Should Russian holdings fund Missouri state employee pensions?
ST. LOUIS–The board that oversees retirement, life insurance and long-term disability insurance benefits for most Missouri state workers will meet Thursday to decide if and how it should handle roughly $13 million in Russian holdings in the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System.
The move comes as organizations around the world scrutinize their ties to Russia in the wake of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine last week.
“Vladimir Putin is a madman and it’s time for the world to cut him off. In Missouri, that starts with MOSERS. When he is isolated and alone, Ukrainians and Russians will have their countries back. Missouri stands with the Ukrainian people.” Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said in a news release calling for an emergency meeting. “I’m calling on all other Missouri pension plans to follow suit in ensuring no public funds are used to help prop up the Russian economy as long as these atrocities continue.”
According to Fitzpatrick, as of Friday there was roughly $13 million in Russian holdings worth over $1 billion.
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5- to 11-year-olds as in older kids — especially at blocking milder infections. That data raised the question of whether kid-sized doses given to those under 12 might be too low.
But the CDC said data from multiple other states suggests the issue isn’t children’s ages or dose size — it’s omicron. Vaccination generally is less effective against the hugely contagious omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus — and vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds began just weeks before omicron began circulating.
“As a parent of a very young child, I think I would do everything to keep them out of the emergency department in the middle of the night,” said CDC epidemiologist Ruth Link-Gelles. “What we see from the data that we have is that the vaccine continues to provide good protection against more severe outcomes.”
Pediatricians say the back-and-forth results may seem confusing but that parents need to understand the shots are still the best way to prevent serious illness.
“If you’re vaccinated, you may get a mild infection and we’re just going to have to learn to live with that,” said Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
He said the New York study was too small to draw conclusions and also can’t account for variables such as infections going uncounted in kids tested at home instead of a clinic. He said youngsters admitted to his hospital with severe COVID-19 are the unvaccinated “and it’s hard to watch.”
The CDC reported Tuesday that between April and early January there were nine deaths related to COVID-19 among vaccinated children ages 5 to 17 — compared to 121 deaths among unvaccinated children that age.
Also, the CDC examined pediatric hospitalizations in 10 states from last April to the end of January. The vaccine proved 74% effective against hospitalization in 5- to 11-year-olds. Only two vaccinated children were hospitalized compared to 59 unvaccinated children.
In comparison, the vaccine was 92% to 94% effective against hospitalization in 12- to 15-year-olds and 16- to 17-year-olds. Most of the hospitalizations in the adolescents occurred when the earlier delta variant was dominant, while most of the hospitalizations of those younger than 12 occurred during the omicron wave, which started in early December.
Tuesday’s study also found that during the time when omicron was predominant, the vaccine was 51% effective in preventing emergency room or urgent-care visits by 5- to 11-year-olds. That was fairly similar to the 45% effectiveness for 12- to 15-year-olds who’d gotten their second dose months earlier.
What about less serious outcomes?
A report released Monday from researchers with New York’s state health department analyzed health records week-by-week from early December through the end of January. Vaccine effectiveness against any COVID-19 infection dropped from 68% to just 12% by the height of omicron’s wave. But among kids 12 and older, that effectiveness dropped to just 51%.
Remarkably, the data suggested 12-year-olds appeared to have the most protection of any age — prompting the researchers to ask if maybe the dose should be reexamined.
The Pfizer shots are the only vaccine available to U.S. children, and those ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older. Also, everyone 12 and older is urged to get a booster dose to rev up protection against omicron.
But the CDC’s Link-Gelles said additional data from 29 other states points to omicron as the bigger factor.
Unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds were 1.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 in January — at the height of the omicron surge — than vaccinated youngsters, according to new CDC data. For 12- to 17-year-olds, the unvaccinated were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated peers that month.
It’s disappointing that protection against infection isn’t higher, and it may take more research to tell if younger children might fare better with a different dose, said Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician and president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, who wasn’t involved with the new studies.
Pfizer currently is testing a booster dose for 5- to 11-year-olds.
But meanwhile, “we do know that these vaccines are safe, we do know they reduce the risk of hospitalization,” Besser stressed.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Former St. Louis officer declines plea deal in colleague beating
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer who was set to plead guilty in the 2017 beating of a Black colleague who was working undercover is now taking his case to trial.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christopher Myers’ trial on a federal charge of destruction of evidence is scheduled for May 2.
He had been set to plead guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights, in which he would have admitted to damaging Detective Luther Hall’s phone on the night Hall was beaten by fellow officers.
Myers, who is white, would have agreed to a sentence of probation in the deal. Now, he faces years in prison if he’s convicted.
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot on his recent struggles: ‘You still have to battle’
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot knows his recent stretch of play hasn’t been good enough. He wasn’t hiding from that Tuesday morning at Xcel Energy Center.
But the 34-year-old veteran of nine NHL seasons has learned the importance of perspective.
As much as he strives for perfection whenever he steps between the pipes, chasing perfection can be counterproductive in the grand scheme of things. He remembers having that mindset as a rookie with the New York Rangers nearly a decade ago, yearning to be impeccable each time he stepped in for former star goalie Henrik Lundqvist.
“Realistically, that’s never going to happen during an 82-game season,” Talbot said. “There’s going to be these little lulls throughout a season.”
Which is exactly what he is going through right now. Entering Tuesday’s home game against the Calgary Flames, Talbot had lost his previous three starts, a lapse exacerbated by a 4.50 goals-against average and .867 save percentage in those games.
Not that Talbot is too concerned. He’s been through much worse in his NHL career, and because of that, is confident he can work himself out of this funk.
“You still have to battle,” Talbot said. “I think personally I’ve been pretty good at that this season.”
Indeed. There was a point earlier this season when Talbot followed up four straight losses with four straight wins. He silenced even the harshest critics with a 1.36 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in that span.
That might explain why Wild coach Dean Evason seems unbothered by the current situation. Asked about Talbot’s game slipping as of late, Evason replied, “It hasn’t.” He continued by referencing some of the mistakes the Wild have been making in front of Talbot night in and night out.
“He’s a great goaltender,” Evason said. “He goes tonight.”
As for Talbot, he knows he’s not blameless for his recent stretch.
“Sometimes you need a goalie to step up,” Talbot said. “For the most part, we’ve been pretty resilient as a group, and we’ve been resilient at our position,” Talbot said. “I think that sets us up for a good bounce-back tonight.”
NO PANIC
While the Wild have shuffled their lines over the past 10 days, Evason hasn’t touched combination of Freddy Gaudreau centering Matt Boldy and Kevin Fiala. There’s no reason to considering the amount of scoring chances that trio has generate each game.
Can the other lines follow suit? That will be the key for the Wild as they look to bust out of this slump.
“We still believe in each other,” Fiala said. “There’s no panic at all. Just so you guys know.”
INJURY UPDATES
It sounds like there’s a chance defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) could travel with the Wild on the upcoming road trip. He has been skating on his own and is slowly progressing back to full strength. Meanwhile, even though winger Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) also has started skating on his own, he remains a bit behind in his recovery process.
