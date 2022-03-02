Duluth mayor reconsiders, agrees to light lift bridge in support of Ukraine

DULUTH — One day after issuing a press release in defense of the city’s decision not to light the Aerial Lift Bridge blue and gold — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — Mayor Emily Larson announced plans to reverse course, in a gesture of international solidarity against a Russian invasion of the country.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, told the Duluth City Council on Monday that, while the lighting system installed on the bridge in 2020 allows the city to change its hue at will, city staff was inundated with requests for a variety of causes and events. He said the situation put the city in the uncomfortable position of having to weigh the merits of certain requests versus others, and in April 2020, it announced that it would no longer entertain requests to light the Aerial Lift Bridge in commemorative colors.

The city did, however, allow for the lighting of Enger Tower to be changed up in recognition of certain causes and special events. Over the weekend, that landmark tower was bathed in blue and gold lighting as a show of community support for Ukraine.

But a number of residents, including City Council member Terese Tomanek, continued to question the city’s inflexibility.

“Rarely do we have a world crisis such as what is happening in Ukraine. We don’t have a policy on lighting the bridge yet, and even if we did, I would hope that an exception would be made to show the support of our community for what’s happening in Europe,” she said.

“This is in line with the will of our community and humanitarian support. And it appears to me that though it’s a complex issue, there’s an easy answer,” Tomanek said.

In a statement that resembled nothing less than a letter to the community, Larson wrote to explain her change of heart on the matter Tuesday.

“Sometimes you make a decision based on important variables like rules and fairness and then understand that those things really don’t apply,” she said. “Sometimes you are working to do all the right things, and your heart confirms that there is more.”

“The community is right. Thank you for reminding me of who Duluth is,” Larson wrote.

She announced that through Sunday, the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit in support of, and in solidarity with, Ukraine.

“What appears simple from the outside quickly gets layered and nuanced with important and relevant details. Thank you to staff who have spent time all weekend and yesterday on this with me,” Larson said.

She said the city plans to update its lighting policy within 60 days and will share its plan with the community.