Ryan Poles’ goal as Chicago Bears GM is to get the most out of Justin Fields: ‘Just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is’
One of the strongest evaluations Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles offered Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine was about wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
Mooney, who topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second NFL season in 2021, stopped into Halas Hall to work out and greet the new Bears leaders. Poles was “blown away” by the person he met.
“He’s got a quiet confidence about him,” Poles said of Mooney. “He’s hungry to be special. I’m always looking for guys that just raise their own bar in terms of where they want to go.
“We’ve all been around people that want to be the absolute best they can be, and it’s contagious and it gives you energy. It gives you hope. And it really shows me that we have to keep getting guys like that and adding them to the roster. Because if everyone has that mentality and they keep pushing each other, then all of a sudden the team starts to raise the bar and standard. Then it’s wins, then it’s the division, and then it’s going for championships.”
Finding more players that bring that hope is the goal for Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears scouts and coaches as they dive into what likely will be a wild month of roster cuts, free agency and draft preparation. In the middle of evaluating draft prospects this week, Poles has crucial decisions to make up and down the roster, which has more than two dozen players set to become free agents when the new league year begins.
Poles didn’t delve into his player-specific intentions, but he did make one thing clear — providing support for second-year quarterback Justin Fields is a goal.
Poles likes what the Bears have in running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and thinks they have some good offensive linemen that can be challenged by competition. But if Allen Robinson moves on into free agency as expected — though Poles didn’t rule out the franchise tag when asked Tuesday — the Bears wide receivers corps is bone thin beyond Mooney.
Poles noted that in studying the historical results of second-year quarterbacks, having playmakers that they can trust is important.
“A lot of the really good quarterbacks, especially the young ones, when things go crazy, who can they go to that they trust and is dependable and can make plays?” Poles said. “We’re just trying to keep an eye on them as well.”
He later added: “It’s the dependability piece. Sometimes it can be a slot receiver, sometimes it can be a second tight end, it can be a big outside (receiver). There’s just a relationship piece that they can go to that they trust, that they work with all offseason, that they get that connection with … it’s almost like they get battled out with that guy.”
After the Bears begin to put those pieces into place over the next couple of months, Poles, Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko can begin to help Fields build off a bumpy rookie season in which he threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 73.2 passer rating.
Poles had studied enough of Fields prior to the Bears introducing him as GM that he said his evaluation of him wasn’t much different a month later.
He sees a high ceiling, but it’s “just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is.” He spoke highly of Fields’ demeanor — “this stoic kind of feel you get from him and (he’s) serious and locked in and the focus, and he’s ready to go.” And he noted the flashes of promise he saw in 2021, including a couple of plays against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Him moving out of the pocket and throwing with control and his base is set,” Poles said. “A lot of it is fundamental, too, but then just allowing him to make those throws that he’s really good at. And then wherever he has struggled, it’s just cleaning that area up and we’ll see if we can close the gap and get him to a place we can win a lot of football games.”
Eberflus may be rooted in the defensive side of the football, but he foresees a “dual education” to help Fields grow by helping the quarterback see an opposing defense’s schemes and advise how to attack them.
When asked how he planned to build a relationship with Fields, Eberflus gave a refrain similar to former coach Matt Nagy’s “Be you.”
“I just think be yourself and be genuine,” he said. “Building a relationship is always that. When you go look someone in the eyes and tell them the truth, then they can be on the same page. And be vulnerable sometimes. Say, ‘I made a mistake. I didn’t do that right.’ … That’s how you build trust and how you build a relationship.’”
The Bears have a lot of relationship building to do in the weeks ahead, with the voluntary offseason workout program set to begin April 4. But first they have a long way to go to get their roster in place.
Ashes-to-go available at area churches this Ash Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras is over giving way to Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Some area churches are hosting ashes-to-go programs for those who can’t make it to church services.
Manchester United Methodist Church is among those offering ashes-to-go on Wednesday. More than 400 people took advantage of the opportunity there last year. St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills has a similar program.
The start of Lent means fish fries are coming back. Click here for a full list of area fish fries.
Sunny with near record-high temps in 70s Wednesday
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning is mostly clear and chilly. It will be sunny and very warm again Wednesday. The area may tie the old record high of 79 (1992).
A cold front moves through Wednesday night and it’ll be a lot cooler on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 50s but still above normal. It will be warmer on Friday.
Expect wet weather this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Recipe: In roasted orange chicken, every part of the fruit shines
Peeling an orange releases a spritz of natural oils that coats fingers with a citrus perfume, teasing at the fruit inside. The floral zest and juicy segments are easy to love, but the pith in between, not so much.
In its raw state, the white pith is painfully bitter, but that bitterness is what makes eating the whole orange worthwhile. Usually, the peel is destined for the trash, but it has the potential to be delicious. When it’s simmered to tenderness, it soaks up the cooking liquid’s flavor while keeping its acerbic razor edge — just enough to slice through the fruit’s straightforward sweet-tartness and highlight the hint of flower blossoms.
Using the entire orange is a smart move for desserts, as you can candy it whole or blend it into cake batter, but it also tastes great in savory dishes. The obvious example: orange chicken from Panda Express (and now, most Chinese takeout restaurants). Although there are no orange pieces among the little boulders of saucy fried chicken, the popular American Chinese dish took inspiration from Chinese dishes that use the fruit itself.
Almost 35 years ago, chef Andy Kao created the dish, along with Andrew Cherng, co-founder and chair of the company, for the first Hawaii location of Panda Express. They were inspired by many things, including the local flavors, as well as a Sichuan beef stir-fry with dried tangerine peels, a Taiwanese fried chicken dish and the sweet-and-sour flavors from the Jiangsu region of China.
“The concept of using citrus as an aromatic is actually a traditional principle in Chinese cooking,” said Andrea Cherng, chief brand officer for the company. (I attended high school with Cherng.)
Like many American Chinese dishes — really, most dishes — a recipe is born of overlapping influences, even if it has a distinct origin story. The path to formulating a meal is less a straight highway than it is a twisty road.
For this roasted orange chicken, one of my ways of cooking American Chinese food at home, the takeout version is just one source of inspiration.
Another is whole tangerines, which season every element of the dish and have thin skins that lose their bitterness more quickly than oranges. After some fruit is juiced for the gingery soy glaze, their spent peels are stuffed into the chicken. More tangerine wedges cook alongside the bird in the same pan, their piths softening in the sauce that lacquers the bird.
The skin ends up deeply browned and the meat silky, reminiscent of the Cantonese soy sauce chicken I was raised on. As much as I love Chinese dried tangerine peels, their ocher fragments curved like petals but stiff as bark, I wanted the juiciness of fresh fruit in this preparation. You don’t have to eat the tangerines in the pan, but, if you do, with a bite of chicken slicked with glaze, you’ll taste the surprising pleasure of bitterness balanced with the simple joys of salty, sweet and sour.
Roasted Orange Chicken
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- 5 small tangerines or clementines
- 1/2 packed cup dark brown sugar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar or distilled white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne or other hot red ground chile
- 1 (4-pound) whole chicken
- Salt and black pepper
- 8 slices peeled fresh ginger
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Squeeze 1/4 cup juice from 2 to 3 tangerines into a small bowl; reserve the spent peels. Cut the remaining tangerines into wedges with their peels intact, and set aside. Add the brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and cayenne to the tangerine juice and whisk until the sugar dissolves.
3. Generously season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper. Tuck the wingtips behind the body. Stuff the tangerine peels and 6 ginger slices into the cavity, then tie the legs together using kitchen twine. Place in a large ovenproof skillet, and scatter the tangerine wedges and remaining 2 slices ginger around the chicken.
4. Slowly pour the juice mixture all over the chicken, then slide the skillet into the oven. Roast for 30 minutes.
5. Using a large spoon or baster, quickly and carefully coat the chicken with the pan sauce. Continue roasting, basting every 10 minutes, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast should register 155 degrees and, in the leg, 170 degrees. The chicken will continue to cook while it rests.
6. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for about 5 minutes. If the pan sauce isn’t already syrupy, bring it to a boil over medium-high heat on the stovetop. Be sure to wear oven mitts or use a kitchen towel to hold the skillet (the handle is hot). Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bubbles grow larger and paler brown, and the sauce is the consistency of syrup, about 5 minutes. Discard the ginger.
7. Serve the chicken whole or carved with the glaze poured all over the meat. Arrange the tangerine wedges from the pan around the bird. You can eat them, if you’d like.
