Minnesota Senate panel considers bill to block outside groups from spending on election expenses
A Minnesota Senate elections committee on Tuesday began considering a bill to block local governments from using outside money for election expenses.
The legislation mirrors efforts by Republican legislatures across the country after a foundation funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, awarded $400 million in donations to help local governments facilitate the 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minnesota proposal, authored by Republican Sen. Mark Koran, of North Branch, would prohibit counties, municipalities and school districts from using funds from nonprofits and for-profit businesses to conduct elections. Since the 2020 election, 14 states have passed similar legislation blocking the grants, which Republicans nationwide have argued were used to influence the outcome of the elections. There’s suspicion on the right that Zuckerberg’s money benefited Democrats in 2020.
“What this bill does is really common sense,” Koran told lawmakers on the committee. “It ensures that no outside money is used, which is imperative in keeping our elections fair and transparent and as accessible as possible.”
Koran did not elaborate on who may have exerted influence in Minnesota or how the grants influenced the outcomes of the state’s elections. Nobody testified against the bill before it was laid on the table for possible consideration later, and Democrats on the panel asked few questions.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, sent hundreds of million of dollars in grants — dubbed “Zuckerbucks” by opponents — to election offices across the country ahead of the 2020 election to pay for changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the voting process.
The funds were used to provide protective equipment at polling locations, equipment to process mail-in ballots and to facilitate drive-through voting, among other purposes.
In neighboring Wisconsin, the state’s bipartisan Elections Commission in December rejected a claim that the grants were illegal.
The Minnesota bill is unlikely to see any movement in the Democratic-controlled House, and the Legislature is not obligated to pass election legislation this session. But Republicans will likely campaign on the issue ahead of November’s midterm elections, along with other issues they’ve been framing as “election integrity,” even though there’s been no evidence of widespread fraud in recent Minnesota elections.
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
By RONALD BLUM
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.
Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won’t be paid for missed games.
“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” Manfred said. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”
After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.
Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day.
“Not a particularly productive day today,” Manfred said.
At 5:10 p.m., Manfred issued a statement that many fans had been dreading: Nothing to look forward to on opening day, normally a spring standard of renewal for fans throughout the nation and some in Canada, too.
The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular season games to be canceled, leaving Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium as quiet in next month as Joker Marchant Stadium and Camelback Park have been during the third straight disrupted spring training.
“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list,” Manfred said.
The lockout, in its 90th day, will plunge a sport staggered by the coronavirus pandemic and afflicted by numerous on-field issues into a self-inflicted hiatus over the inability of players and owners to divide a $10 billion industry. By losing regular-season games, scrutiny will fall even more intensely on Manfred, the commissioner since January 2015, and Tony Clark, the former All-Star first baseman who became union leader when Michael Weiner died in November 2013.
“Manfred gotta go,” tweeted Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Past stoppages were based on issues such as a salary cap, free-agent compensation and pensions. This one is pretty much solely over money.
This fight was years in the making, with players angered that payrolls decreased by 4% from 2015 through last year, many teams jettisoned a portion of high-priced veteran journeymen in favor of lower-priced youth, and some clubs gave up on competing in the short term to better position themselves for future years.
The sport will be upended by its second shortened season in three years. The 2020 schedule was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, a decision players filed a grievance over and still are litigating. The disruption will create another issue if 15 days of the season are wiped out: stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Jake Cronenworth and Jonathan India would be delayed an extra year from free agency.
Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down. Members of the union’s executive subcommittee stand to lose the most, with Max Scherzer forfeited $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548.
Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks. Both stopped to sign autographs for fans as they left Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins where negotiations have been held since the start of last week.
The first 86 games of the 1973 season were canceled by a strike over pension negotiations, the 1981 season was fractured by a 50-day midseason strike over free agency compensation rules that canceled 713 games, and a strike that started in August 1994 over management’s attempt to gain a salary cap canceled the final 669 games and led to a three-week delay of the 1995 season, when schedules were cut from 162 games to 144.
Players and owners entered deadline day far apart on many key issues and unresolved on others. The most contentious proposals involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.
While the differences had narrowed in recent days, the sides remained apart, with how far apart depending on the point of view.
MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.
MLB proposed $25 million annually for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.
MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $675,000 this year, with increases of $10,000 annually, and the union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.
SWAT team responds to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station
SWAT team officers and negotiators are at a hostage situation at a St. Paul gas station, police said.
In a separate situation, SWAT officers have also responded to a person who is barricaded at a St. Paul hotel.
The hostage situation is at the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and East Seventh Street, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. He didn’t have immediate information about how many people were in the station with the suspect. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The person who is barricaded is at the Days Inn at University and Prior avenues.
Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois health director
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) – After leading Illinois through a deadly pandemic, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is stepping down.
Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. Pritzker went on to say she attended 161 press conferences with him and was a, “beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty.”
Her last day will be March 14.
“She will go down in the history books as a woman who changed our lives for the better. She saved many, many lives,” he said.
The day was then officially declared Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day.
Speaking about her choice to step down, Ezike was emotional as she reflected on her time at IDPH. Since January 2019, she has served as the director after being hand-picked by Pritzker himself.
Ezike said she had no idea what she was getting into when she took the job as the full force of the pandemic was unknown, but she was dedicated to doing what was necessary to keep residents safe.
“I cannot say enough to Gov. Pritzker for the honor and privilege that you have afforded me. This incredible opportunity has been the pinnacle of my career thus far,” she said.
She went on to praise the team she worked alongside at IDPH, saying they all leaned on each other for support during the pandemic.
“Being a half-full kind of gal, I am focusing on all the positive actions of so many private citizens and so many private stakeholders who have helped us get through these tough times,” she said.
Ezike then spoke directly to her family and promised to spend more time with them following her departure from IDPH.
Amaal Tokars, the assistant director at IDPH will take over in the interim while a replacement for Ezike is sought.
Ezike is a board-certified internist and pediatrician who previously worked for healthcare systems in Cook County.
She graduated from Harvard University, the University of California, the San Diego School of Medicine, and is a Certified Correctional Health Professional and Diplomat of both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.
