News
Former St. Anthony Village High School dean out of jail as investigation continues into teen’s sexual assault accusation
A former St. Anthony Village High School dean is out of jail as the investigation continues into a female’s report that he sexually assaulted her when she was 15, according to a police report.
Police arrested Todd Harris Niklaus, 52, on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Friday. He was released from the Hennepin County jail on Monday.
An 18-year-old reported to police in January that Niklaus sexually assaulted her in 2019, which resulted in his arrest, a police report said. She was a student at the time, according to St. Anthony Police Chief Jon Mangseth.
“Due to the gravity and the sensitivity involved in this allegation, … the (Hennepin) county attorney has given our detectives additional work to do,” Mangseth said. Niklaus, of Roseville, had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.
Niklaus could not be reached for comment. A number listed as his cell phone in a police report went directly to voicemail Tuesday and a text message went undelivered.
Niklaus was St. Anthony Village High School’s dean of students, transportation director and longtime football coach.
Unrelated to the current allegation, the school district investigated Niklaus in June 2020 “following the report of separate concerns and accusations,” according to a letter from Superintendent Renee Corneille, who said she informed police of their investigation.
“Based on the information reported at that time, no criminal activity was discovered,” Corneille wrote. “As a school district, we continued with our investigation.”
Niklaus submitted his resignation from the school district on June 25, 2020, and hasn’t worked there since.
Nick Ferraro contribute to this report.
News
Kervin Arriaga’s ‘excellent’ debut for Loons puts team’s depth on display
Minnesota United believes it has unprecedented roster depth in its sixth MLS season, and after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Philadelphia, that opening result backed that up.
Without both starting fullbacks and its captain defensive midfielder, the Loons grabbed a point in a road game against the Union, a perennial Eastern Conference contender. Without Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire and Wil Trapp, Minnesota called on Bakaye Dibassy, Oniel Fisher at fullback and Kervin Arriaga in midfield to step in and keep a high level of play.
Arriaga, a 24-year-old Honduran, impressed in his MLS debut, completing 86 percent of his passes, making three tackles and taking two shots, per fbref.com, including a free kick he curled near post and hit the crossbar in the first half.
“I thought he was excellent,” manager Adrian Heath said Tuesday. “All the things that we thought we were getting was there on show, even the free kick. His ability to cover the ground. … It makes things difficult for the midfield people he’s playing against. He’s so rangy (at 6-foot-3) that once he gets pretty close to you, it’s pretty difficult to get the ball past him.”
Arriaga was a bargain on the transfer market. MNUFC paid Austin FC $50,000 for his MLS discovery rights and another $50,000 in a transfer fee to former club CD Marathon in Honduras.
“It was a nice opportunity for me, for my family,” Arriaga said in Spanish last week. “I decided to come here because I was having some issues with my previous club in Honduras, and the team that was most interested in me was Minnesota.”
Arriaga, however, was absent from the Loons’ open training session Tuesday and an injury might keep him out for the home opener against Nashville at 5 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field. Meanwhile, Trapp practiced Tuesday and is getting closer to his season debut.
Against the Union, Arriaga had the freedom to get farther up the field and join in the attack, with Heath not wanting his team to only be in a defensive block and break out from there on the counter.
“I felt as though if we can push on and get close to people earlier in their half of the field, we’ll do it,” Heath said Tuesday. “I thought he did it really, really well. Then Hassani (Dotson) was the guy deeper sweeping around behind there.”
With Ozzie Alonso and, to a lesser extent, Jan Gregus leaving in the offseason, Heath’s proffered two-man midfield was slotted to be Trapp and Dotson, and last season, Minnesota was nearly undefeated with that pairing.
Across 10 games with Trapp and Dotson, the Loons went 5-1-4, suffering only one defeat, 1-0, at Seattle on Sept. 11. Those midfields also had a third partner four times: Jacori Hayes three times and Alonso once.
“Honestly, I play both,” Arriaga said about the defensive and central midfield spot. “I like to defend, I like to attack. Both, and honestly whatever I’m tasked with, I’ll play the role.”
The Loons could go with Trapp, Dotson and Arriaga in midfield, along with a five-man back line, a shape they worked on in preseason.
Heath is enticed by the possibilities Arriaga can provide on set pieces. “He’s such a big body; it gives you a big advantage … in both boxes,” the coach said.
Loons fans didn’t get to see Arriaga play for the Honduran national team when it was in town for a World Cup qualifier against the U.S at Allianz Field on Feb. 2. Arriaga had a migration alert that kept him from traveling to the U.S.; it stemmed from a family issue with his ex-partner, and the causation was out of his control.
Arriaga’s move to Minnesota was aided by fellow countryman Joseph Rosales being with the Loons since his loan started last summer. Rosales is another midfielder who will provide depth alongside Arriaga, Dotson and Trapp this season.
BRIEFLY
Abu Danladi (tight) will ramp up work this week, Heath said. Chase Gasper (concussion) and Romain Metanire (leg) also did not train and their involvement against Nashville looked doubtful on Tuesday. … Loons supporters groups are planning to unveil a TIFO sign during Saturday’s game. It will be the first one since the 2019 season. … MNUFC will not train at Allianz Field before the home opener in order to protect the grass field after last week’s snowstorm. … The kickoff time for MNUFC’s game March 13 versus New York Red Bulls in Harrison N.J. has been moved from 1 p.m. CT to 6 p.m., the club said Tuesday. … Winger Robin Lod was named to the MLS team of the week bench on Monday after scoring a goal, distributing five key passes, notching six interceptions and completing 88 percent of his passes against Philadelphia, per wyscout.
News
Free amateur radio instruction offered in Stillwater
Interested in becoming an amateur radio operator?
The Stillwater Amateur Radio Association is offering free entry-level amateur radio instruction at the Stillwater Public Library. Eight weekly sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 3.
The Federal Communications Commission regulates amateur radio — also known as ham radio — with exam sessions conducted by volunteer groups working under FCC direction. Exams will be April 28.
Instruction is free for all ages and knowledge of Morse code is not required. Former ham-radio operators are welcome to attend and can qualify for a new operator’s license.
For more information, call Dave Glas at 651-436-3334.
News
St. Paul man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after Merriam Park crash
A 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after running a red light at “an extreme high rate of speed” while drunk and t-boning a car early Saturday morning in St. Paul’s Merriam Park neighborhood, prosecutors say.
The collision, which happened at Cretin and Marshal avenues, killed 25-year-old Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk.
Salvador Juan Battles on Tuesday was charged in Ramsey County District County with criminal vehicular homicide (operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner) and criminal vehicular homicide (operating a vehicle with negligence-under the influence of alcohol).
Battles remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $400,000 bail, which was set by Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. Battles’ request for a public defender was denied.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Paul police officers who arrived at the crash just before 1:30 a.m. saw Battles’ black Toyota 4Runner with heavy front-end damage and Valle-Kirk’s maroon Chevrolet Impala with significant damage to the driver’s side.
Valle-Kirk was in the driver’s seat unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Battles, whose eyes were glossy, smelled of alcohol and his concentration was poor, according to the complaint. He failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test — when an officer uses a penlight and asks someone to follow the light with his eyes.
Battles told police said he was turning left onto Cretin and the Impala “hit me.” However, a witness said the 4Runner was headed north on Cretin at a high rate of speed, ran the red light and t-boned the Impala, according to the complaint. Medics transported Battles to Regions Hospital, where he gave a blood-alcohol sample; results are pending.
A video from Black Coffee and Waffle Bar appear to show Valle-Kirk stopped for a “possible a red light” on westbound Marshall approaching Cretin, according to the complaint. Several vehicles traveling north on Cretin through Marshall appeared to be traveling at a normal rate of speed.
In an instant and “almost a blur,” charges read, a vehicle northbound on Cretin entered the intersection “traveling at an extreme rate of speed.”
In an interview, Battles said that he was not “completely, you know . . . messed up.” He said he had the green light and thought he was going approximately 30 mph. He admitted that he had been drinking, but said he had one beer.
Battles does not have a Minnesota driver’s license and it wasn’t known whether he had driving privileges in another state, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
