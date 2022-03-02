News
Matt Eberflus wants his Chicago Bears defense to be ‘fanatical’ about creating takeaways. So what’s his formula for instilling that mindset?
From the day he was announced as the new Chicago Bears coach, Matt Eberflus began singing a popular hymn that will resonate in a passionate football city that loves to rally behind swarming defenses.
Takeaways, Eberflus noted, must become the calling card for a unit he promises will establish itself through effort, intensity and situational intelligence. He wants his defensive players to turn the dial of their takeaway focus past “MAXIMUM” and all the way to “FANATICAL.”
It should become an undying obsession, Eberflus believes. For everyone. Every single day.
“It’s all about the ball,” Eberflus said at his introductory news conference in January. “That’s the most important thing for winning and losing — taking the ball away (on defense) and protecting the football (on offense).”
Here’s where we pause for a simple acknowledgment. Of course takeaways are important. Every defensive coach in the league has similar ambitions and comparable visions for producing them. Yet so many teams — whether because of a lack of talent or a flawed system or broken processes — fail to match their rhetoric with meaningful production.
So it was worth asking Eberflus at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday where the disconnect starts for teams that talk long and hard about prioritizing takeaways yet fall short on actually creating them with regularity.
Don’t forget, last season’s Bears under defensive coordinator Sean Desai introduced a “Takeaway Bucket” to energize players and sharpen their focus. The prop caught on fast at training camp.
But when the games began, the Bears had trouble filling that bucket. They went from Week 5 through Week 16 without creating multiple takeaways in a game and finished tied for 26th in the league with only 16.
That marked the sixth time in nine seasons the Bears finished 20th or lower in that all-important category. Eberflus’ Indianapolis Colts defenses, by contrast, produced 107 takeaways during his four seasons as coordinator, ranking 10th, 10th, fifth and second from 2018-21.
So what is it, then, that separates the haves and have-nots?
“It’s the day-in and day-out process of it,” Eberflus said Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center. “So when you’re coaching it, it’s every snap. In individual (drills). To start in our first phase when we get players on the field (in April), as soon as we can put a ball out there, we’re going to start talking about it and coaching it. Every single play. And we don’t let that go. That is what I mean about fanaticism.”
Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams will make it clear to players they don’t want a single practice rep to go by without multiple players attacking the football.
Punch. Hammer. Rake.
And for those defenders who aren’t among the first two or three to the ball, hustle and pursuit will be emphasized. Just in case a ball pops free, the Bears hope to maximize their opportunities to secure it.
Eberflus considers all of this a mindset that needs to be instilled and then strengthened. He also will teach his players about city fumbles — those in heavy traffic — and how best to recover those versus country fumbles — those out in the open — and how to attempt to scoop and score.
Perhaps Eberflus’ formula will work quickly in Chicago. He certainly has a lot of similar points of emphasis as former Bears coach Lovie Smith, who arrived at Halas Hall in 2004 proclaiming that takeaways would be a top priority.
Smith’s teams created 310 turnovers in his nine seasons in Chicago, an average of 34.4 per season, and had at least 28 in every season.
That was evidence to debunk one popular notion that takeaway totals are, by and large, random from year to year with so much hinging on good fortune.
In the nine seasons since Smith’s exit, the Bears have averaged 21 takeaways and topped 25 just twice — in 2013, the first season of the post-Smith era, and 2018 under coordinator Vic Fangio.
Eberflus understands talking points in February and March have to be backed up with action and focus whenever the Bears defense is on the practice field or in the meeting room in the months ahead.
“It’s just doing one action at a time and talking about, ‘Hey, you missed a strip attempt,’” Eberflus said. “Or, ‘That was a great strip attempt.’ Or, ‘Scoop and score, that was great. You guys went for 10 yards like we asked you to.’
“That’s just what you do. You just pay attention to it.”
Sure, that may sound elementary. But it has to become the prevailing mindset. An obsession. All. The. Time.
Said Eberflus: “Sometimes I’ll go by three or four plays (in film review) and say, ‘Oh, let’s go back. Whoa. We missed three strip attempts.’ So you’ve just got to stay on it.”
The Bears have a lot of work to do to replenish their defense during the upcoming player acquisition cycle. Free agency begins in two weeks, and the draft is six weeks after that. Eberflus knows there are many holes to fill and adjustments to make as the Bears shift from a 3-4 base system to a 4-3 while also considering some difficult roster decisions that might put the team’s long-term health ahead of its short-term competitiveness.
Still, the Bears defense has obvious potential catalysts, starting with linebacker Roquan Smith, an established playmaker and respected leader who will have to settle into Eberflus’ defense quickly and then spearhead the turnover rush.
Eberflus said Tuesday the two most important traits he looks for in players is a genuine love for football and a willingness to invest in working hard. He has remained vague in specifying which defensive players on the current roster he sees as core leaders the team can build around and grow with. But he thinks it’s a unit set up to succeed.
“We have pieces in there for sure that fit that mold,” he said.
Now comes the task of adding more pieces — and then turning up the intensity on the takeaway dial.
()
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of St. Paul liquor store worker
An employee at a St. Paul liquor store underwent surgery after a shoplifter shot him in January, according to an attempted murder charge.
Workers at Park Liquors on Snelling and Hague avenues reported a man wearing a full face mask left without paying for a six-pack of beer at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.
A worker who followed the shoplifter out of the store told him, “I’ll take that stuff back that you took,” when the man turned and shot him twice from five to seven feet away. He was wounded in the abdomen, in tremendous pain when police arrived and had surgery to repair damage to his internal organs, according to a criminal complaint.
Minneapolis police arrested Jalen William Dyson, 28, of Minneapolis, on Sunday and he was transferred to the Ramsey County jail on Monday.
Witnesses reported the shooter jumped into a moving sport-utility vehicle, and police found a six-pack of beer and a door handle in the area. A person took a photo of the suspect and the vehicle, and police were able to decipher the license plate. They found the vehicle parked near Kent Street and Marshall Avenue, with a door handle missing.
The vehicle’s owner told police he knew Dyson from college when they played football together, and that his mother also was acquainted with Dyson as a result. Dyson went to North Dakota State College of Science and Augsburg University.
On the day of the shooting, the man’s mother and Dyson saw each other at the light rail train. He picked up his mom, and Dyson asked for a ride home and to stop at the liquor store.
The driver and his mother stayed in the vehicle and, when he heard shots, he said he started driving away. He said Dyson grabbed the door handle, it broke off, he jumped in and said, “Go, go, go,” according to the complaint.
The driver went a short distance, and he and his mother ordered Dyson to get out, which he did. The driver’s mother reported that he said, “I robbed this (expletive),” and she said he showed no remorse, the complaint continued.
Dyson was being held in the Ramsey County jail. An attorney had not been assigned to him as of Tuesday.
Don’t let Mike McDaniel’s looks fool you, Dolphins coach learned early he can lead NFL players
Looks can be deceiving.
When Mike McDaniel was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins last month, a casual fan that hadn’t followed the search in-depth could have seen an image of him for the first time and thought, “That’s our new coach?”
McDaniel doesn’t look like a typical football coach. He doesn’t possess an intimidating presence. It’s hard to imagine him getting in the face of a player that lined up incorrectly or clapping back at a 275-pound defensive end that didn’t appreciate one of his calls on the sideline and lets him know it.
Some might describe him as nerdy, dorky or quirky.
Many who don’t believe he can find success leading the Dolphins are using his unconventional appearance as the reason. Why would 53 rough and tough men — some of the strongest and most athletic in the world — pay attention to that guy?
It’s nothing McDaniel hasn’t heard before. He knew he had to shed this stereotype going back to his first paid job in the NFL. After interning with his hometown Denver Broncos out of college at Yale in 2005, McDaniel was hired in 2006 as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans that dealt with wide receivers. McDaniel had to earn the respect of NFL and University of Miami receiving great Andre Johnson in his prime.
“I had to tackle that thing that I’m sure you guys have heard,” McDaniel said in an exclusive interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel from a Dolphins suite at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“The whole idea of how I look and whether I can get the most out of players, I had to tackle that as a 22-year-old. I got to move that out of the way because here’s this All-Pro, arguably the best in the game, and I had to find ways to get him better.”
When McDaniel said Johnson’s name, he formed the “U” symbol with his hands, exhibiting an understanding as he comes to Miami of what the Hurricanes historically represent and how much elite NFL talent has come out of Coral Gables — with Johnson a prime example.
Every step of the way as McDaniel has climbed the coaching ladder, eventually serving as San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator last season before landing the Dolphins’ head role, he has put the stigma of his looks behind him.
“That has been on the backburner, my rearview my entire career because it was then that I realized, ‘Oh, wow. This is a lot simpler than people make it out to be,’ ” McDaniel said. “Every player, this is their dream, that they’re building this up their entire lives.
“They have this short window of earning potential, and then, they’re identified by that window the rest of their lives. … If you, as a coach, can help him maximize that window with all that pressure — they know it’s finite — but you can be a vessel to them getting their hopes and dreams, I could wear a clown suit every day, and they wouldn’t care.”
McDaniel freely addresses the topic. He didn’t have to be asked about it — although his mention of it led to follow-up questions — and he only arrived at the talking point on one of the many tangents he’ll go on when he starts talking about his vision for the Dolphins.
While he felt he put that stereotype to bed early in his career, he still hears about it as he begins his new role by critics who want to pigeonhole him as someone who shouldn’t get past a coordinator title. McDaniel stays off social media, but he is aware of the perception from what Dolphins’ public relations team and even his wife relay to him off articles written and social media quips.
Where he doesn’t hear it is in the thoughts of his former players or coaches that have worked with him.
“The idea of passionately motivating people to do their job is some of the best parts of coaching that I enjoy the most, which is why, I guess, you hear so many players support me,” McDaniel said.
At the same time, McDaniel understands where the talk comes from.
“I look different and present different than the other 31 [NFL head coaches],” he said. “I can understand why people say it because I am my own package, and they haven’t seen it before.”
McDaniel, with his disregard for how people perceive his appearance, keeps his coaching philosophy simple.
“Can you get players better?” he said. “Players can feel it. When you have the ability and the desire and you invest in them.”
With that mindset, McDaniel has seamlessly handled some of his first new duties as a first-time head coach. He completed a coaching staff comprised of some hand-picked offensive assistants, a few holdovers from Brian Flores’ defensive staff and even three former Dolphins players coming back home to coach. He did it in less than two weeks.
Now, he goes through his first scouting combine as a head coach, developing an offseason personnel plan of how he will manage free agency in two weeks and what he can find in the draft in late April.
“You don’t make it bigger than it is in terms of, you are working with people,” McDaniel said. “You are the head coach, so you are responsible to serve a lot more people, but you don’t stray away from the core principles that got you there, which is attention to detail and commitment to your responsibilities.”
McDaniel feels prepared for it based on how he has mentally placed himself in head-coaching scenarios. That said, he still has to run into surprises as a first-time head coach.
But the biggest thing he has prepared himself for is how different events can derail preparations. A Mike Shanahan protégé, one thing McDaniel always came away impressed with from Shanahan was his unwavering sense of not allowing an alteration in plans throw him off.
“I’ve been prepared to expect the unexpected,” McDaniel said.
()
Trudy Rubin: Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine? An explainer
On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks on Ukraine’s border with Belarus — one sign of how Vladimir Putin has swallowed the country of Belarus while the world was watching the war in Ukraine. Belarusian troops may now supplement Russians in the effort to conquer Kyiv, and Belarus could serve as a new base for Russian nuclear weapons. Here’s some background on how Putin effectively annexed Belarus, and made it the model for what he still hopes to do with Ukraine.
What is the relationship between Russia and Belarus?
Belarus, a country of around 9.5 million people that sits on Russia’s eastern border and Ukraine’s northern border, has been in Vladimir Putin’s sights as long as Ukraine has.
Putin considers those two independent countries, both of them former Soviet republics, to be a part of the historic Russian heartland. He claims they were unfairly separated from the motherland after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Since 1994, Belarus has been ruled by the authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko, who managed to maintain a certain balance between West and East, while also maintaining centralized state controls over the economy and the political system. That supposed neutrality was why peace talks over Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 were held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
However, the Kremlin has been pursuing what some called a “soft annexation” of Belarus for some time. Russian oligarchs — members of the super-wealthy elite who managed to acquire private control over major industries as the Soviet Union collapsed — have bought up key pieces of the Belarusian economy. And Moscow has pressed Belarus to export goods through Russian ports.
But until now there were never Russian troops based on Ukrainian soil.
Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine?
In 2020, Lukashenko became beholden to Putin for saving his dictatorship. A younger Belarusian generation — one that was allowed to travel and was tired of Soviet-style rule — rebelled against Lukashenko’s rigging of a presidential election. Exit polls and election monitors believed the election had been won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher and homemaker who courageously stepped in to run after her popular candidate husband was jailed.
When hundreds of thousands of citizens protested the stolen election, Lukashenko crushed the demonstrators with the full political and economic support of Putin. The Russian leader bailed out the Belarusian economy, and made clear he would oppose any effort to democratize the country.
So Lukashenko was in no position to say “no” when Putin sent 30,000 Russian troops to Ukraine in February for joint exercises with Belarusian troops, in obvious preparation for the Russian invasion. The Belarusian border lies only around 140 miles north by good road from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Those Belarusian troops, so far, have remained loyal to Lukashenko, and it now appears that some of them will join the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
All expectations are that Russian troops will remain in Belarus and Russia will establish bases there.
Moreover, Lukashenko just pushed through a referendum renouncing Belarus’ non-nuclear status, which it agreed to when it gave up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons in 1994. That means Russia could move nuclear weapons into Belarus.
Does Putin’s effective takeover of Belarus have bigger security significance to NATO beyond the serious threat it poses to Ukraine?
Yes.
If you look at a map, you see that Belarus also borders Poland and Lithuania. That means that Russia can now move nuclear weapons up to the border of those states, both of them NATO members.
It also means that Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, are almost cut off by Russia-controlled territory from other NATO countries — connected only by a 60-mile strip of border with Poland known as the Suwalki Gap.
So why was Belarus the site of peace talks, held Monday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations?
The talks were not held in Belarus. Ukraine turned down Russia’s first proposal to conduct the talks in Minsk, precisely because of the risk that the Ukrainian delegation would not return alive. Instead, the talks were held on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, after assurances from Lukashenko that the Ukrainian delegation would remain safe. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had suggested other locations, but Russia refused, so the Ukrainians took a risk and went to the Belarus border.
At least for this first round of talks, they returned unharmed.
