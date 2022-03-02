News
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5- to 11-year-olds as in older kids — especially at blocking milder infections. That data raised the question of whether kid-sized doses given to those under 12 might be too low.
But the CDC said data from multiple other states suggests the issue isn’t children’s ages or dose size — it’s omicron. Vaccination generally is less effective against the hugely contagious omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus — and vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds began just weeks before omicron began circulating.
“As a parent of a very young child, I think I would do everything to keep them out of the emergency department in the middle of the night,” said CDC epidemiologist Ruth Link-Gelles. “What we see from the data that we have is that the vaccine continues to provide good protection against more severe outcomes.”
Pediatricians say the back-and-forth results may seem confusing but that parents need to understand the shots are still the best way to prevent serious illness.
“If you’re vaccinated, you may get a mild infection and we’re just going to have to learn to live with that,” said Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
He said the New York study was too small to draw conclusions and also can’t account for variables such as infections going uncounted in kids tested at home instead of a clinic. He said youngsters admitted to his hospital with severe COVID-19 are the unvaccinated “and it’s hard to watch.”
The CDC reported Tuesday that between April and early January there were nine deaths related to COVID-19 among vaccinated children ages 5 to 17 — compared to 121 deaths among unvaccinated children that age.
Also, the CDC examined pediatric hospitalizations in 10 states from last April to the end of January. The vaccine proved 74% effective against hospitalization in 5- to 11-year-olds. Only two vaccinated children were hospitalized compared to 59 unvaccinated children.
In comparison, the vaccine was 92% to 94% effective against hospitalization in 12- to 15-year-olds and 16- to 17-year-olds. Most of the hospitalizations in the adolescents occurred when the earlier delta variant was dominant, while most of the hospitalizations of those younger than 12 occurred during the omicron wave, which started in early December.
Tuesday’s study also found that during the time when omicron was predominant, the vaccine was 51% effective in preventing emergency room or urgent-care visits by 5- to 11-year-olds. That was fairly similar to the 45% effectiveness for 12- to 15-year-olds who’d gotten their second dose months earlier.
What about less serious outcomes?
A report released Monday from researchers with New York’s state health department analyzed health records week-by-week from early December through the end of January. Vaccine effectiveness against any COVID-19 infection dropped from 68% to just 12% by the height of omicron’s wave. But among kids 12 and older, that effectiveness dropped to just 51%.
Remarkably, the data suggested 12-year-olds appeared to have the most protection of any age — prompting the researchers to ask if maybe the dose should be reexamined.
The Pfizer shots are the only vaccine available to U.S. children, and those ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older. Also, everyone 12 and older is urged to get a booster dose to rev up protection against omicron.
But the CDC’s Link-Gelles said additional data from 29 other states points to omicron as the bigger factor.
Unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds were 1.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 in January — at the height of the omicron surge — than vaccinated youngsters, according to new CDC data. For 12- to 17-year-olds, the unvaccinated were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated peers that month.
It’s disappointing that protection against infection isn’t higher, and it may take more research to tell if younger children might fare better with a different dose, said Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician and president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, who wasn’t involved with the new studies.
Pfizer currently is testing a booster dose for 5- to 11-year-olds.
But meanwhile, “we do know that these vaccines are safe, we do know they reduce the risk of hospitalization,” Besser stressed.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Former St. Louis officer declines plea deal in colleague beating
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer who was set to plead guilty in the 2017 beating of a Black colleague who was working undercover is now taking his case to trial.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christopher Myers’ trial on a federal charge of destruction of evidence is scheduled for May 2.
He had been set to plead guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights, in which he would have admitted to damaging Detective Luther Hall’s phone on the night Hall was beaten by fellow officers.
Myers, who is white, would have agreed to a sentence of probation in the deal. Now, he faces years in prison if he’s convicted.
News
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot on his recent struggles: ‘You still have to battle’
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot knows his recent stretch of play hasn’t been good enough. He wasn’t hiding from that Tuesday morning at Xcel Energy Center.
But the 34-year-old veteran of nine NHL seasons has learned the importance of perspective.
As much as he strives for perfection whenever he steps between the pipes, chasing perfection can be counterproductive in the grand scheme of things. He remembers having that mindset as a rookie with the New York Rangers nearly a decade ago, yearning to be impeccable each time he stepped in for former star goalie Henrik Lundqvist.
“Realistically, that’s never going to happen during an 82-game season,” Talbot said. “There’s going to be these little lulls throughout a season.”
Which is exactly what he is going through right now. Entering Tuesday’s home game against the Calgary Flames, Talbot had lost his previous three starts, a lapse exacerbated by a 4.50 goals-against average and .867 save percentage in those games.
Not that Talbot is too concerned. He’s been through much worse in his NHL career, and because of that, is confident he can work himself out of this funk.
“You still have to battle,” Talbot said. “I think personally I’ve been pretty good at that this season.”
Indeed. There was a point earlier this season when Talbot followed up four straight losses with four straight wins. He silenced even the harshest critics with a 1.36 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in that span.
That might explain why Wild coach Dean Evason seems unbothered by the current situation. Asked about Talbot’s game slipping as of late, Evason replied, “It hasn’t.” He continued by referencing some of the mistakes the Wild have been making in front of Talbot night in and night out.
“He’s a great goaltender,” Evason said. “He goes tonight.”
As for Talbot, he knows he’s not blameless for his recent stretch.
“Sometimes you need a goalie to step up,” Talbot said. “For the most part, we’ve been pretty resilient as a group, and we’ve been resilient at our position,” Talbot said. “I think that sets us up for a good bounce-back tonight.”
NO PANIC
While the Wild have shuffled their lines over the past 10 days, Evason hasn’t touched combination of Freddy Gaudreau centering Matt Boldy and Kevin Fiala. There’s no reason to considering the amount of scoring chances that trio has generate each game.
Can the other lines follow suit? That will be the key for the Wild as they look to bust out of this slump.
“We still believe in each other,” Fiala said. “There’s no panic at all. Just so you guys know.”
INJURY UPDATES
It sounds like there’s a chance defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) could travel with the Wild on the upcoming road trip. He has been skating on his own and is slowly progressing back to full strength. Meanwhile, even though winger Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) also has started skating on his own, he remains a bit behind in his recovery process.
News
Restitution Ceremony at Belgium’s AfricaMuseum Precedes EU-AU Summit
Belgium’s AfricaMuseum, in Tervuren, outside of Brussels, received a visit from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, in February, just prior to the European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit. On his visit, Prime Minister Lukonde took part in a ceremony in which the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, handed over a list of 84,000 Congolese artifacts that had been held in Belgium since the colonial period. This list will be investigated and likely result in the restitution of many of those objects. Prime Minister Lukonde also toured the museum’s exhibit “Human Zoo. The age of colonial exhibitions,” which looks at the men, women, and children who were taken from the Congo during the colonial period in the 19th century, and put on display in Tervuren.
The AfricaMuseum, formerly the Royal Museum for Central Africa, was built by King Leopold II of Belgium, who ruled what was known as the Congo Free State, as his private possession from 1885 to 1908. Leopold enriched himself personally by allowing companies to extract resources from the Congo Basin, in particular rubber, through the forced labor of the native population. With no judicial oversight whatsoever, these companies laid siege to a vast swathe of resource rich territory, violently coercing the indigenous population to work. Those who refused to work were murdered or mutilated and their villages were destroyed. In 1890, the novelist Joseph Conrad described the brutality of the Congo Free State in The Congo Diary as “the vilest scramble for loot that ever disfigured the history of human conscience and geographical exploration.” Alongside disease, starvation, and a falling birth rate, the horrors visited on the Congolese people during this period resulted in a precipitous drop in their population—some estimates put it as high as 10 million people.
The Royal Museum for Central Africa originally displayed the colonial exploits of Leopold II. It holds racist statues of Africans who are depicted as violent and primitive, and a bronze statue of Black children clinging to a white missionary. In 1897, Leopold II had 267 people deported from the Congo and put on display at Tervuren, like zoo animals. Holding spears and wearing animal skins, they were made to pose outside model thatch huts and were gawped at by the millions who visited the exhibit. Seven of the people put on display died from pneumonia or influenza.
The colonial museum itself outlasted the Belgian colony, continuing on as an imperial museum for over half a century after the Democratic Republic of Congo won its independence. It was only in 2018, after a five-year closure, that the museum rebranded itself and reopened as the AfricaMuseum. Today, the museum comes to grips with Belgium’s racist history. The “Human Zoo” exhibit helps to reconstruct the museum as a space that centers African perspectives and African voices. General Director Guido Gryseels, is quoted in The New York Times, stating that the exhibit allows visitors to “look at our past, look it right in the eyes, and come to terms with it, and realize that we as an institute, as a museum, have contributed to the problems.”
Maarten Couttenier, one of the exhibit’s curators, told Observer that he believes that having the exhibit at the AfricaMuseum is of historical significance because it was on that site that people were put on display in zoos and where some died as a result of their treatment.
According to Couttenier, 19th century colonialists built the human zoo displays to showcase the backwardness of African people. “Their primitiveness highlighted the so-called civilization of Europe,” Couttenier told Observer. “It also legitimized colonization because if the other is primitive, then you need a white male to go over there to bring them to the light.”
The goal of the exhibit, according to Couttenier, is to provide an overview of the historical phenomenon of human zoos and to commemorate the people that died in the zoos in Belgium. Human zoos were a worldwide phenomenon in the 19th century—an age when circus impresarios like PT Barnum were raking in money by putting human beings on display. These exhibits had particular significance for colonial powers like Belgium, where Leopold II used them as propaganda to convince Belgians to invest in companies operating in the Congo Free State.
The process of restitution is a priority for the current AfricaMuseum, which holds more African cultural artifacts than any other institution in Belgium. The Belgian government, in a restitution process with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has pledged to contribute 2 million Euros to researching and restoring the inventoried artifacts.
The restitution of cultural artifacts and the overhaul of a colonial museum are both indisputably positive developments. But for Belgium and other former colonial powers, the past isn’t over—it isn’t even past. The EU-AU Summit followed the ceremonial turning over of cultural artifacts to the Prime Minister of the DRC. At the summit, African leaders requested that European powers waive the patents for COVID-19 vaccines so African countries can manufacture generic vaccines themselves. Currently, less than 11% of Africans are fully vaccinated. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the poorest countries in the world, that number goes down to less than 1%. Meanwhile in Belgium, a country which enriched itself on the resources of the Congo region for generations, 76% of the population is vaccinated. At last week’s summit, European leaders did not agree to a patent waiver, compelling African nations to continue to rely on the piecemeal charity of the global north.
The “Human Zoo” exhibit at Tervuren includes works of art by artists of African descent, such as “Already Said, Already Heard:” a wall display where micro-aggressions—everyday racist statements experienced by museum staff members—are printed in three languages. Statements such as “Wow, your English is really good,” “you don’t act like a normal Black person,” or “Africa has no civilization.” The exhibit implores us to understand that the racism that built human zoos is still with us today. Radio France International reported that before attending the summit, Prime Minister Lukonde was taken by the wall of micro-aggressions. He reportedly told a museum staff member that he recognized many of them.
