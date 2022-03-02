News
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
He did not fight on the front lines, but Serge Zevlever was a warrior to those who knew him. The native Ukrainian fought hard to help hundreds of American families adopt Ukrainian orphans, many of whom have special needs.
“My dad knew what would happen if those kids were not taken and given a good home. He fought for those kids just like every single one was his own,” daughter Alisa Sander said.
Zevlever, 62, was killed over the weekend in Kyiv.
Zevlever, his wife, and stepson were seeking cover at a bomb shelter near their high-rise apartment building. He had stepped outside upon hearing a commotion and was shot.
Tuesday afternoon, his daughters learned the specific details of what had happened.
“We found out that a group of Chechens had rented an apartment a couple of days beforehand, right above my dad’s apartment in his building,” daughter Alisa said. “They were Chechen snipers. They were actually aiming their guns at the place where all the people were sheltering. These people were just living their lives. They were just wanting this to be over, wanted to make sure they survived. Make sure their families survived, their grandchildren.”
Zevlever was shot once in the heart. His wife and stepson were unharmed, but there are concerns about their safety and the safety of other family members. Zevlever’s children had been watching news of the events unfolding in Ukraine the past several days.
“I actually talked to my dad a couple of days before. I said, ‘Dad, when are you coming back? Because it’s getting bad.’ And he said, ‘I’m not leaving until I’m asked to leave.’ That’s just Serge for you,” his daughter, Nicole Zevlever, said.
That strong resolve and determination to fight until the end were something families remember well about Zevlever. The Kondracki family in Jefferson County have Serge Zevlever to thank for the adoption of their daughter, Kira.
“He never took ‘no’ for an answer for our daughter. We came across at least three times that we almost weren’t able to get her. And Serge said, ‘Not going to happen. You’re going to get her,’” mother Nicole Kondracki said.
The Kondracki family’s story is repeated over and over with other families who are devastated by the news of Zevlever’s loss.
Zevlever was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States with his wife and children as refugees. They settled in the St. Louis area. Zevlever most recently lived in St. Charles. He became a U.S. citizen and split his time between the United States and Ukraine, where he held permanent resident status.
His children learned Tuesday that the Chechen snipers had been apprehended by Ukrainian soldiers. While their father is gone, they know his commitment to serve others will be everlasting.
“Our dad’s legacy deserves to live on forever. He was a hero. And he died a hero,” daughter Nicole said.
News
St. Louis businesses brace for MLB cancellations
ST. LOUIS — Paddy O’s manager Chris Ladley sat with staff Tuesday afternoon surrounded by more than 70 TVs waiting for the news MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred would drop shortly. The start of regular season MLB games canceled after a delay already in the start of Spring Training.
“When they announced everything, we just stopped what we were doing and all sat at the bar with our fingers crossed,” Ladley said.
Ladley said the downtown staple had been planning for Opening Day since the Cardinals magical season ended in Los Angeles last year.
They had big plans for fans, with more TVs, a new surround system and more bars. Ladley said they had big plans for business too.
“Opening Day alone, that’s a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.
The MLBPA released a statement, saying that “players and fans who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised.
In a FOX 2 Twitter poll, you might be surprised to see fans vote that they didn’t care about the cancellation. It’s not because Cardinals fans don’t care. Perhaps, it’s they don’t care for how the MLB has operated in the past.
“Baseball is like the only sport that’s ever done this like at least once every generation they have a lockout,” Ladley said.
On the other side of Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is adjusting again too. Ballpark Village chief revenue officer Mike Lamartina sent FOX 2 a statement that said: “We are confident the cardinals will take the field this year and when they do we’ll be ready.”
Ladley says the whole area will.
“All of downtown is a sea of red and white you can smell hot dogs and brats in the air. Everybody’s singing. People that don’t even know each other are high-fiving,” he said.
The thought sounds good. But when?
“COVID’s kept us on our toes the last two years, so we’ll be ready when they give us the go sign,” Ladley said.
News
Wellston woman still stuck with dangerous abandoned home next door
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sarah Ray has taught school in Wellston for 40 years and can’t believe how her city is treating her now.
She called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team back in August to help get the derelict house next door torn down, saying city officials were dragging their feet.
Now, months later, it’s still not torn down. FOX 2’s Elliott Davis did two reports on this issue questioning why the house hasn’t been demolished.
The city’s mayor was blaming the St. Louis County’s Collector of Revenue’s Office for the delay in getting the deed to the house to tear it down.
A spokesperson for the Revenue Office released a statement, saying: “It was determined that the office never received the required documents. The Back Taxes Office reached out to the City of Wellston and informed them of the situation.”
After getting that email, FOX 2 reached out to Mayor Nathaniel Griffin again and told him what the county said.
He said the city then resubmitted the required documents to get the process moving. He said Wellston had sent in the required information the first time. He said right now, he just wants to get the bad house torn down to give Sarah Ray a break.
News
Inside look: Multiple homes damaged after explosion in O’Fallon, Misosuri
O’FALLON, Mo. — Several victims are demanding answers after a gas leak causes a home to explode into a pile of debris. No one was hurt in the incident, but several homes were damaged.
The City of O’Fallon says a contractor struck a gas line Tuesday morning, resulting in the explosion of one home and damage to several others. The city said in a statement on Facebook:
Today’s situation follows another gas line that was struck last week. One company has been involved in both of these events. After today’s incident, the company voluntarily stopped all work in the city. The city has accepted this voluntary termination and has suspended all permits related to work by this company.
Prior to restarting any work, the company will be required to submit documentation showing what happened in these incidents and what changes are being made to ensure the safety of our residents. Residents should be aware that there are other fiber companies within the city who continue to work without incident. These companies are free to continue their work.
O’Fallon Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parish said a crew was called out to the neighborhood shortly after the fiber crew hit a gas line. He said incidents like that happen all the time and usually do not have such a severe impact.
“This is kind of shocking, I mean to have a crew on the scene and to have this happen. I’m thankful for their safety, as well as the residents that they were able to get out and not have anything happen,” said Parish.
Rachel Owens said she and her dad were not home – but her sister was. Owens said her sister smelled the gas and ran out of the house before the explosion.
“The explosion opened the dishwasher. It opened the microwave. It threw everything from the cabinets,” Owens said.
She said nearly every room had damage. Most of the windows and outside of the house were also damaged.
“We built this house from the ground up, and just to see it could be taken down so easily is hard,” Owens said. “To know it just could’ve been gone like that the way their house was, that’s crazy.”
Owens’ dad, Ken Stout, was at work and is grateful his family and neighbors are okay.
“My neighbor, he lost everything. Everything that he’s ever owned — heirlooms, his wedding rings, pictures — nothings left,” Stout said. “That’s a rude awakening to anybody on how deadly that stuff is. You’re living in a time bomb.”
The house opposite Stout caught fire from the explosion. Owners Justin and Brandi Wear say two rooms are destroyed and the home is currently condemned.
“We have mixed emotions. I’m frustrated,” Justin said.
Justin said he wants to know what led up to the gas line break. He said he’s grateful for the support from his neighborhood.
“Everyone kinda looks out for everyone. It is good to see some of that happening with something so severe,” he said.
There is a GoFundMe page set up for the victims who lost their entire home set up by the wife’s co-workers.
“We are creating this to help one of our loving teachers at Little Learners of O’Fallon,” the GoFundMe reads. “Mrs. Judy has been our morning infant teacher since we moved into this building over a year ago, and she always reminds us of how big her heart is. She is always the first one to jump in when someone needs help, and now it’s our turn to help her.”
Donations have already begun pouring in pushing the fundraiser to more than half of its $5,000 goal.
To view the GoFundMe, visit:
