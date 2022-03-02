Connect with us

Elon Musk’s Generosity to Ukraine Will Likely Help No One

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is offering free electric car charging and satellite-based internet services through his companies to help Ukraine refugees flee from Russian invasion. But his generosity will likely benefit few people since the region lacks the infrastructure needed to access those services.

Musk’s Tesla said on Monday it opened up electric vehicle charging stations for free to non-Tesla vehicles in several countries around Ukraine, including parts of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Tesla operates a global network of “superchargers” exclusively for Tesla owners. By opening these chargers to non-Tesla EVs, “we hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location,” the company said in a letter to local customers on Monday, reported by the tech news site Teslerati.

Tesla doesn’t officially sell cars or operate charging stations in Ukraine, and superchargers are sparse in neighboring Eastern European countries. Even if there were enough chargers, low EV adoption in the area means that the free service would do little to help refugees. In 2021, there were only about 30,000 electric vehicles on the road in Ukraine, according to the country’s automobile manufacturers association.

At least half a million refugees have fled Ukraine in the past week, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. More than half of them crossed Ukraine’s western border to Poland, where a few might get some use of Tesla’s charging stations. Others have gone to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other European countries.

Meanwhile, at home, Tesla stock is soaring as the war continues to stoke concerns about the world’s oil supply. Shares jumped 7 percent on Monday as crude oil price surpassed $100 per barrel for the second time in a week, up from $62 a year ago. Tesla shares have rallied 24 percent since the Russian invasion began last Thursday.

Also on Monday, Musk said SpaceX, the space company he also runs, is sending a batch of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to help local communities connect to the company’s satellite-based broadband internet. The help came at the request of Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, who tweeted at Musk on Saturday and asked him to activate Starlink in Ukraine as the country’s internet infrastructure was damaged during Russia’s military assault. Musk responded that Starlink was active in Ukraine and agreed to send free terminals to the country.

Starlink requires a ground terminal, which costs $499, to connect. The service costs $99 per month. It’s unclear how many active users Starlink has in Ukraine, where the average monthly salary just surpassed $500 in 2021. SpaceX did’t immediately respond to an inquiry about user numbers by country. Starlink’s Beta service data suggest that the vast majority of the program’s users are based in North America, Western Europe and Australia.

Fedorov tweeted Monday that a truckload of Starlink terminals had arrived in Ukraine.

News

Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.

The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction in Alden’s latest lawsuit Friday. Earlier in February, a judge also blocked Alden’s effort to nominate its own directors at Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.

“This is now the second court ruling in less than two weeks rejecting Alden’s desperate efforts to destabilize Lee and push its grossly undervalued proposal to purchase the company,” Lee said in a statement.

Alden didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Lincoln Journal Star, and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover offer in December. The New York-based hedge fund is already one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, but it has a reputation for imposing severe cuts and layoffs at the publications it owns.

Alden objected to Lee’s decision to use a plurality standard for the director vote because it will essentially guarantee the reelection of Lee’s chairman and its lead independent director. As long as the directors get at least one “yes” vote, that is more than any other candidate could get because they are running unopposed. Alden wanted the directors to have to win the majority of the votes cast to keep their seats.

Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee’s stock, says change is needed because the company has delivered disappointing results since buying all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers in 2020. But Lee has said it is making good progress in growing online ad revenue and digital subscriptions.

Lee’s board has received support from two other hedge funds that hold stakes in the publisher because they have said Lee is worth significantly more than the $24 per share Alden has offered.

By JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer

This story was first published on Feb. 27, 2022. It was updated on March 1, 2022, to correct that the judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction but didn’t throw out the lawsuit.

News

Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Gophers junior Sara Scalia, a combo guard from Stillwater, has been chosen for the second team All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Tuesday.

An off guard who took over the starting point guard job when Jasmine Powell left the team on Jan. 28, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring during the regular season with an average of 17.8 points a game, and her 101 made 3-pointers are the most in the Big Ten this season and are second nationally.

Scalia averaged 19.4 ppg. in Big Ten play, seventh overall, and her 42.6 percent accuracy from beyond the arc ranks fourth in the conference and 15th nationally.

Seniors Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren, graduate transfers playing their only seasons at Minnesota this year, also were honored. Winters, an off guard, was an honorable-mention selection after averaging 11.6 points and shooting 41 percent from 3-point range and leading the team in blocks (1.0 a game) and steals (1.7). Helgrena, center, was picked as the Gophers’ Sportsmanship Award representative.

News

Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

O’FALLON, Mo. – A home exploded on Millers Court Tuesday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Charles Ambulance District says that there are no injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire department was called to the scene for a gas leak.

What remains of the home is currently on fire. First-responders are working to make sure that the fire does not spread to other homes in the neighborhood.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene. This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

