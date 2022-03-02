Connect with us

Investigation into St. Paul shooting now homicide case after man, 57, dies at hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

Investigation into St. Paul shooting now homicide case after man, 57, dies at hospital
A 57-year-old man critically injured in a St. Paul shooting three weeks ago has died, police said Wednesday.

James Jeffrey King Sr. was found in his pickup truck in the driveway of his North End home on Feb. 9 and was hospitalized since then. He was shot in the head and died at Regions Hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation into King’s shooting in the 200 block of Front Avenue is ongoing and no one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

King’s death was the ninth homicide in St. Paul this year.

News

Everything starts with improving the Jets' putrid defense

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Everything starts with improving the Jets’ putrid defense
Getting weapons for Zach Wilson is just as important as improving the Jets defense.

In 2021, the defense was one of the worst in the NFL.

Gang Green allowed 29.6 points and 397 yards per game, both worst in the NFL. Their rush defense allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL). Through the air they allowed 4,682 yards, third most in the NFL, and 28 touchdowns, sixth most. QBs had a passer rating of 103, second highest in the NFL. The 33 sacks were fifth fewest in the NFL.

There was nothing the Jets defense did well in 2021 and Robert Saleh is fixated on overhauling the unit.

“Having a better defense and improving on defense is at the front of our minds,” Saleh said.

Saleh acknowledged improving the defense would positively affect Wilson’s development also. It doesn’t force Zach to feel he has to carry the team and play hero ball because the defense is struggling.

“It helps (Mike) LaFleur, it helps Zach. It helps everybody because you can play a style of ball where you can call plays to set things up,” Saleh said. “You don’t have to be impatient. It’s okay to punt. It’s okay to keep the game a one score game, and then shoot, fourth quarter comes, let’s go playmaker time and go make some plays and win a football game. But if you’re asking Zach to play quarterback in the second quarter because you’re in the middle of a shootout… Again, it’s not good for Tom Brady. It’s not good for anybody.”

Throughout the 2021 season, there were countless moments when the defense allowed the floodgates to open, which ruined any momentum the offense created. One example was the Eagles game, when Wilson led the Jets to 18 first half points.

But the defense couldn’t get off the field in the third quarter and the offense possessed the ball for only three plays.

By the time Gang Green’s fourth play of the second half it was 30-18. That’s a prime example of wasting progress from the offense.

It’s a must to improve the defense this offseason so they can reduce the amount of potential shootouts and relieve pressure on Wilson.

“There was a minute there when we’re giving up 40 points a game … if you’re having to play a shootout that’s a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Saleh said. “I don’t care which quarterback you are, (you don’t want) to wake up on Sunday morning knowing that you’re about to go into a shootout and you have to keep pace because you can’t get enough stops.”

News

Robert Saleh explains why skipping the combine made the most sense for him

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Robert Saleh explains why skipping the combine made the most sense for him
Robert Saleh and his coaching staff aren’t attending the NFL combine in person. The coaching staff will conduct interviews virtually and the Jets front office and scouting department is in Indianapolis.

Saleh felt staying in New Jersey was a better alternative for the Jets staff as they prepare for free agency.

“Really felt for us it’s just a more efficient way to utilize our time,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of medical checks, there’s a lot of testing, there’s a lot of poking and prodding players. So, there’s a ton of downtime. So, we felt like it’d be a great use of our time to stay here, dive deep into the draft work on free agency, revisit the Senior Bowl. We’ve gotten a lot of work done….We still have pro days, we still have private workouts. We still have our 30 visits. We still have so many more conversations.”

Later on in the week, the positional coaches will fly down to observe the drills for the prospects. So the Jets coaching staff will be there in some capacity.

News

Fire department responds to 'confined space rescue' in Fenton

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Fire department responds to 'confined space rescue' in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. – Fire crews responded to an incident Wednesday morning in Fenton, Missouri.

A tweet from the High Ridge Fire District said they had crews “dispatched to a confined space rescue” on Arbor Terrace at about 9:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved in the incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

