Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest
By JAMES MacPHERSON
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller said Wednesday it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it thousands of feet underground for permanent storage.
Continental Resources, headed by billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm, planned to discuss the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline at an ethanol plant in Casselton, in eastern North Dakota. The plant is one of 31 ethanol facilities across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas, where emissions would be captured and piped to western North Dakota and buried deep underground.
The pipeline system would extend 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) and could move up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, said Wade Boeshans, executive vice president of the Iowa-based pipeline developer. That’s equal to removing the annual carbon emissions of 2.6 million cars, he said.
Boeshans said the involvement of Hamm likely will help raise capital and boost the project’s profile. Hamm’s company helped lead a renaissance in the U.S. oil industry through the use of horizontal drilling to free oil trapped in shale rock. Continental is the biggest producer and largest leaseholder in the Bakken shale formation, with more than 1 million acres (404,686 hectares) in North Dakota and Montana.
North Dakota is the nation’s No. 3 oil producer behind Texas and New Mexico.
Continental and Summit officials said there are no plans to inject carbon dioxide into old oil wells to boost production, a process that has been largely unsuccessful in North Dakota.
“That is not part of our business plan,” Boeshans said.
North Dakota’s underground rock formations are ideal for carbon storage, state Geologist Ed Murphy said.
Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum praised the Summit pipeline and other proposed carbon storage projects in North Dakota, which are integral as part of the state’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.
Boeshans said the company in December began negotiating with landowners along the pipeline’s path for easements, though the company would not rule out the use eminent domain if agreements with landowners can’t be reached voluntarily.
“Overall, we’re making progress with voluntary easements,” he said.
The company has not filed permit applications in North Dakota for the pipeline, or for the estimated dozen underground wells needed for storage. The project could employ up to 17,000 people during construction, and lead to 500 permanent jobs when it’s expected to come online in mid-2024, Boeshans said.
Investigation into St. Paul shooting now homicide case after man, 57, dies at hospital
A 57-year-old man critically injured in a St. Paul shooting three weeks ago has died, police said Wednesday.
James Jeffrey King Sr. was found in his pickup truck in the driveway of his North End home on Feb. 9 and was hospitalized since then. He was shot in the head and died at Regions Hospital on Tuesday.
The investigation into King’s shooting in the 200 block of Front Avenue is ongoing and no one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
King’s death was the ninth homicide in St. Paul this year.
Everything starts with improving the Jets’ putrid defense
Getting weapons for Zach Wilson is just as important as improving the Jets defense.
In 2021, the defense was one of the worst in the NFL.
Gang Green allowed 29.6 points and 397 yards per game, both worst in the NFL. Their rush defense allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL). Through the air they allowed 4,682 yards, third most in the NFL, and 28 touchdowns, sixth most. QBs had a passer rating of 103, second highest in the NFL. The 33 sacks were fifth fewest in the NFL.
There was nothing the Jets defense did well in 2021 and Robert Saleh is fixated on overhauling the unit.
“Having a better defense and improving on defense is at the front of our minds,” Saleh said.
Saleh acknowledged improving the defense would positively affect Wilson’s development also. It doesn’t force Zach to feel he has to carry the team and play hero ball because the defense is struggling.
“It helps (Mike) LaFleur, it helps Zach. It helps everybody because you can play a style of ball where you can call plays to set things up,” Saleh said. “You don’t have to be impatient. It’s okay to punt. It’s okay to keep the game a one score game, and then shoot, fourth quarter comes, let’s go playmaker time and go make some plays and win a football game. But if you’re asking Zach to play quarterback in the second quarter because you’re in the middle of a shootout… Again, it’s not good for Tom Brady. It’s not good for anybody.”
Throughout the 2021 season, there were countless moments when the defense allowed the floodgates to open, which ruined any momentum the offense created. One example was the Eagles game, when Wilson led the Jets to 18 first half points.
But the defense couldn’t get off the field in the third quarter and the offense possessed the ball for only three plays.
By the time Gang Green’s fourth play of the second half it was 30-18. That’s a prime example of wasting progress from the offense.
It’s a must to improve the defense this offseason so they can reduce the amount of potential shootouts and relieve pressure on Wilson.
“There was a minute there when we’re giving up 40 points a game … if you’re having to play a shootout that’s a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Saleh said. “I don’t care which quarterback you are, (you don’t want) to wake up on Sunday morning knowing that you’re about to go into a shootout and you have to keep pace because you can’t get enough stops.”
Robert Saleh explains why skipping the combine made the most sense for him
Robert Saleh and his coaching staff aren’t attending the NFL combine in person. The coaching staff will conduct interviews virtually and the Jets front office and scouting department is in Indianapolis.
Saleh felt staying in New Jersey was a better alternative for the Jets staff as they prepare for free agency.
“Really felt for us it’s just a more efficient way to utilize our time,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of medical checks, there’s a lot of testing, there’s a lot of poking and prodding players. So, there’s a ton of downtime. So, we felt like it’d be a great use of our time to stay here, dive deep into the draft work on free agency, revisit the Senior Bowl. We’ve gotten a lot of work done….We still have pro days, we still have private workouts. We still have our 30 visits. We still have so many more conversations.”
Later on in the week, the positional coaches will fly down to observe the drills for the prospects. So the Jets coaching staff will be there in some capacity.
