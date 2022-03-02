Investigation into St. Paul shooting now homicide case after man, 57, dies at hospital

Getting weapons for Zach Wilson is just as important as improving the Jets defense.

In 2021, the defense was one of the worst in the NFL.

Gang Green allowed 29.6 points and 397 yards per game, both worst in the NFL. Their rush defense allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL). Through the air they allowed 4,682 yards, third most in the NFL, and 28 touchdowns, sixth most. QBs had a passer rating of 103, second highest in the NFL. The 33 sacks were fifth fewest in the NFL.

There was nothing the Jets defense did well in 2021 and Robert Saleh is fixated on overhauling the unit.

“Having a better defense and improving on defense is at the front of our minds,” Saleh said.

Saleh acknowledged improving the defense would positively affect Wilson’s development also. It doesn’t force Zach to feel he has to carry the team and play hero ball because the defense is struggling.

“It helps (Mike) LaFleur, it helps Zach. It helps everybody because you can play a style of ball where you can call plays to set things up,” Saleh said. “You don’t have to be impatient. It’s okay to punt. It’s okay to keep the game a one score game, and then shoot, fourth quarter comes, let’s go playmaker time and go make some plays and win a football game. But if you’re asking Zach to play quarterback in the second quarter because you’re in the middle of a shootout… Again, it’s not good for Tom Brady. It’s not good for anybody.”

Throughout the 2021 season, there were countless moments when the defense allowed the floodgates to open, which ruined any momentum the offense created. One example was the Eagles game, when Wilson led the Jets to 18 first half points.

But the defense couldn’t get off the field in the third quarter and the offense possessed the ball for only three plays.

By the time Gang Green’s fourth play of the second half it was 30-18. That’s a prime example of wasting progress from the offense.

It’s a must to improve the defense this offseason so they can reduce the amount of potential shootouts and relieve pressure on Wilson.

“There was a minute there when we’re giving up 40 points a game … if you’re having to play a shootout that’s a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Saleh said. “I don’t care which quarterback you are, (you don’t want) to wake up on Sunday morning knowing that you’re about to go into a shootout and you have to keep pace because you can’t get enough stops.”

