News
Kervin Arriaga’s ‘excellent’ debut for Loons puts team’s depth on display
Minnesota United believes it has unprecedented roster depth in its sixth MLS season, and after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Philadelphia, that opening result backed that up.
Without both starting fullbacks and its captain defensive midfielder, the Loons grabbed a point in a road game against the Union, a perennial Eastern Conference contender. Without Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire and Wil Trapp, Minnesota called on Bakaye Dibassy, Oniel Fisher at fullback and Kervin Arriaga in midfield to step in and keep a high level of play.
Arriaga, a 24-year-old Honduran, impressed in his MLS debut, completing 86 percent of his passes, making three tackles and taking two shots, per fbref.com, including a free kick he curled near post and hit the crossbar in the first half.
“I thought he was excellent,” manager Adrian Heath said Tuesday. “All the things that we thought we were getting was there on show, even the free kick. His ability to cover the ground. … It makes things difficult for the midfield people he’s playing against. He’s so rangy (at 6-foot-3) that once he gets pretty close to you, it’s pretty difficult to get the ball past him.”
Arriaga was a bargain on the transfer market. MNUFC paid Austin FC $50,000 for his MLS discovery rights and another $50,000 in a transfer fee to former club CD Marathon in Honduras.
“It was a nice opportunity for me, for my family,” Arriaga said in Spanish last week. “I decided to come here because I was having some issues with my previous club in Honduras, and the team that was most interested in me was Minnesota.”
Arriaga, however, was absent from the Loons’ open training session Tuesday and an injury might keep him out for the home opener against Nashville at 5 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field. Meanwhile, Trapp practiced Tuesday and is getting closer to his season debut.
Against the Union, Arriaga had the freedom to get farther up the field and join in the attack, with Heath not wanting his team to only be in a defensive block and break out from there on the counter.
“I felt as though if we can push on and get close to people earlier in their half of the field, we’ll do it,” Heath said Tuesday. “I thought he did it really, really well. Then Hassani (Dotson) was the guy deeper sweeping around behind there.”
With Ozzie Alonso and, to a lesser extent, Jan Gregus leaving in the offseason, Heath’s proffered two-man midfield was slotted to be Trapp and Dotson, and last season, Minnesota was nearly undefeated with that pairing.
Across 10 games with Trapp and Dotson, the Loons went 5-1-4, suffering only one defeat, 1-0, at Seattle on Sept. 11. Those midfields also had a third partner four times: Jacori Hayes three times and Alonso once.
“Honestly, I play both,” Arriaga said about the defensive and central midfield spot. “I like to defend, I like to attack. Both, and honestly whatever I’m tasked with, I’ll play the role.”
The Loons could go with Trapp, Dotson and Arriaga in midfield, along with a five-man back line, a shape they worked on in preseason.
Heath is enticed by the possibilities Arriaga can provide on set pieces. “He’s such a big body; it gives you a big advantage … in both boxes,” the coach said.
Loons fans didn’t get to see Arriaga play for the Honduran national team when it was in town for a World Cup qualifier against the U.S at Allianz Field on Feb. 2. Arriaga had a migration alert that kept him from traveling to the U.S.; it stemmed from a family issue with his ex-partner, and the causation was out of his control.
Arriaga’s move to Minnesota was aided by fellow countryman Joseph Rosales being with the Loons since his loan started last summer. Rosales is another midfielder who will provide depth alongside Arriaga, Dotson and Trapp this season.
BRIEFLY
Abu Danladi (tight) will ramp up work this week, Heath said. Chase Gasper (concussion) and Romain Metanire (leg) also did not train and their involvement against Nashville looked doubtful on Tuesday. … Loons supporters groups are planning to unveil a TIFO sign during Saturday’s game. It will be the first one since the 2019 season. … MNUFC will not train at Allianz Field before the home opener in order to protect the grass field after last week’s snowstorm. … The kickoff time for MNUFC’s game March 13 versus New York Red Bulls in Harrison N.J. has been moved from 1 p.m. CT to 6 p.m., the club said Tuesday. … Winger Robin Lod was named to the MLS team of the week bench on Monday after scoring a goal, distributing five key passes, notching six interceptions and completing 88 percent of his passes against Philadelphia, per wyscout.
News
Free amateur radio instruction offered in Stillwater
Interested in becoming an amateur radio operator?
The Stillwater Amateur Radio Association is offering free entry-level amateur radio instruction at the Stillwater Public Library. Eight weekly sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 3.
The Federal Communications Commission regulates amateur radio — also known as ham radio — with exam sessions conducted by volunteer groups working under FCC direction. Exams will be April 28.
Instruction is free for all ages and knowledge of Morse code is not required. Former ham-radio operators are welcome to attend and can qualify for a new operator’s license.
For more information, call Dave Glas at 651-436-3334.
News
St. Paul man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after Merriam Park crash
A 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after running a red light at “an extreme high rate of speed” while drunk and t-boning a car early Saturday morning in St. Paul’s Merriam Park neighborhood, prosecutors say.
The collision, which happened at Cretin and Marshal avenues, killed 25-year-old Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk.
Salvador Juan Battles on Tuesday was charged in Ramsey County District County with criminal vehicular homicide (operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner) and criminal vehicular homicide (operating a vehicle with negligence-under the influence of alcohol).
Battles remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $400,000 bail, which was set by Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. Battles’ request for a public defender was denied.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Paul police officers who arrived at the crash just before 1:30 a.m. saw Battles’ black Toyota 4Runner with heavy front-end damage and Valle-Kirk’s maroon Chevrolet Impala with significant damage to the driver’s side.
Valle-Kirk was in the driver’s seat unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Battles, whose eyes were glossy, smelled of alcohol and his concentration was poor, according to the complaint. He failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test — when an officer uses a penlight and asks someone to follow the light with his eyes.
Battles told police said he was turning left onto Cretin and the Impala “hit me.” However, a witness said the 4Runner was headed north on Cretin at a high rate of speed, ran the red light and t-boned the Impala, according to the complaint. Medics transported Battles to Regions Hospital, where he gave a blood-alcohol sample; results are pending.
A video from Black Coffee and Waffle Bar appear to show Valle-Kirk stopped for a “possible a red light” on westbound Marshall approaching Cretin, according to the complaint. Several vehicles traveling north on Cretin through Marshall appeared to be traveling at a normal rate of speed.
In an instant and “almost a blur,” charges read, a vehicle northbound on Cretin entered the intersection “traveling at an extreme rate of speed.”
In an interview, Battles said that he was not “completely, you know . . . messed up.” He said he had the green light and thought he was going approximately 30 mph. He admitted that he had been drinking, but said he had one beer.
Battles does not have a Minnesota driver’s license and it wasn’t known whether he had driving privileges in another state, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
News
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities
By The Associated Press
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.
Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the sites hit were Kyiv’s main TV tower and holocaust memorial.
Although Ukrainian forces still control Kharkiv and the coastal cities of Kherson and Mariupol, all three are encircled, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Here are key things to know about the conflict.
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE’S MAJOR CITIES?
Russian shelling struck central Kharkiv’s Freedom Square just after sunrise Tuesday, badly damaging a regional administration building and other structures, and killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said.
It was the first time the Russian military hit the center of the city of 1.5 million people, though shells have been hitting residential neighborhoods for days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed a Russian missile and called the attack a war crime: “It’s frank, undisguised terror. … Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”
Hours later, Russian shelling struck Kyiv’s main TV tower and holocaust memorial, killing five people and injuring five others, according to Ukrainian officials. The blast knocked TV broadcasts off the air for a short time.
WHERE IS THAT MASSIVE RUSSIAN CONVOY?
The Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv and its nearly 3 million residents is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of road north of the capital.
The convoy was no more than 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the city center on Monday, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.
WHAT’S THE BATTLE LIKE IN UKRAINE’S SOUTHERN FRONT?
Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops have slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities. The overall death toll from the fighting remains unclear, but the attacks have taken a toll.
Russian strikes on Mariupol, a key southern port on the Azov Sea, seriously wounded several people. Separatist forces in Donetsk said they have established two corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, which suggests that a large attack on the city could be imminent.
Russian forces have blocked the port city of Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials. And Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka over the weekend, killing more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.
U.N. humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths said Tuesday that shelling and bombing have damaged pipes, electricity lines and basic services in Ukraine, and that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families are without drinking water.
WHAT DOES PUTIN WANT AND HOW ARE NATO ALLIES REACTING?
Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated. Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a compliant regime, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
The United States and European Union have levied sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and its elite, frozen the assets of the country’s Central Bank located outside the country, and excluded its financial institutions from the SWIFT bank messaging system — but have largely allowed its oil and natural gas to continue to flow freely to the rest of the world.
Sanctions experts expect Russia to try to mitigate the impact of the financial penalties by relying on energy sales and leaning on the country’s reserves in gold and Chinese currency. Putin also is expected to move funds through smaller banks and accounts of elite families not covered by the sanctions, deal in cryptocurrency and rely on Russia’s relationship with China.
With Russia playing such an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer, the International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short due to the invasion.
Canada’s foreign minister, Melanie Joly, said Tuesday that her country will refer Russia to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and war crimes over the Ukraine invasion. The move will speed up an investigation by the court’s top prosecutor.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED UKRAINE?
The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the invasion began. Agency spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said “at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.”
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, has said the U.N. expects the total to reach 4 million in the coming weeks. Poland has seen the most refugees, with Hungary, Romania and Moldova also accepting tens of thousands. Germany’s national train company issued a special free ticket for Ukrainian refugees to reach relatives.
WHAT’S HAPPENING TO THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY?
Sanctions are “going to cause the Russian economy to collapse,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Tuesday. Nations have blocked some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and are restricting Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves.
Russia’s central bank has taken drastic steps to prop up the plunging ruble, but foreign investment is flooding out of the country.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday that the government had readied measures to temporarily restrict foreign investors from divesting Russian assets, saying the step would help them make “a considered decision” rather than succumb to political pressure of sanctions.
Oil companies such as BP and Shell have pulled out of their stakes in Russian energy ventures. Norwegian Oil and Gas, an association for oil and supplier companies in the world’s third-largest natural gas exporter, followed suit Tuesday by suspending two Russian companies. And the French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies said it wouldn’t fund any new projects in Russia, but it stopped short of abandoning its holdings there.
The world’s biggest shipping company, A.P. Moller-Maersk, announced that all new bookings to and from Russia “will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.” Britain and Canada closed ports to Russian ships.
HOW ELSE IS RUSSIA BEING PUNISHED?
A day after its teams were suspended from all international hockey and soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball, track and some tennis events.
The decisions by the various sports’ organizing bodies follow the International Olympic Committee’s request to keep Russian athletes out of their events.
The International Skating Union’s decision to ban athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus means Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and 15-year-old teammate Kamila Valieva, who was the focus of a still-unresolved doping dispute at last month’s Winter Olympics, will be excluded from this month’s world figure skating championships in France.
The backlash also intensified in the entertainment world, as the Cannes Film Festival said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year and the Venice festival announced free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
The announcements came on the heels of other high-profile protests in the arts, including Hollywood’s decision to pull films scheduled for release in Russia.
The European Broadcasting Union announced last week that Russia wouldn’t be allowed to enter an act for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. On Tuesday, it emerged that the 2016 winner of the contest, Ukrainian singer Jamala, fled Ukraine for Turkey with her two children.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE UNITED NATIONS?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the U.N.’s top human rights body to hold Russia accountable for the invasion.
In recorded remarks delivered to the Human Rights Council, the top U.S. diplomat also urged it to send a message to Putin that he should unconditionally stop the “unprovoked attack” and withdraw his forces from Ukraine.
The comments came as the U.S. returned to its seat at the council, which was abandoned under President Donald Trump, who alleged that the 47-member-state body was too accepting of autocratic governments and too biased against Israel.
Meanwhile, the U.N.’s the 193-nation General Assembly met Tuesday for a second day of speeches about the war. More than 110 member states signed up to speak. The assembly, which allows no vetoes, is expected to vote later in the week on a resolution coordinated by EU envoys, working with Ukraine.
The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, demands that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine at
Kervin Arriaga’s ‘excellent’ debut for Loons puts team’s depth on display
Free amateur radio instruction offered in Stillwater
St. Paul man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after Merriam Park crash
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities
GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Should Russian holdings fund Missouri state employee pensions?
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
Former St. Louis officer declines plea deal in colleague beating
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot on his recent struggles: ‘You still have to battle’
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues