Photos and video: Destruction, death in Ukraine under bombardment
Russia’s escalating attacks on populated urban areas of Ukraine left rubble and wreckage in streets and plazas as the invasion claimed new victims across the country. The central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city was hit with what was believed to be a missile, leaving the massive area piled high with debris.
Hospitals raced to treat victims of the bombardment even as mothers and children sheltered in their basements. While the fighting in Ukraine raged, the death toll remained unclear.
At the border, anguished families said goodbye as women and children fled while many men returned to fight. More than 675,000 people have escaped to neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began — a number that will only grow, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
Wild drop fourth straight game with 5-1 loss to Flames
Wild coach Dean Evason asked for some push back from his players in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Calgary Flame over the weekend.
That’s exactly what he got on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. And it wasn’t even close to enough.
Though the Wild competed hard for 60 minutes in a rematch with the Flames, the only thing they had to show for it at the end of the night was a disheartening 5-1 loss
All of a sudden the Wild have dropped four straight games, looking rather lifeless amid a midseason swoon that’s started to conjure up nightmares of seasons past.
Can the Wild bust of of this slump? That will be the million dollar question heading into the home stretch. If they can’t, a season once filled with so much promise could be headed toward an all-too-familiar exit in the first round, or even worse, no playoff appearance at all.
It was a less-than-ideal start for the Wild on this particular night as Alex Goligoski took a penalty 24 seconds into the game to put the Flames on the power play. Not long into the man advantage, winger Matthew Tkachuck cashed in to put the Flames up 1-0.
Despite a solid response from the Wild in the immediate aftermath, the Flames stretched their lead to 2-0 later in the first period when winger Andrew Mangiapane buried a loose puck in front.
To their credit, the Wild responded with a flurry in the second period, and Marcus Foligno scored a diving goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the frame. He let out a roar as he staggered to his feet and the Xcel Energy Center crowd raucously followed suit.
They were back in the game. Both the Wild and the fan base. For all of 23 seconds.
On the ensuing shift, center Elias Lindholm scored from alone in the slot to make it 3-1 in favor of the Flames. Not exactly the type of response the Wild were looking for after cutting it close.
It got worse early the third period as winger Tyler Toffoli scored on a redirection to put the Flames up 4-1. While the Wild still battled down the stretch, they couldn’t net a goal, and center Mikael Backlund added an empty-net goal late to finalize the score at 5-1.
That panic button is looking mighty enticing right now.
Timberwolves blitz Golden State to finally sweep a back to back
The Timberwolves came out of the all-star break with a treacherous stretch of Memphis, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Golden State.
One win would’ve been acceptable in that span. Two would’ve been good.
They got three, with the last coming via a 129-114 win at home Tuesday over the Warriors.
The victory gave Minnesota (34-29) a back-to-back sweep, and marked the first time in six tries that Minnesota won the second game of a back to back. To emerge from the stretch with a winning record is a major step for a team with an outside shot of nabbing a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the game from the get-go, scoring 15 points in the opening frame. Outside of Kevon Looney, Golden State didn’t have anyone remotely capable of contending with Towns’ versatility inside or out. The big man finished with 39 points and nine rebounds.
D’Angelo Russell continued his efficient scoring since he came out of the all-star break, tallying 22 points and seven assists on 8 for 17 shooting. Malik Beasley drained six triples to get to 20 points.
Steph Curry was tremendous, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds and four assists. It was Curry who kept Golden State (43-19) in the game with a number of surges to keep the margin within 10 until Minnesota’s strong start to open the final frame put the game away.
Golden State suffered its sixth consecutive loss at Target Center.
Certainly, injury luck played a role in the success, as it often does in the NBA. Cleveland was without its top four guards Monday, and Golden State didn’t have Draymond Green nor Klay Thompson among many others Tuesday. The Warriors were down to just nine healthy bodies after Moses Moody left the game in the first quarter with an eye injury. It was a continuation of the charmed life the Wolves have lived this season, facing few teams at full strength.
Minnesota was sans Anthony Edwards, who missed the game with knee tendinopathy.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards misses game with knee tendinopathy
Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards battled knee tendinopathy last month, but the 20-year-old appeared to have briefly moved past the soreness just ahead of the all-star break.
Then came the break and the five days off after Edwards competed in the Rising Stars Challenge. At that point, it seemed as though perhaps the 20-year-old was in the clear.
But the knee tendinopathy reappeared on the injury report ahead of Minnesota’s game Tuesday against Golden State, and caused the guard to miss the contest. It’s the first game Edwards has missed in his career for reasons other than COVID-19.
He loves to play.
But Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted pregame that Edwards’ knee is looking like something that will need to be managed.
“Just every day, some days it’s better than others,” Finch said. “Tendinitis issues, probably has not had a ton of it in his life, so just figuring out how to manage that.”
As for giving Edwards rest, Finch said “everything is on the table” to get the guard where he needs to be. In his previous bout with the knee soreness, Edwards said he sat in sadness one night in his hotel room in California after a game with the Kings because he didn’t feel like he could be there entirely for his team.
“I’m sure it’s affected him, for sure. No doubt,” Finch said. “He doesn’t feel like he has the confidence or the explosion to do certain things in certain directions.”
The Timberwolves launched their full-season ticket memberships for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. The membership includes discounts on concessions and retail, along with playoff ticket priority. Season ticket pricing remained flat from this season to next, with the team even reducing prices in “select areas.” The Wolves noted more than 2,000 lower-level seats were priced below $40 per game.
Minnesota ranks 20th in the NBA in announced attendance this season at 15,631 fans per game. That’s a major bump from prior to the pandemic, when they ranked last in the league. The Wolves have logged seven sellouts this season, which likely has a lot to do with the team being more competitive and battling for a playoff spot.
Finch conceded Golden State guard Steph Curry might be the most difficult guard to guard in the NBA, given how much he moves off the ball, along with what he can do with the rock in his hands.
“That’s unique in this game,” Finch said. “Whether you’re trying to switch or deny him, his constant movement alone draws at least two, and sometimes three defenders. Everything breaks loose on the back of that.”
Which begs the question: Why don’t more players aspire to have Curry’s off-ball impact?
“I’m sure they do,” he said. “What you have to admire about Steph is that he’s willing to put the work in. He’s willing to run around like that and keep playing on the move. A lot of other supremely talented players just want the ball and go from there. He turns that around, he just runs around and gets the ball.”
