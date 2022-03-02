Connect with us

News

Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher

Published

28 seconds ago

on

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.

The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction in Alden’s latest lawsuit Friday. Earlier in February, a judge also blocked Alden’s effort to nominate its own directors at Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.

“This is now the second court ruling in less than two weeks rejecting Alden’s desperate efforts to destabilize Lee and push its grossly undervalued proposal to purchase the company,” Lee said in a statement.

Alden didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Lincoln Journal Star, and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover offer in December. The New York-based hedge fund is already one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, but it has a reputation for imposing severe cuts and layoffs at the publications it owns.

Alden objected to Lee’s decision to use a plurality standard for the director vote because it will essentially guarantee the reelection of Lee’s chairman and its lead independent director. As long as the directors get at least one “yes” vote, that is more than any other candidate could get because they are running unopposed. Alden wanted the directors to have to win the majority of the votes cast to keep their seats.

Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee’s stock, says change is needed because the company has delivered disappointing results since buying all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers in 2020. But Lee has said it is making good progress in growing online ad revenue and digital subscriptions.

Lee’s board has received support from two other hedge funds that hold stakes in the publisher because they have said Lee is worth significantly more than the $24 per share Alden has offered.

By JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer

This story was first published on Feb. 27, 2022. It was updated on March 1, 2022, to correct that the judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction but didn’t throw out the lawsuit.

News

Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Gophers junior Sara Scalia, a combo guard from Stillwater, has been chosen for the second team All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Tuesday.

An off guard who took over the starting point guard job when Jasmine Powell left the team on Jan. 28, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring during the regular season with an average of 17.8 points a game, and her 101 made 3-pointers are the most in the Big Ten this season and are second nationally.

Scalia averaged 19.4 ppg. in Big Ten play, seventh overall, and her 42.6 percent accuracy from beyond the arc ranks fourth in the conference and 15th nationally.

Seniors Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren, graduate transfers playing their only seasons at Minnesota this year, also were honored. Winters, an off guard, was an honorable-mention selection after averaging 11.6 points and shooting 41 percent from 3-point range and leading the team in blocks (1.0 a game) and steals (1.7). Helgrena, center, was picked as the Gophers’ Sportsmanship Award representative.

News

Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

O’FALLON, Mo. – A home exploded on Millers Court Tuesday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Charles Ambulance District says that there are no injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire department was called to the scene for a gas leak.

What remains of the home is currently on fire. First-responders are working to make sure that the fire does not spread to other homes in the neighborhood.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene. This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

News

Live: Trucker convoy protesting COVID mandates rolls through St. Louis

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — A large convoy of demonstrators, including truckers, traveled into Missouri Monday. The group believes government mandates responding to COVID-19 have gone too far.

The convoy stopped in Cuba for the night and will travel through St. Louis Tuesday morning. According to the convoy’s website, the plan is to travel towards the nation’s capital but not enter D.C. proper.

“I think people are tired of being told what to do and we need our constitutional rights back again,” said trucker Thomas Traphagan. “We need the mandates to go away.”

The convoy received a warm reception from nearby residents who lined up near I-44 and Highway 19 Monday afternoon.

“I want my freedom and to be able to do what I want, when I want, how I want,” said Leasburg resident Nora Buchanan.

One Missouri senate candidate led the convoy for a stretch through Missouri. Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens addressed a crowd of convoy supporters as they stood in the parking lot of the Midwest Travel Plaza.

“They recognize that we have a country to fight for and all of them has come in off of the sidelines to say, this is our country and we’re going to take it back,” said Greitens.

Trucker Jimmy Fletcher joined the convoy near the border between New Mexico and Texas.

“Somebody’s got to stand up,” he said. “Somebody’s got to bring our freedom back.”

