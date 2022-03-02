News
Minnesota gun-carry permits set record for second straight year, with demand both urban and rural
Minnesota sheriffs issued more than 106,000 permits to carry a firearm in 2021, setting a record for the second year in a row. The trend presents itself in counties both rural and urban across the state.
The annual permit to carry report released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday showed a continued uptick in permits for 2021. In 2020, sheriffs issued more than 96,000 permits to carry, up from more than 51,000 the year before. The surge in permits coincides with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in violent crime as well as recent political and social unrest in the U.S.
Higher crime and a shortage of police officers in Minneapolis have also made more people interested in carrying guns for self-defense, said Rob Doar, senior vice president for government affairs with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a gun rights lobbying group.
“I think that people are becoming more aware — just looking at what’s in the news, looking at what’s happening in our own state — that at any given moment they could be in a situation where they need to defend themselves,” he said.
Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record last set in 1995, during the crack cocaine crisis. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before. A record 36 were killed in homicides in St. Paul last year, the Pioneer Press reported, while Minneapolis recorded 96 homicides — one shy of its 1995 record.
Both Democratic and Republican Minnesota lawmakers have made addressing violent crime a priority for the current legislative session.
Rural areas have seen increases in permits issued similar to those in urban areas, with some counties issuing nearly twice as many or more permits than they did in 2019.
Politics may play a role.
“With the election of people who advocate for gun control policies and things like that we will typically see an increase,” Doar said.
In 2021, Hennepin County, the state’s largest with a population of 1.2 million, issued 16,888 permits — more than any other county. That’s up from more than 11,000 the year before and approaching three times the roughly 6,000 the sheriff issued in 2019. Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka and Washington counties — the state’s next biggest counties — made up the other top five permit issuers.
The dramatic uptick in permits-to-carry presents itself in a snapshot of counties from around the state, including Olmsted, St. Louis, Clay and Beltrami counties. All four show big increases in the overall number of permits issued each year since 2017. Largely rural Polk County, home to East Grand Forks on the North Dakota-Minnesota border, issued 281 permits in 2017. In 2021 the county issued 690.
The overall number of people getting permits isn’t just up, either, Doar said — they’re younger and more diverse. Doar, who teaches permit-to-carry classes, says the number of women and racial minorities he sees seeking permits has grown. Annual BCA permit reports show more people ages 21-29 are applying as well, he said.
The state of Minnesota enacted its permit-to-carry a firearm law in 2003. Applicants must take an approved firearms training course and apply at their local sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office then investigates the applicant’s background before deciding whether to issue a permit.
Sheriff’s offices are required by statute to provide the BCA with data on carry-permit applications, issuances and denials, which the agency compiles in an annual statewide report. Background checks screen records from agencies including the FBI and BCA.
Minnesota’s permit-to-carry law is not a concealed-carry law per se. It allows for the concealed and open carrying of firearms. Other states, such as Wisconsin and North Dakota allow for open carrying of firearms under certain circumstances without a permit.
As of the report’s release date, there are 387,013 valid permits to carry a firearm in the state of Minnesota. In 2021, sheriffs suspended 176 permits, revoked 40, voided 1,165 and denied 1,627.
News
Column: Ryan Poles has talked about finding value in free agency. But the Chicago Bears GM will need to make a big move or two to give QB Justin Fields a chance.
Ryan Poles took a step back from the table holding a host of microphones and recorders in a small room inside the convention center Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve got to take a picture of this,” Poles said as he used his cell phone to photograph the array of equipment. “I’m not in Kansas City anymore.”
The new Chicago Bears general manager then sat down and talked about the fast-approaching new league year, the upcoming draft and the transition the organization is making under his leadership.
If you were looking for much in the way of tangible updates, you probably were disappointed after 22 minutes.
Poles wouldn’t say if a second franchise tag is a possibility for wide receiver Allen Robinson. It would be stunning if the team even considered such a move at a price tag of nearly $21.5 million.
Poles said the team is taking things a day at a time with running back Tarik Cohen, who has been sidelined since September 2020 with a torn ACL. He said it’s premature to say where the team envisions second-round pick Teven Jenkins playing on the offensive line when the team hits the field next month for the first of two minicamps.
Poles reiterated he likes value that can be found in the second and third waves of free agency, targeting players that sometimes are motivated by short-term contracts that can improve their bargaining position the next time around.
It’s a theme he talked about during his introductory news conference Jan. 31 when he made it clear he wants the Bears to be draft-driven while being judicious with forays into free agency. There’s no reason to doubt Poles wants to build a foundation via the draft, something that will make the first year challenging with only five picks and no first- or fourth-round selections. Savvy shoppers can find significant contributors in free agency after the shopping frenzy has died down. It happens every year.
For the Bears to get the new program up and running and have a chance to plug what are many areas of need, it stands to reason Poles could take a big swing or two when the new league year opens March 16. In order to give second-year quarterback Justin Fields the best chance possible, they’ve got to make a bold move — probably two — and that isn’t going to happen two weeks into free agency when it’s nothing but a buyer’s market.
Sure, Poles doesn’t want to telegraph his moves, but there are at least enough clues out there to indicate the Bears will have to consider some potentially major deals. They’re not going to overhaul the offensive line, which Poles has talked about, with just a Day 2 draft pick. With the exception of Darnell Mooney, the wide receiver room is barren. There’s a lot of heavy lifting to be done with just these two positions and that was evident when Poles was asked how he evaluated the offense.
“Bright spot was Mooney,” he said. “He stopped in (at Halas Hall) and I was really blown away by the person. So that was a bright spot. The running back situation is good. There’s good offensive linemen as well. It’s just continuing to tweak that and making sure we get everyone that’s fit and in the right spots. So that was a pleasant surprise.”
This isn’t even considering needs on all three levels of the defense, especially at cornerback where there’s a critical need for talent to join Jaylon Johnson. But if you make a point of addressing the offensive line on your first day and if Mooney is your only wide receiver for a young quarterback you hope becomes a star, you better be prepared to make some big moves. Poles simply doesn’t own the draft capital to make it happen at the end of April and with some shrewd free-agent signings after the market has settled down.
A year ago, Poles was with the Chiefs as they plotted to overhaul their offensive line. The first of many moves was signing guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million, deal. The Bears are going to need a guard if they don’t re-sign James Daniels, who will be an unrestricted free agent and could command upward of $10 million per season, and they’ll likely look to provide competition for or replace center Sam Mustipher. There is a good crop of guards and centers slated to reach free agency , plus the possibility of left tackle options such as Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown and Cam Robinson.
Poles could make one or two signings for the O-line, but he also needs to perform due diligence on free-agent wide receivers to take some pressure off Fields, who never seemed to find a rhythm with Robinson.
“The playmaker piece, guys that can make plays,” Poles said. “I think a lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays? We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”
Two of the best options, provided they reach the marketplace, are coming off season-ending injuries. Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys both suffered ACL tears. That’s the same situation Robinson was in when he signed with the Bears in 2018. Mike Williams, Christian Kirk and D.J. Chark are other potential options at a position that doesn’t look like it will be deep in free agency.
“There’s a lot of spots we’ve got to fill,” Poles said. “So that volume piece is important and it really comes down to our evaluation, to make sure that we’re right on there.”
He definitely is not in Kansas City any longer. He’s in Indianapolis, at the scouting combine, and before he leaves perhaps he will have set in motion plans to make a couple headline moves at the outset of free agency.
News
Minnesota medical marijuana program now offering dried-flower form
Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis.
Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program. So far, only two dispensaries in the Twin Cities metro are approved to sell the dried flower marijuana.
Chris Tholkes is the director of the health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis. He says marijuana in the flower form will provide a cheaper alternative to medical wax and topical applications.
“The number one complaint we have heard from patients over the years is that the price point really,” Tholkes said. “It’s cheaper because it’s not concentrated like wax pens.”
Tholkes also said patients, on average, spend $300 a month on medical marijuana products. The introduction of bud, Tholkes added, would bring that price down immensely and entice more people to apply for medical marijuana, KARE-TV reported.
To apply to the state’s medical marijuana program, you have to have a referral from a medical professional.
The start of dried medical marijuana comes as Gov. Tim Walz proposes to fund a committee to review full recreational legalization of cannabis by 2024, using some surplus funds that will be in the upcoming budget discussions.
News
Minnesota Senate panel considers bill to block outside groups from spending on election expenses
A Minnesota Senate elections committee on Tuesday began considering a bill to block local governments from using outside money for election expenses.
The legislation mirrors efforts by Republican legislatures across the country after a foundation funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, awarded $400 million in donations to help local governments facilitate the 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minnesota proposal, authored by Republican Sen. Mark Koran, of North Branch, would prohibit counties, municipalities and school districts from using funds from nonprofits and for-profit businesses to conduct elections. Since the 2020 election, 14 states have passed similar legislation blocking the grants, which Republicans nationwide have argued were used to influence the outcome of the elections. There’s suspicion on the right that Zuckerberg’s money benefited Democrats in 2020.
“What this bill does is really common sense,” Koran told lawmakers on the committee. “It ensures that no outside money is used, which is imperative in keeping our elections fair and transparent and as accessible as possible.”
Koran did not elaborate on who may have exerted influence in Minnesota or how the grants influenced the outcomes of the state’s elections. Nobody testified against the bill before it was laid on the table for possible consideration later, and Democrats on the panel asked few questions.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, sent hundreds of million of dollars in grants — dubbed “Zuckerbucks” by opponents — to election offices across the country ahead of the 2020 election to pay for changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the voting process.
The funds were used to provide protective equipment at polling locations, equipment to process mail-in ballots and to facilitate drive-through voting, among other purposes.
In neighboring Wisconsin, the state’s bipartisan Elections Commission in December rejected a claim that the grants were illegal.
The Minnesota bill is unlikely to see any movement in the Democratic-controlled House, and the Legislature is not obligated to pass election legislation this session. But Republicans will likely campaign on the issue ahead of November’s midterm elections, along with other issues they’ve been framing as “election integrity,” even though there’s been no evidence of widespread fraud in recent Minnesota elections.
