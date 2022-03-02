News
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. – Fire crews responded to an incident Wednesday morning in Fenton, Missouri.
A tweet from the High Ridge Fire District said they had crews “dispatched to a confined space rescue” on Arbor Terrace at about 9:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved in the incident.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
The escalation of attacks on crowded cities followed an initial round of talks between outgunned Ukraine and nuclear power Russia on Monday that resulted in only a promise to meet again. It was not clear when new talks might take place — or what they would yield. Ukraine’s leader earlier said Russia must stop bombing before another meeting.
Seven days into the war, roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. The overall death toll was not clear, but Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 civilians have died. It was impossible to verify that claim.
Countless others have taken shelter underground, as Russia continued its bombardment.
Another attack came Wednesday on Kharkiv, a city with a population of about 1.5 million, and a strike reportedly hit a hospital in the country’s north. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly the capital of Kyiv, while Russian forces pressed their assault on the strategic southern city of Kherson.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals are not clear, but the West has warned he may be seeking to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decried Russia’s attacks on civilian targets as a blatant terror campaign, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
Russia, too, ramped up its rhetoric, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminding the world about the country’s vast nuclear arsenal. In an interview with Al-Jazeera, he said: “A third world war will be nuclear, and devastating,” according to Russian news sites.
A Russian strike hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, killing four people and wounding several, the state emergency service of Ukraine said. It added that residential buildings were also hit, but did not provide further details.
A blast blew the roof off of the five-story police building and set the top floor alight, according to videos and photos released by the service. Pieces of the building were strewn across adjacent streets.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, two cruise missiles hit a hospital, according to the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency, which quoted the health administration chief. Serhiy Pivovar said and authorities were working to determine the casualty toll.
In the besieged port city of Mariupol, at least one teenager died and two more were wounded by apparent Russian shelling.
The three boys were rushed to a regional hospital. One had lost his legs in the attack and died soon after arriving, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene. Family members told the AP the three had been playing soccer near a school when the shelling hit.
The attacks followed a day after one in Kharkiv’s central square that shocked many Ukrainians for hitting at the center of life in a major city. A Russian strike also targeted a TV tower in the capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, killing five people, Ukrainian authorities said.
A spokesman for the nearby Babi Yar Holocaust memorial said that a Jewish cemetery at the site was damaged but that the extent was not clear. An AP photographer who visited the scene Wednesday said the main monument itself wasn’t damaged.
Zelenskyy, who called the strike on the square in Kharkiv a war crime that the world would never forget, expressed outrage Wednesday at the attack near Babi Yar, where Nazi occupiers killed more than 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941.
He expressed concern that said other historically significant and religious sites could be targeted and called on Jews around the world to protest the invasion.
“This is beyond humanity,” Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, said in a speech posted on Facebook. “They have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us.”
Even as Russia pressed its assault, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that a delegation would be ready later in the day to meet Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said his country was ready — but noted that Russia’s demands have not changed and that he wouldn’t accept any ultimatums. Neither side said where the talks might take place.
As the war wears on, Russia finds itself increasingly isolated, beset by the sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea. There have been some reports that Belarus is preparing to send troops into Ukraine, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has no such plans.
Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, acknowledged the global economic punishment hitting Russia and Russians now is “unprecedented” but said Moscow had been prepared for all manner of sanctions, and the potential damage had been taken into account before launching the invasion.
“We have experience with this. We have been through several crises,” he said.
The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Kharkiv and the strategic port of Mariupol were encircled. A third city, Kherson, is under pressure, but there were conflicting reports of who controlled it.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, said it had received a letter from Russia saying its military had taken control around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. According to the letter, personnel at the plant continued their “work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation,” and it said the “radiation levels remain normal.”
Russia already seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.
The IAEA says that it has received a request from Ukraine to “provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities in relation to the safety” of Chernobyl and other sites.
Many military experts worry that Russia may be shifting tactics. Moscow’s strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters’ resolve.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and Kiyanka village. The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.
In the southern port city of Mariupol, the mayor said Wednesday morning that the attacks had been relentless.
“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
Boychenko referred to Russia’s actions as a “genocide” — using the same word Putin has used to justify the invasion.
___
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow; Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol, Ukraine; Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Robert Burns, Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Steve Bucci: Big Tech promotes a big lie
As Big Tech gatekeepers like Google and Amazon face long-overdue scrutiny in Washington for anti-competitive practices that limit choice and reduce quality online, they have resorted to a national-security defense: Breaking us up, they claim, will only help China.
It’s an ironic move. These tech giants have extensive, well-documented ties to Beijing, doing high-volume business in China’s marketplace, while capitulating to the whims of its government for fear of losing access and status.
Their arguments are an insult to the spirit of American ingenuity, which is driven by innovation unleashed through competition, not by condoning a chokepoint of five global corporations that have become ever more complacent as their market power grows. Innovation comes from all corners, not from a handful of gatekeepers that keep new ideas and services from coming to market. These dominant tech companies are the largest barrier to entry for companies that may have technology concepts critical to solving some of our biggest challenges.
Some bipartisan ideas are moving through Congress that could help prevent dominant platforms such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Google from favoring their own products and services to the detriment of small businesses, innovators and consumers.
The bipartisan effort saw five Republicans vote with Democrats to move legislation out of committee, reflecting the overall bipartisan momentum around reining in Big Tech inside the beltway and across the country. According to Gallup, 57 percent of Americans believe the government should increase regulation of Big Tech, and a Vox poll found that 65 percent of Americans think its economic power is a problem facing the U.S. economy.
To be clear, the legislative efforts are not about punishing the Big Five because they’re big. It’s about addressing harmful behavior that allows them to keep their thumb on the scales to further monopoly status. Big Tech can argue that these initiatives could jeopardize U.S. leadership over China and compromise user data all they want, but that’s nonsense. There are clear national-security provisions being considered to prevent the transfer of data to businesses affiliated with the government of China or other governments of foreign adversaries.
Let us not forget that these Big Tech platforms are some of the worst violators of privacy and data security in human history. Facebook paid a $5 billion fine for using deceptive practices and sharing its users’ personal information without permission with third-party apps. Google was fined for violating children’s privacy laws, and has been accused of secretly tracking users.
Moreover, Big Tech relies heavily on exploiting China’s cheap labor and production. In particular, Apple benefits from cheap labor for its products, stores troves of Chinese consumer data on servers owned by state-owned firms, and censors apps in its app store to appease Chinese government demands.
Apple even brokered a $275 billion deal to help develop China’s economic and technological abilities, but has refused to assist U.S. law enforcement in criminal cases at home.
Similarly, Amazon relies on Chinese forced labor for production of many of its products, censors reviews and ratings to appease the Chinese Communist Party, and has even teamed up with firms that provide surveillance technology to the Chinese government’s concentration camps. Google bent over backward to produce a censored search engine to comply with the strict speech prohibitions required by the Chinese Communist Party, while espousing internet freedom.
Giant tech firms such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple have had years to be overseas ambassadors for American principles. They’ve often done exactly the opposite, violating basic tenets of consumer privacy and security and helping a regime whose view on human rights runs directly counter to U.S. ideals and to directly assist their military with things like AI development.
Policymakers must ignore the bogus fearmongering on national security being pushed by Big Tech in an effort to evade accountability. Next time they are told that antitrust begets China’s dominance, they would be wise to consider the messenger.
Steven Bucci, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, is a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation (heritage.org).
News
How can the Chicago Bears get most out of QB Justin Fields? New GM Ryan Poles is doing his homework.
One of the strongest evaluations Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles offered Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine was about wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
Mooney, who topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second NFL season in 2021, stopped into Halas Hall to work out and greet the new Bears leaders. Poles was “blown away” by the person he met.
“He’s got a quiet confidence about him,” Poles said of Mooney. “He’s hungry to be special. I’m always looking for guys that just raise their own bar in terms of where they want to go.
“We’ve all been around people that want to be the absolute best they can be, and it’s contagious and it gives you energy. It gives you hope. And it really shows me that we have to keep getting guys like that and adding them to the roster. Because if everyone has that mentality and they keep pushing each other, then all of a sudden the team starts to raise the bar and standard. Then it’s wins, then it’s the division, and then it’s going for championships.”
Finding more players that bring that hope is the goal for Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears scouts and coaches as they dive into what likely will be a wild month of roster cuts, free agency and draft preparation. In the middle of evaluating draft prospects this week, Poles has crucial decisions to make up and down the roster, which has more than two dozen players set to become free agents when the new league year begins.
Poles didn’t delve into his player-specific intentions, but he did make one thing clear — providing support for second-year quarterback Justin Fields is a goal.
Poles likes what the Bears have in running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and thinks they have some good offensive linemen that can be challenged by competition. But if Allen Robinson moves on into free agency as expected — though Poles didn’t rule out the franchise tag when asked Tuesday — the Bears wide receivers corps is bone thin beyond Mooney.
Poles noted that in studying the historical results of second-year quarterbacks, having playmakers that they can trust is important.
“A lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays?” Poles said. “We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”
He later added: “It’s the dependability piece. Sometimes it can be a slot receiver, sometimes it can be a second tight end, it can be a big outside (receiver). There’s just a relationship piece that they can go to that they trust, that they work with all offseason, that they get that connection with … it’s almost like they get battled out with that guy.”
After the Bears begin to put those pieces into place over the next couple of months, Poles, Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko can begin to help Fields build off a bumpy rookie season in which he threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 73.2 passer rating.
Poles had studied enough of Fields prior to the Bears introducing him as GM that he said his evaluation of him wasn’t much different a month later.
He sees a high ceiling, but it’s “just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is.” He spoke highly of Fields’ demeanor — “this stoic kind of feel you get from him and (he’s) serious and locked in and the focus, and he’s ready to go.” And he noted the flashes of promise he saw in 2021, including a couple of plays against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Him moving out of the pocket and throwing with control and his base is set,” Poles said. “A lot of it is fundamental, too, but then just allowing him to make those throws that he’s really good at. And then wherever he has struggled, it’s just cleaning that area up and we’ll see if we can close the gap and get him to a place we can win a lot of football games.”
Eberflus may be rooted in the defensive side of the football, but he foresees a “dual education” to help Fields grow by helping the quarterback see an opposing defense’s schemes and advise how to attack them.
When asked how he planned to build a relationship with Fields, Eberflus gave a refrain similar to former coach Matt Nagy’s “Be you.”
“I just think be yourself and be genuine,” he said. “Building a relationship is always that. When you go look someone in the eyes and tell them the truth, then they can be on the same page. And be vulnerable sometimes. Say, ‘I made a mistake. I didn’t do that right.’ … That’s how you build trust and how you build a relationship.’”
The Bears have a lot of relationship building to do in the weeks ahead, with the voluntary offseason workout program set to begin April 4. But first they have a long way to go to get their roster in place.
()
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Steve Bucci: Big Tech promotes a big lie
How can the Chicago Bears get most out of QB Justin Fields? New GM Ryan Poles is doing his homework.
Cottage Grove: Part of former Mississippi Dunes golf course could become riverfront park
Lauren Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
Blue and yellow: Ukraine unity colors State of the Union
Area leaders react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Ryan Poles’ goal as Chicago Bears GM is to get the most out of Justin Fields: ‘Just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is’
Ashes-to-go available at area churches this Ash Wednesday
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response