal experiences, and often serve as both monuments to community members and explorations into how race entangles the intimate sphere of love, family and friendship.”
Barlow’s awards and recognitions include the 2021 Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, 2019 McKnight Visual Artist Fellowship, the 20/20 Artist Fellowship from Springboard for the Arts, and four Minnesota State Arts Board grants between 2016 and 2021. Her original interpretation of the State Fair will be unveiled at the Fairgrounds in June. The commemorative poster, a limited number of signed prints and other merchandise featuring the art will be available for purchase after the June unveiling.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Art will be the 18th in a series of artwork created annually by Minnesota artists for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. In past years, artists have included: Steve Johnson and Lou Fancher (2004), Mary GrandPré (2005), Nancy Carlson (2006), Michael Birawer (2007), Edie Abnet (2008), Leo Stans (2009), Deborah Voyda Rogers (2010), Steve Thomas (2011), Joe Heffron (2012), Marie Olofsdotter (2013), Emily L. Taylor (2014), Adam Turman (2015), Michael Sweere (2016), Ta-coumba Aiken (2017), Kristi Abbott (2018), R. J. Kern (2019) and Kevin Cannon (2021).
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5. Go to mnstatefair.org for more information.
