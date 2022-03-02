News
How can the Chicago Bears get most out of QB Justin Fields? New GM Ryan Poles is doing his homework.
One of the strongest evaluations Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles offered Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine was about wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
Mooney, who topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second NFL season in 2021, stopped into Halas Hall to work out and greet the new Bears leaders. Poles was “blown away” by the person he met.
“He’s got a quiet confidence about him,” Poles said of Mooney. “He’s hungry to be special. I’m always looking for guys that just raise their own bar in terms of where they want to go.
“We’ve all been around people that want to be the absolute best they can be, and it’s contagious and it gives you energy. It gives you hope. And it really shows me that we have to keep getting guys like that and adding them to the roster. Because if everyone has that mentality and they keep pushing each other, then all of a sudden the team starts to raise the bar and standard. Then it’s wins, then it’s the division, and then it’s going for championships.”
Finding more players that bring that hope is the goal for Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears scouts and coaches as they dive into what likely will be a wild month of roster cuts, free agency and draft preparation. In the middle of evaluating draft prospects this week, Poles has crucial decisions to make up and down the roster, which has more than two dozen players set to become free agents when the new league year begins.
Poles didn’t delve into his player-specific intentions, but he did make one thing clear — providing support for second-year quarterback Justin Fields is a goal.
Poles likes what the Bears have in running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and thinks they have some good offensive linemen that can be challenged by competition. But if Allen Robinson moves on into free agency as expected — though Poles didn’t rule out the franchise tag when asked Tuesday — the Bears wide receivers corps is bone thin beyond Mooney.
Poles noted that in studying the historical results of second-year quarterbacks, having playmakers that they can trust is important.
“A lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays?” Poles said. “We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”
He later added: “It’s the dependability piece. Sometimes it can be a slot receiver, sometimes it can be a second tight end, it can be a big outside (receiver). There’s just a relationship piece that they can go to that they trust, that they work with all offseason, that they get that connection with … it’s almost like they get battled out with that guy.”
After the Bears begin to put those pieces into place over the next couple of months, Poles, Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko can begin to help Fields build off a bumpy rookie season in which he threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 73.2 passer rating.
Poles had studied enough of Fields prior to the Bears introducing him as GM that he said his evaluation of him wasn’t much different a month later.
He sees a high ceiling, but it’s “just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is.” He spoke highly of Fields’ demeanor — “this stoic kind of feel you get from him and (he’s) serious and locked in and the focus, and he’s ready to go.” And he noted the flashes of promise he saw in 2021, including a couple of plays against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Him moving out of the pocket and throwing with control and his base is set,” Poles said. “A lot of it is fundamental, too, but then just allowing him to make those throws that he’s really good at. And then wherever he has struggled, it’s just cleaning that area up and we’ll see if we can close the gap and get him to a place we can win a lot of football games.”
Eberflus may be rooted in the defensive side of the football, but he foresees a “dual education” to help Fields grow by helping the quarterback see an opposing defense’s schemes and advise how to attack them.
When asked how he planned to build a relationship with Fields, Eberflus gave a refrain similar to former coach Matt Nagy’s “Be you.”
“I just think be yourself and be genuine,” he said. “Building a relationship is always that. When you go look someone in the eyes and tell them the truth, then they can be on the same page. And be vulnerable sometimes. Say, ‘I made a mistake. I didn’t do that right.’ … That’s how you build trust and how you build a relationship.’”
The Bears have a lot of relationship building to do in the weeks ahead, with the voluntary offseason workout program set to begin April 4. But first they have a long way to go to get their roster in place.
Cottage Grove: Part of former Mississippi Dunes golf course could become riverfront park
A plan to preserve part of the former Mississippi Dunes golf course in Cottage Grove using funds from Washington County’s Land and Water Legacy program doesn’t go far enough, officials from a conservation group said Tuesday.
The plan, presented Tuesday during a Washington County board workshop, calls for protecting about 34 acres of land adjacent to the Mississippi River through a conservation easement. The city of Cottage Grove is requesting that the county consider a Land and Water Legacy program grant for the project.
Pulte Homes is proposing building 239 single-family homes, 130 townhomes and a 130-unit building for senior citizens on the site of the former golf course, which closed in 2017. Plans call for the riverside park to include a playground, four-season clubhouse, boat launch and a dock for launching canoes and kayaks. In addition, 12 acres would be set aside for a future expansion of the 237-acre Grey Cloud Dunes Scientific and Natural area to the east of the former golf course.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” County Board Chairman Wayne Johnson, who represents the area, said Tuesday. “It provides a great opportunity for the city of Cottage Grove to reach its goal of providing river access — something that has never been there before. The city has some of the most riverfront in the area, but has no public access to the river.”
But officials from St. Paul-based Friends of the Mississippi River, a river advocacy group, said Cottage Grove officials are missing out on an opportunity to create a larger park and nature habitat on the land.
“One of the things that makes that area really unique is that when you look out, you can see mostly undeveloped, wild land,” said Colleen O’Connor Toberman, land use and planning program director for Friends of the Mississippi River. “It’s got a really wild view in that area, and it’s a pity that is going to be lost.”
Species in greatest conservation need sighted at the property include the Henslow’s sparrow, field sparrow, bobolink, dickcissel and eastern meadowlark, she said. Some of the bird species sighted have had population declines of more than 90 percent since the 1960s, and habitat destruction is a significant factor, she said.
“Birds don’t understand property lines,” she said. “Some, like Henslow’s sparrow, are very sensitive to habitat size. Some of these birds … won’t reproduce on small tracts of land. Large, contiguous wildlife areas are needed to support these collapsing populations.”
An appraisal of the 34 acres is underway, county officials said.
If approved, Washington County would contribute funds from its Land and Water Legacy program — a bond referendum passed by voters in 2006 authorizing up to $20 million in taxes to be raised and spent on parks, land preservation and water protection. The county has had more than 1,000 acres protected by the program.
The county gives priority to projects “that protect land along recreational trails, parks, and other public facilities, are adjacent to already protected lands, serve multiple public purposes, allow public access and leverage additional dollars from other sources,” said Jan Lucke, deputy county administrator.
Cottage Grove also plans to submit a grant application to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help fund the project, Lucke said.
Lauren Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden was coming to the end of his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a somber moment about his son’s death turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republicans’ most outspoken members.
Delivering the loudest heckling of Biden during the speech, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.
It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior by lawmakers has become almost expected. Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “you lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech while standing behind him.
Boebert’s moment came as Biden began to discuss how his son, who died of cancer, was among the many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure injuries from military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Biden started to say when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”
The comment drew an outpouring of boos from Democrats, adding a note of division to an address that received several moments of robust bipartisan applause. Democrats and Republicans from both chambers stood up and clapped as the president discussed the strength and resolute of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.
Members stood together as Biden called for an end to the opioid epidemic and when he declared that “defund the police” is not the answer to the crisis between law enforcement and the communities they serve. But it was when the mention of veterans and providing support for victims of burn pits, a normally bipartisan topic, that Boebert stood to make her case about what many in the GOP see as Biden’s failed withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan last summer. “I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert tweeted after the speech. “Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”
Blue and yellow: Ukraine unity colors State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — The blue and yellow brought the room together.
Some lawmakers wore blue and yellow outfits. Other pinned blue and yellow ribbons to their lapels. When the flags of Ukraine were handed out to lawmakers, some tucked them into their suit coats like pocket squares.
For a nation bitterly divided at home, the fight for Ukraine’s survival against the Russian invasion was pulling the U.S. Congress together.
As President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address, it was the first time all members of Congress were invited to the House chamber since the COVID-19 outbreak and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a mob of the former president’s supporters largely closed the Capitol to the public.
Partisan tensions remain high. Political differences runs deep. But through much of Biden’s address, there was a remarkable commitment from Democrats and Republicans to muster a show of U.S. support for the Western-style democracy.
“My fellow Americans, last year COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we’re finally together again,” Biden said, as he opened his address.
“Tonight we meet as Democrats, Republicans, independents, but most importantly, as Americans, with the duty to one another, to America, to the American people, to the Constitution and an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was welcomed with a standing ovation when the president introduced her, and she waved her country’s flag from the visitors gallery. She was hugged by first lady Jill Biden, who invited her to the president’s evening speech.
The event, usually held in January, provides the president an opportunity to outline his agenda for the year ahead. Indeed, the Constitution requires the president “from time to time” to give Congress information on the state of the Union.
For Biden, this first State of the Union speech arrived amid the backdrop of a war, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a number of legislative defeats for the Democratic president and his allies on Capitol Hill.
Signs of partisan tensions flared as soon as Biden touted his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which not a single Republican supported as Democrats passed it through Congress last year.
“It worked,” Biden said loudly, as Republicans murmured boos and Democrats jumped to their feet to applaud — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eagerly jumping twice to clap approval.
In one of the most dramatic outbursts of the evening, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the deaths of 13 service members killed in the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“You put them in — 13 of them,” Boebert yelled. At the time, Biden was talking about the death of his son, Army Maj. Beau Biden, and legislation to support veterans exposed to toxic fumes from military burn pits used to get rid of waste and equipment.
While his administration’s response to Russian aggression in Europe has been met with rare and remarkable bipartisan support — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tucked one of the flags in his suit jacket — the division between the two parties in Congress is palpable, even among factions of Democrats.
One Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who almost singularly tanked Biden’s “Build Back Better” domestic agenda of social spending and climate change programs, sat on the Republican side of the aisle.
Several Republican lawmakers skipped the speech altogether. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said he didn’t want to engage in the “theater” of coronavirus protocols when all attendees were required to have a COVID-19 test. Several Democrats tested positive and had to stay home.
Biden began his speech focusing on the crisis in Ukraine, a moment of common ground that drew a number of standing ovations from Republicans.
As the evening moved from foreign to domestic policy, the partisan divide deepened — Democrats cheering Biden’s long list of legislative priorities, from voting rights to free community college, while Republicans sat silently, some mouthing their displeasure.
And no applause was as loud or in unison as when the president said: “The answer is not to defund the police,” when talking about his plans to address gun violence and police brutality. One Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, stood with her party and yelled, “Yes!”
Biden thanked retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer — he put his hand on his heart and acknowledged the applause — and urged confirmation of his nominee, federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
But as he charted the year ahead, even Biden’s suggestion they could come together on his “unity agenda” fighting opioid addiction, boosting mental health, helping veterans and ending cancer may face difficulty in the harshly divided Congress.
“Unfortunately, the state of our union is not good,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “President Biden is not rising to the moment.”
The audience inside the House chamber was much larger than the 200 allowed last year due to pandemic restrictions but much smaller than the usual 1,600 that typically includes special guests of lawmakers who this year were not granted extra tickets. The first lady’s other guest was Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who exposed what the company may have known about damage caused by its social media platforms.
The address followed a much more limited joint address Biden delivered last year, shortly after his inauguration amid the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and his predecessor Donald Trump’s second impeachment over the Capitol insurrection.
This year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed every member of Congress to attend, but with some COVID-19 restrictions in place. In the last week, the mask mandate was dropped as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines.
For some, including Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., it was their first time sitting in the House visitor galleries since they sheltered there during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, when Trump supporters attacked the Capitol trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election.
But Biden also had conflicts to sort through within his own party. Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., delivered the Working Families Party response, in which she called out Biden and Senate Democrats for not passing his $1.8 trillion social spending plan last year.
The speech by one Democrat to a Democratic president’s address was the latest example of the inner fighting among factions of the majority party, most recently between centrists and progressives like Tlaib.
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.
