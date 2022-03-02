News
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of St. Paul liquor store worker
An employee at a St. Paul liquor store underwent surgery after a shoplifter shot him in January, according to an attempted murder charge.
Workers at Park Liquors on Snelling and Hague avenues reported a man wearing a full face mask left without paying for a six-pack of beer at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.
A worker who followed the shoplifter out of the store told him, “I’ll take that stuff back that you took,” when the man turned and shot him twice from five to seven feet away. He was wounded in the abdomen, in tremendous pain when police arrived and had surgery to repair damage to his internal organs, according to a criminal complaint.
Minneapolis police arrested Jalen William Dyson, 28, of Minneapolis, on Sunday and he was transferred to the Ramsey County jail on Monday.
Witnesses reported the shooter jumped into a moving sport-utility vehicle, and police found a six-pack of beer and a door handle in the area. A person took a photo of the suspect and the vehicle, and police were able to decipher the license plate. They found the vehicle parked near Kent Street and Marshall Avenue, with a door handle missing.
The vehicle’s owner told police he knew Dyson from college when they played football together, and that his mother also was acquainted with Dyson as a result. Dyson went to North Dakota State College of Science and Augsburg University.
On the day of the shooting, the man’s mother and Dyson saw each other at the light rail train. He picked up his mom, and Dyson asked for a ride home and to stop at the liquor store.
The driver and his mother stayed in the vehicle and, when he heard shots, he said he started driving away. He said Dyson grabbed the door handle, it broke off, he jumped in and said, “Go, go, go,” according to the complaint.
The driver went a short distance, and he and his mother ordered Dyson to get out, which he did. The driver’s mother reported that he said, “I robbed this (expletive),” and she said he showed no remorse, the complaint continued.
Dyson was being held in the Ramsey County jail. An attorney had not been assigned to him as of Tuesday.
News
Don’t let Mike McDaniel’s looks fool you, Dolphins coach learned early he can lead NFL players
Looks can be deceiving.
When Mike McDaniel was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins last month, a casual fan that hadn’t followed the search in-depth could have seen an image of him for the first time and thought, “That’s our new coach?”
McDaniel doesn’t look like a typical football coach. He doesn’t possess an intimidating presence. It’s hard to imagine him getting in the face of a player that lined up incorrectly or clapping back at a 275-pound defensive end that didn’t appreciate one of his calls on the sideline and lets him know it.
Some might describe him as nerdy, dorky or quirky.
Many who don’t believe he can find success leading the Dolphins are using his unconventional appearance as the reason. Why would 53 rough and tough men — some of the strongest and most athletic in the world — pay attention to that guy?
It’s nothing McDaniel hasn’t heard before. He knew he had to shed this stereotype going back to his first paid job in the NFL. After interning with his hometown Denver Broncos out of college at Yale in 2005, McDaniel was hired in 2006 as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans that dealt with wide receivers. McDaniel had to earn the respect of NFL and University of Miami receiving great Andre Johnson in his prime.
“I had to tackle that thing that I’m sure you guys have heard,” McDaniel said in an exclusive interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel from a Dolphins suite at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“The whole idea of how I look and whether I can get the most out of players, I had to tackle that as a 22-year-old. I got to move that out of the way because here’s this All-Pro, arguably the best in the game, and I had to find ways to get him better.”
When McDaniel said Johnson’s name, he formed the “U” symbol with his hands, exhibiting an understanding as he comes to Miami of what the Hurricanes historically represent and how much elite NFL talent has come out of Coral Gables — with Johnson a prime example.
Every step of the way as McDaniel has climbed the coaching ladder, eventually serving as San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator last season before landing the Dolphins’ head role, he has put the stigma of his looks behind him.
“That has been on the backburner, my rearview my entire career because it was then that I realized, ‘Oh, wow. This is a lot simpler than people make it out to be,’ ” McDaniel said. “Every player, this is their dream, that they’re building this up their entire lives.
“They have this short window of earning potential, and then, they’re identified by that window the rest of their lives. … If you, as a coach, can help him maximize that window with all that pressure — they know it’s finite — but you can be a vessel to them getting their hopes and dreams, I could wear a clown suit every day, and they wouldn’t care.”
McDaniel freely addresses the topic. He didn’t have to be asked about it — although his mention of it led to follow-up questions — and he only arrived at the talking point on one of the many tangents he’ll go on when he starts talking about his vision for the Dolphins.
While he felt he put that stereotype to bed early in his career, he still hears about it as he begins his new role by critics who want to pigeonhole him as someone who shouldn’t get past a coordinator title. McDaniel stays off social media, but he is aware of the perception from what Dolphins’ public relations team and even his wife relay to him off articles written and social media quips.
Where he doesn’t hear it is in the thoughts of his former players or coaches that have worked with him.
“The idea of passionately motivating people to do their job is some of the best parts of coaching that I enjoy the most, which is why, I guess, you hear so many players support me,” McDaniel said.
At the same time, McDaniel understands where the talk comes from.
“I look different and present different than the other 31 [NFL head coaches],” he said. “I can understand why people say it because I am my own package, and they haven’t seen it before.”
McDaniel, with his disregard for how people perceive his appearance, keeps his coaching philosophy simple.
“Can you get players better?” he said. “Players can feel it. When you have the ability and the desire and you invest in them.”
With that mindset, McDaniel has seamlessly handled some of his first new duties as a first-time head coach. He completed a coaching staff comprised of some hand-picked offensive assistants, a few holdovers from Brian Flores’ defensive staff and even three former Dolphins players coming back home to coach. He did it in less than two weeks.
Now, he goes through his first scouting combine as a head coach, developing an offseason personnel plan of how he will manage free agency in two weeks and what he can find in the draft in late April.
“You don’t make it bigger than it is in terms of, you are working with people,” McDaniel said. “You are the head coach, so you are responsible to serve a lot more people, but you don’t stray away from the core principles that got you there, which is attention to detail and commitment to your responsibilities.”
McDaniel feels prepared for it based on how he has mentally placed himself in head-coaching scenarios. That said, he still has to run into surprises as a first-time head coach.
But the biggest thing he has prepared himself for is how different events can derail preparations. A Mike Shanahan protégé, one thing McDaniel always came away impressed with from Shanahan was his unwavering sense of not allowing an alteration in plans throw him off.
“I’ve been prepared to expect the unexpected,” McDaniel said.
News
Trudy Rubin: Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine? An explainer
On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks on Ukraine’s border with Belarus — one sign of how Vladimir Putin has swallowed the country of Belarus while the world was watching the war in Ukraine. Belarusian troops may now supplement Russians in the effort to conquer Kyiv, and Belarus could serve as a new base for Russian nuclear weapons. Here’s some background on how Putin effectively annexed Belarus, and made it the model for what he still hopes to do with Ukraine.
What is the relationship between Russia and Belarus?
Belarus, a country of around 9.5 million people that sits on Russia’s eastern border and Ukraine’s northern border, has been in Vladimir Putin’s sights as long as Ukraine has.
Putin considers those two independent countries, both of them former Soviet republics, to be a part of the historic Russian heartland. He claims they were unfairly separated from the motherland after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Since 1994, Belarus has been ruled by the authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko, who managed to maintain a certain balance between West and East, while also maintaining centralized state controls over the economy and the political system. That supposed neutrality was why peace talks over Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 were held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
However, the Kremlin has been pursuing what some called a “soft annexation” of Belarus for some time. Russian oligarchs — members of the super-wealthy elite who managed to acquire private control over major industries as the Soviet Union collapsed — have bought up key pieces of the Belarusian economy. And Moscow has pressed Belarus to export goods through Russian ports.
But until now there were never Russian troops based on Ukrainian soil.
Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine?
In 2020, Lukashenko became beholden to Putin for saving his dictatorship. A younger Belarusian generation — one that was allowed to travel and was tired of Soviet-style rule — rebelled against Lukashenko’s rigging of a presidential election. Exit polls and election monitors believed the election had been won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher and homemaker who courageously stepped in to run after her popular candidate husband was jailed.
When hundreds of thousands of citizens protested the stolen election, Lukashenko crushed the demonstrators with the full political and economic support of Putin. The Russian leader bailed out the Belarusian economy, and made clear he would oppose any effort to democratize the country.
So Lukashenko was in no position to say “no” when Putin sent 30,000 Russian troops to Ukraine in February for joint exercises with Belarusian troops, in obvious preparation for the Russian invasion. The Belarusian border lies only around 140 miles north by good road from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Those Belarusian troops, so far, have remained loyal to Lukashenko, and it now appears that some of them will join the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
All expectations are that Russian troops will remain in Belarus and Russia will establish bases there.
Moreover, Lukashenko just pushed through a referendum renouncing Belarus’ non-nuclear status, which it agreed to when it gave up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons in 1994. That means Russia could move nuclear weapons into Belarus.
Does Putin’s effective takeover of Belarus have bigger security significance to NATO beyond the serious threat it poses to Ukraine?
Yes.
If you look at a map, you see that Belarus also borders Poland and Lithuania. That means that Russia can now move nuclear weapons up to the border of those states, both of them NATO members.
It also means that Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, are almost cut off by Russia-controlled territory from other NATO countries — connected only by a 60-mile strip of border with Poland known as the Suwalki Gap.
So why was Belarus the site of peace talks, held Monday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations?
The talks were not held in Belarus. Ukraine turned down Russia’s first proposal to conduct the talks in Minsk, precisely because of the risk that the Ukrainian delegation would not return alive. Instead, the talks were held on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, after assurances from Lukashenko that the Ukrainian delegation would remain safe. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had suggested other locations, but Russia refused, so the Ukrainians took a risk and went to the Belarus border.
At least for this first round of talks, they returned unharmed.
News
Blue Cross MN claims COVID-19 testing lab inflated prices
Insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has filed a federal lawsuit against a COVID-19 testing lab alleging price inflation and fraudulent billing.
In a statement, Blue Cross claims GS Labs inflated the price of its most common test up to five times the market value. The insurer also alleges GS Labs, which is headquartered in Omaha, administered additional tests just to drive up billing to Blue Cross.
“It is our claim that GS Labs intentionally disregarded and misinterpreted federal guidelines for the sole purpose of maximizing profits during a public health emergency,” Scott Lynch, Blue Cross Minnesota senior vice president of pharmacy and chief legal officer, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
In response, David Leibowitz, a spokesman for GS Labs, said the lawsuit amounted to “strong-arm gamesmanship” by a big insurance company during ongoing negotiations. He added that Blue Cross owes GS Labs more than a $1 million for tens of thousands of tests it is required to pay for under federal law.
“GS Labs has followed federal law to the letter,” he said. “Our posted cash price for COVID tests is in line with the marketplace across the U.S. and we have been paid that price or a negotiated rate by numerous insurers around the country.”
Instead, Blue Cross wants to pay the “hardship price” that GS Labs offered to residents facing financial trouble during the pandemic, Leibowitz said. “We look forward to litigating this absurd claim by BCBS of Minnesota in court,” he said.
In January, the laboratory said its advertised cash price for a rapid COVID-19 antigen test was $179.
GS Labs has eight locations in Minnesota and also offers testing in eight other states. The labs primarily provide rapid antigen tests, but they also use genetic tests to confirm negative rapid test results in symptomatic patients.
