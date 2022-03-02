Connect with us

Police identify victim in weekend Spanish Lake murder

Published

24 seconds ago

on

March 2, 2022
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man who died in a shootout in Spanish Lake over the weekend.

According to Vera Clay, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.

Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Johnny Bond, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Bond was 39. The other individual was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.

St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University
University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan was announced Tuesday as the next president of Santa Clara University in California.

Sullivan, 64, who has led Minnesota’s largest private university for nine years, will leave at the end of the school year.

Rob Vischer, dean of the law school, will step in as interim president.

“Julie Sullivan has been a beloved and inspirational leader, and we are grateful for her incredible contributions to St. Thomas,” Pat Ryan, chair of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees said in a news release. “She succeeded in elevating St. Thomas, building a team of strong leaders, and implementing several transformational priorities during her tenure.”

During her tenure, St. Thomas made the move to Division I athletics, launched the two-year Dougherty Family College and founded the Morrison Family College of Health.

For Santa Clara, which like St. Thomas is a Catholic university, Sullivan will be the first woman and first lay person to take the presidency.

“This is God’s will for me, and I believe, for Santa Clara,” Sullivan said during Santa Clara’s announcement Tuesday.

St. Thomas said the move will put Sullivan closer to her husband, children and grandchildren.

A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner's Heirs

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs
A 20 Million Nazi Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful

After a protracted saga involving the mayor of Amsterdam, new reports indicate that the Wassily Kandinsky painting Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses) will be returned to the heirs of its rightful owners. During the height of World War II, married couple Robert Lewenstein and Irma Klein were left with no choice to sell the contents of their robust art collection—which included work by masters such as Kandinsky, Renoir and Rembrandt—to the Nazis after the German military force invaded the Netherlands. Last year, a committee in Amsterdam was debating whether the painting belonged in the Stedelijk Museum or in the possession of Lewenstein’s descendants, and Amsterdam’s mayor weighed in on the family’s behalf.

“Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Femke Halsema, Amsterdam’s mayor, wrote in a statement last February. The dispute over the painting, which is purported to be worth over $20 million, has been ongoing for nine years and was brought to a halt on Monday when the artwork was transferred to Lewenstein’s heirs.

“The municipality and the heirs agree that the restitution does justice to the principle of returning works of art that were involuntarily removed from possession during the Second World War due to circumstances directly related to the Nazi regime to heirs of the then owners where possible,” the Stedelijk Museum said in a statement.

“As a city, we bear a great responsibility for dealing with the indescribable suffering and injustice inflicted on the Jewish population in the Second World War,” Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Touria Meliani added. “To the extent that anything can be restored, we as a society have a moral duty to act accordingly. This certainly applies to the many works of art that were in the possession of Jewish citizens and were looted by Nazis or were otherwise lost to the owners.”

Missouri Governor names new interim state health director

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Missouri Governor names new interim state health director
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Missouri Governor Mike Parson Tuesday afternoon named his next candidate to lead the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, one month after his last nominee, Don Kauerauf, was forced to resign amid opposition to his confirmation in the Missouri State Senate.

Parson introduced Paula Nickelsen as Acting Director during a noon press conference at his Jefferson City Capitol Office. Nickelsen, a 22-year-employee of the department, currently serves as Administrator in the department’s office of Emergency Coordination.

Parson chose Don Kauerauf in September 2021 after Randall Williams’ resignation in April. The Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee failed to approve the appointment after opposition to it from people opposed to vaccines and mask mandates. Kauerauf had said on multiple occasions that he opposed mandates but that he supported masks and vaccines as ways to curb the spread of COVID. Parson sharply criticized senators for political grandstanding and spreading misinformation before accepting Kauerauf’s resignation.

Parson said it was possible Nickelson could serve as Acting Director for the remainder of his administration but did not rule out seeking Senate confirmation.

Richard Moore has been serving as the department’s interim director. Nickelson will be sworn in Tuesday afternoon.

