News
Giants’ Joe Schoen rightly “open to everything,” including fielding calls on Saquon Barkley, as NFL Combine kicks off
INDIANAPOLIS – Joe Schoen put a refreshing process into action Tuesday at the NFL Combine.
The Giants’ new GM announced he’s “open for business” and “open to everything,” including entertaining trade offers for big names like Saquon Barkley.
Schoen said he’s starting some tough conversations with agents of current players about cuts to save salary cap space.
He’s scouting the quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft, even as he continues to profess confidence in Daniel Jones.
He’s willing to trade up or down with his two picks in the top seven this April.
He’s not closing doors.
He knows the Giants are NFL cellar-dwellers and he has to be open to any idea that will make them better.
What a concept.
“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to everything,” Schoen said when asked about trades for players like Barkley. “Whether it’s trading player for player, I’ll listen to anybody … I’m not gonna say the entire roster we’re open for business, but if anybody’s gonna call and they’re interested in our players, I’ll certainly listen. I’m not gonna say yes to every deal, but I’ll be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”
As Schoen said, not everyone is up for sale.
While young receiver Kadarius Toney’s commitment has come into question behind the scenes, for example – from lack of playbook study to poor meeting behavior to frequent injuries – Schoen said he didn’t foresee trading him.
“I don’t think Kadarius is a tradeable piece,” the GM said. “If somebody calls we’re gonna listen, but he’s a good young player that our coaches really like. We’ve been in constant contact with him, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
One reason Schoen says this won’t be a complete firesale is that he doesn’t believe in sacrificing year one for the long term. He wants to “compete today” and also “build for the future.” He thinks he can do both, naively or not.
“You guys asked me about a rebuild before,” Schoen said. “I don’t wanna go out and get my head beat in ever. I wanna be able to have a competitive team and still do what’s best for the franchise in the future. I’d like to build the roster the best we can so we can be competitive this year.”
It seems the organization’s belief in Jones at quarterback is real. So if they plan on him being their starter in 2022, they need to give him weapons. Toney would be one.
The Giants are meeting with top receivers at the Combine already, too. They sat down with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks on Tuesday, the Daily News learned.
Coach Brian Daboll again made it sound like Jones is their Week 1 starter and the plan is to improve the offense for him. Both Schoen and Daboll made cracks about how badly they need to improve the offensive line, a clear priority as the draft approaches.
“The thing with Daniel is … our job is to put a system in place for him, let him play free and keep as many good guys around him that he trusts, feels comfortable throwing the ball to, protecting him,” Daboll said. “The 10 guys around him have to be doing their job at a high level.”
That said, Schoen acknowledged he’s evaluating this year’s quarterback draft class closely and that Jones’ presence would not prevent him from drafting a QB.
“Absolutely, I think you gotta do that (evaluating) every year,” Schoen said. “I think you always gotta evaluate the quarterbacks.”
Daboll said he’d already met with some of this year’s quarterbacks.
“We’ve met a few already, we’ll keep a close eye on them like we do every year,” Daboll said. “I haven’t done a ton of work on these guys yet, but I’m gonna.”
And Schoen also made a statement that “Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback right now.” Those last two words seemingly hedged on the fleeting nature of how long the team’s commitment to the QB might last depending on changing circumstances.
“Whatever ceiling he has he’s gonna reach it if he can stay healthy,” Schoen said, “because he’s got the work ethic and he’s a smart kid. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
The next step in the process, though, is painful roster decisions. Punter Riley Dixon, corner James Bradberry, safety Logan Ryan, tight end Kyle Rudolph and wideout Sterling Shepard are among the names whose salaries and standing possibly put them in the line of fire.
Schoen confirmed he wants to clear $40 million in cap space and knows these moves are required to get the Giants’ situation cleaned up.
“There’s a lot of contingency plans that weigh on some of the decisions we’re gonna make,” he said. “So we’re getting together with some of the players on our current roster and starting initial conversations on different things. But sooner or later we’ll start making the necessary moves to be under the salary.”
Barkley is the most intriguing name possibly on the chopping and trading block, though, with $7.2 million owed this year on his fifth year option. Schoen continued to stress how great a player Barkley can be.
“I think everyone can say when the kid’s healthy he’s one of the best backs in the league,” the GM said. “I think Brian and his staff will have a plan for him and feature him.”
But Schoen clearly has a modern understanding of value, and he obviously entered Tuesday’s media availability with a plan and a message that he wanted to project to the rest of the league.
And it was refreshing to hear him invite teams to call him on his players, Barkley included.
“I’m open for business,” he reiterated.
Because whether or not Schoen makes those deals, it reflects that the Giants’ new GM is looking at this roster and this situation with fresh eyes.
That’s exactly what this franchise needs.
News
MLB lockout: Commissioner cancels first two regular season series
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games.
MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
In a news conference from the St. Louis Cardinals’ spring training complex, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the first two regular-season series would be canceled due to the lack of an agreement. For the Cardinals, that means five games to start the season at Pittsburgh and the Chicago Cubs.
The earliest a deal could be reached is Thursday, Manfred said.
After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.
- MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026 – unchanged from its prior offer. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.
- MLB increased its offer for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $25 million to $30 million, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.
- MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, up from its previous offer of $675,000, and included increases of $10,000 annually. The union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.
- MLB offered to have the five top picks in the amateur draft determined by a lottery.
- MLB would expand the postseason to 12 teams, the figure the union prefers to management’s original request for 14.
“We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,” an MLB official said before the last offer was transmitted to the union, speaking on the condition he not be identified by name. “They couldn’t make us a CBT proposal (competitive balance tax) last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.
In the meantime, the Cardinals released a statement saying they will continue to prepare for their home opener in April:
We are very disappointed that a labor agreement was not reached in time to avoid a delay to the start of MLB’s regular season.
The Cardinals remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached in time to prevent any games at Busch Stadium from being impacted.
We are continuing to prepare for our tradition-filled home opener on Thursday, April 7, and look forward to getting the season underway as soon as possible.
Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.
Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.
The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.
Players are working out at non-MLB facilities in Florida, Arizona and elsewhere. Yankees slugger Luke Voit said a March 31 start date was doable if a deal got done in the next couple of days.
“I think the hardest part is going to be getting everybody down here,” he said after practicing at a Tampa high school Tuesday. “It’s going to be such a rush, trades, free agents signings.”
The sides agreed Monday, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.
The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.
Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three, but only if MLB agreed to other union proposals.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage – and first since 1995 – already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.
Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
By Ronald Blum, AP Baseball Writer
AP freelancer Mark Didtler contributed from Tampa, Fla.
News
Video shows moment house exploded in O’Fallon, Missouri
O’FALLON, Mo. — A nearby security camera captured the moment an O’Fallon, Missouri home was leveled in an explosion just before noon Tuesday.
A third-party contractor working in the area struck a Spire gas line in the 11:00 a.m. hour, according to officials with Spire. The contractor immediately contacted Spire and the O’Fallon Fire Department. They worked with police to evacuate nearby residents just before 11:43 a.m. when the house exploded.
“We got a call around 10:30 for a line that had been hit, and so working with Spire, they didn’t like what they were seeing. So we went door to door to evacuate people,” said Assistant Chief Andy Parrish with the O’Fallon Fire Protection District.
Incredibly, no one was injured in the explosion. Spire crews vented the gas out of homes near the house that exploded off Millers Court.
“Luckily, no one was in the home when it was exploded. We’re not aware of any injuries,” said O’Fallon Police Sgt. Tony Michalka. “That’s incredible. We’re very lucky that it just involves property and no loss of life.”
O’Fallon Fire Protection District officials said this is a reminder for anyone in the case of someone smelling gas and calling authorities.
Currently, there are 19 homes without service in the neighborhood. Spire said it will take four to six hours to fix the line and return service to the homes.
Currently, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family that lost everything in the home explosion. For more information on the fundraiser, visit:
News
Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce Tuesday night that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union in recent days. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s State of the Union speech in advance.
Biden in his remarks was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden planned in his Tuesday night remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden planned to outline plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden was to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, in his speech, will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden plans this year to repackage past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president was to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also planned to appeal to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
The speech comes as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden was to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also to outline how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Psaki said Biden “will absolutely use the word inflation” in the speech, but emphasized that he was focused on “how people experience it” rather than looking at it as a statistic.
As part of that push, Biden was expected to call for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He planned to propose new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discuss new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also was to appeal for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
The president was also to push the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
The physician’s office for Congress recently ended the House’s face-covering requirement after the government eased its mask-wearing guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional in the House chamber, which will be open to all members of Congress but not their guests. Attendees are required to take COVID-19 tests before the speech.
Seating for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential speech. White House aides fretted that a repeat Tuesday would spoil the message the president aimed to deliver.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
