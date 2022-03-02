News
Former 1st District Democratic candidate Feehan says he won’t run for Hagedorn’s seat
Democrat Dan Feehan, who lost two close elections to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, said Tuesday he won’t be a candidate for the 1st Congressional District after the Republican lawmaker’s death last month.
The Iraq war veteran posted a Twitter statement that he won’t run either in the special election in August or the general election in November.
The announcement comes two weeks after the 59-year-old Hagedorn of cancer. A special election will be held in August to elect a representative to serve out the remainder of his term. In November, voters will then select a representative to serve out a full two-year term.
“After weighing things carefully, I’ve decided that I will not run in either race,” Feehan said. “I’m immensely proud of our 2018 and 2020 campaigns to put the people of Southern Minnesota first, coming incredibly close twice over.
“At the same time, my family has made incredible sacrifices in the pursuit of the chance to serve our community,” he added.
Feehan lost both races by narrow margins. He lost by 11,344 votes in 2020 in a three-way race in which the third-party candidate received 21,488 votes. He lost even more narrowly — 1,315 votes — in a two-way race in 2018.
So far, only one candidate, Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner, has announced a run for the open seat on the DFL side. No Republican has declared so far, but that is expected to change in the coming days, particularly after funeral services are held for Hagedorn on Saturday.
“There’s a host of people considering it,” said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state representative. “Everybody is waiting for the funeral.”
One name mentioned as a possible GOP candidate is Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow and one-time chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party. In a Tuesday Twitter post, Minnesota political observer Michael Brodkorb said Carnahan was working to “build a campaign team for a potential bid for Congress,’’ according to GOP sources.
Carnahan resigned last August amid internal party opposition and after a close associate and top Republican donor, Anton Lazzaro, was indicted on charges of child sex trafficking.
State of the Union: New Biden action against Putin
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
In addition to recounting U.S. and allied economic sanctions against Russia, Biden planned to announce that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with his remarks’ They spoke only on the condition of anonymity before the speech.
Biden planned in his Tuesday night remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden planned to outline plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden was to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, in his speech, will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden plans this year to repackage past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president was to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also planned to appeal to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
The speech comes as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden was to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also to outline how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Psaki said Biden “will absolutely use the word inflation” in the speech, but emphasized that he was focused on “how people experience it” rather than looking at it as a statistic.
As part of that push, Biden was expected to call for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He planned to propose new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discuss new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also was to appeal for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
The president was also to push the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
The physician’s office for Congress recently ended the House’s face-covering requirement after the government eased its mask-wearing guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional in the House chamber, which will be open to all members of Congress but not their guests. Attendees are required to take COVID-19 tests before the speech.
Seating for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential speech. White House aides fretted that a repeat Tuesday would spoil the message the president aimed to deliver.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
White Bear Lake woman, 23, pleads guilty for role in deadly rural Dakota County burglary
A 23-year-old White Bear Lake woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge in connection with the slaying of a 55-year-old rural Dakota County man in his home last year during a botched robbery.
Ryann Elizabeth Smith was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded to first-degree assault on Tuesday in Dakota County District Court.
Smith is one of four people charged in the death of Chris Jon Lafontaine at Lafontaine’s home in Greenvale Township in July 2021.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Taylor is Smith’s boyfriend, according to authorities, and orchestrated the burglary that turned deadly last summer.
Timothy Tuit and Stephanie Peabody, who were both charged with a single count of aiding an offender, will be sentenced in May.
Around 4:45 p.m. July 2, Dakota County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Lafontaine’s home. A neighbor had knocked on Lafontaine’s door to check on him when two men ran out of the house, got in a Dodge Durango driven by Peabody and took off. The man and another neighbor followed the Durango and called 911.
Later, deputies found Lafontaine dead in a basement bathroom, with several cables binding his hands and feet and a glove and a rag tied over his mouth. A medical examiner determined Lafontaine died from asphyxiation from being bound too tightly and having a gag on his mouth.
Northfield police located the Durango traveling south on Minnesota 3. All three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and took off running into a wooded area.
Officers then caught Peabody and Tuit, but Taylor escaped. Peabody told police she is Tuit’s girlfriend and that Tuit and Taylor are brothers. She said she dropped off Taylor’s girlfriend, Smith, at a gas station in Randolph prior to driving to Lafontaine’s residence. She waited nearby to pick up the two brothers.
According to the criminal complaint, Taylor and Smith planned the burglary and were going to tie up Lafontaine so he couldn’t escape.
Surveillance video of the residence shows Taylor, Smith and Lafontaine together in the early morning hours of July 1. Taylor is shown approaching cameras around the house and disconnecting them.
Peabody told police that Taylor laughed about tying up Lafontaine and that Smith confided that Lafontaine lost consciousness after she hit him over the head with a large flashlight.
When Taylor later told Smith that Lafontaine was dead, Smith panicked, the complaint said. She started crying and said, “I didn’t mean to hurt him like that.”
Both Tuit and Peabody will be sentenced May 11. Taylor will be sentenced June 2.
“We are pleased that Ms. Smith has taken responsibility for her role in the senseless death of
Mr. Lafontaine,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to Mr. Lafontaine’s family for their loss.”
Giants’ Joe Schoen rightly “open to everything,” including fielding calls on Saquon Barkley, as NFL Combine kicks off
INDIANAPOLIS – Joe Schoen put a refreshing process into action Tuesday at the NFL Combine.
The Giants’ new GM announced he’s “open for business” and “open to everything,” including entertaining trade offers for big names like Saquon Barkley.
Schoen said he’s starting some tough conversations with agents of current players about cuts to save salary cap space.
He’s scouting the quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft, even as he continues to profess confidence in Daniel Jones.
He’s willing to trade up or down with his two picks in the top seven this April.
He’s not closing doors.
He knows the Giants are NFL cellar-dwellers and he has to be open to any idea that will make them better.
What a concept.
“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to everything,” Schoen said when asked about trades for players like Barkley. “Whether it’s trading player for player, I’ll listen to anybody … I’m not gonna say the entire roster we’re open for business, but if anybody’s gonna call and they’re interested in our players, I’ll certainly listen. I’m not gonna say yes to every deal, but I’ll be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”
As Schoen said, not everyone is up for sale.
While young receiver Kadarius Toney’s commitment has come into question behind the scenes, for example – from lack of playbook study to poor meeting behavior to frequent injuries – Schoen said he didn’t foresee trading him.
“I don’t think Kadarius is a tradeable piece,” the GM said. “If somebody calls we’re gonna listen, but he’s a good young player that our coaches really like. We’ve been in constant contact with him, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
One reason Schoen says this won’t be a complete firesale is that he doesn’t believe in sacrificing year one for the long term. He wants to “compete today” and also “build for the future.” He thinks he can do both, naively or not.
“You guys asked me about a rebuild before,” Schoen said. “I don’t wanna go out and get my head beat in ever. I wanna be able to have a competitive team and still do what’s best for the franchise in the future. I’d like to build the roster the best we can so we can be competitive this year.”
It seems the organization’s belief in Jones at quarterback is real. So if they plan on him being their starter in 2022, they need to give him weapons. Toney would be one.
The Giants are meeting with top receivers at the Combine already, too. They sat down with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks on Tuesday, the Daily News learned.
Coach Brian Daboll again made it sound like Jones is their Week 1 starter and the plan is to improve the offense for him. Both Schoen and Daboll made cracks about how badly they need to improve the offensive line, a clear priority as the draft approaches.
“The thing with Daniel is … our job is to put a system in place for him, let him play free and keep as many good guys around him that he trusts, feels comfortable throwing the ball to, protecting him,” Daboll said. “The 10 guys around him have to be doing their job at a high level.”
That said, Schoen acknowledged he’s evaluating this year’s quarterback draft class closely and that Jones’ presence would not prevent him from drafting a QB.
“Absolutely, I think you gotta do that (evaluating) every year,” Schoen said. “I think you always gotta evaluate the quarterbacks.”
Daboll said he’d already met with some of this year’s quarterbacks.
“We’ve met a few already, we’ll keep a close eye on them like we do every year,” Daboll said. “I haven’t done a ton of work on these guys yet, but I’m gonna.”
And Schoen also made a statement that “Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback right now.” Those last two words seemingly hedged on the fleeting nature of how long the team’s commitment to the QB might last depending on changing circumstances.
“Whatever ceiling he has he’s gonna reach it if he can stay healthy,” Schoen said, “because he’s got the work ethic and he’s a smart kid. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
The next step in the process, though, is painful roster decisions. Punter Riley Dixon, corner James Bradberry, safety Logan Ryan, tight end Kyle Rudolph and wideout Sterling Shepard are among the names whose salaries and standing possibly put them in the line of fire.
Schoen confirmed he wants to clear $40 million in cap space and knows these moves are required to get the Giants’ situation cleaned up.
“There’s a lot of contingency plans that weigh on some of the decisions we’re gonna make,” he said. “So we’re getting together with some of the players on our current roster and starting initial conversations on different things. But sooner or later we’ll start making the necessary moves to be under the salary.”
Barkley is the most intriguing name possibly on the chopping and trading block, though, with $7.2 million owed this year on his fifth year option. Schoen continued to stress how great a player Barkley can be.
“I think everyone can say when the kid’s healthy he’s one of the best backs in the league,” the GM said. “I think Brian and his staff will have a plan for him and feature him.”
But Schoen clearly has a modern understanding of value, and he obviously entered Tuesday’s media availability with a plan and a message that he wanted to project to the rest of the league.
And it was refreshing to hear him invite teams to call him on his players, Barkley included.
“I’m open for business,” he reiterated.
Because whether or not Schoen makes those deals, it reflects that the Giants’ new GM is looking at this roster and this situation with fresh eyes.
That’s exactly what this franchise needs.
