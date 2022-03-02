Entertainment
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Eric Dane will be reprising the role of Cal Jacobs in the HBO teen drama for its third season after the show’s season recently concluded with his character being arrested when his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on him.
Entertainment
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the capital city Kyiv filming ‘World of Dance’ when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country last Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) and took to Instagram where he noted that getting arrested was the “least traumatizing” part of his experience so far.
Entertainment
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade. The actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition is “improved.”
Entertainment
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
Tom Hardy starred alongside Charlize Theron in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, and he’s admitted to being “in over [his] head” on the set of the George Miller-directed film after Charlize recently confessed that she “didn’t feel safe” following a huge fight with her co-star.
