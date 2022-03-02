News
St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University
University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan was announced Tuesday as the next president of Santa Clara University in California.
Sullivan, 64, who has led Minnesota’s largest private university for nine years, will leave at the end of the school year.
Rob Vischer, dean of the law school, will step in as interim president.
“Julie Sullivan has been a beloved and inspirational leader, and we are grateful for her incredible contributions to St. Thomas,” Pat Ryan, chair of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees said in a news release. “She succeeded in elevating St. Thomas, building a team of strong leaders, and implementing several transformational priorities during her tenure.”
During her tenure, St. Thomas made the move to Division I athletics, launched the two-year Dougherty Family College and founded the Morrison Family College of Health.
For Santa Clara, which like St. Thomas is a Catholic university, Sullivan will be the first woman and first lay person to take the presidency.
“This is God’s will for me, and I believe, for Santa Clara,” Sullivan said during Santa Clara’s announcement Tuesday.
St. Thomas said the move will put Sullivan closer to her husband, children and grandchildren.
News
A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs
After a protracted saga involving the mayor of Amsterdam, new reports indicate that the Wassily Kandinsky painting Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses) will be returned to the heirs of its rightful owners. During the height of World War II, married couple Robert Lewenstein and Irma Klein were left with no choice to sell the contents of their robust art collection—which included work by masters such as Kandinsky, Renoir and Rembrandt—to the Nazis after the German military force invaded the Netherlands. Last year, a committee in Amsterdam was debating whether the painting belonged in the Stedelijk Museum or in the possession of Lewenstein’s descendants, and Amsterdam’s mayor weighed in on the family’s behalf.
“Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Femke Halsema, Amsterdam’s mayor, wrote in a statement last February. The dispute over the painting, which is purported to be worth over $20 million, has been ongoing for nine years and was brought to a halt on Monday when the artwork was transferred to Lewenstein’s heirs.
“The municipality and the heirs agree that the restitution does justice to the principle of returning works of art that were involuntarily removed from possession during the Second World War due to circumstances directly related to the Nazi regime to heirs of the then owners where possible,” the Stedelijk Museum said in a statement.
“As a city, we bear a great responsibility for dealing with the indescribable suffering and injustice inflicted on the Jewish population in the Second World War,” Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Touria Meliani added. “To the extent that anything can be restored, we as a society have a moral duty to act accordingly. This certainly applies to the many works of art that were in the possession of Jewish citizens and were looted by Nazis or were otherwise lost to the owners.”
News
Missouri Governor names new interim state health director
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Missouri Governor Mike Parson Tuesday afternoon named his next candidate to lead the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, one month after his last nominee, Don Kauerauf, was forced to resign amid opposition to his confirmation in the Missouri State Senate.
Parson introduced Paula Nickelsen as Acting Director during a noon press conference at his Jefferson City Capitol Office. Nickelsen, a 22-year-employee of the department, currently serves as Administrator in the department’s office of Emergency Coordination.
Parson chose Don Kauerauf in September 2021 after Randall Williams’ resignation in April. The Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee failed to approve the appointment after opposition to it from people opposed to vaccines and mask mandates. Kauerauf had said on multiple occasions that he opposed mandates but that he supported masks and vaccines as ways to curb the spread of COVID. Parson sharply criticized senators for political grandstanding and spreading misinformation before accepting Kauerauf’s resignation.
Parson said it was possible Nickelson could serve as Acting Director for the remainder of his administration but did not rule out seeking Senate confirmation.
Richard Moore has been serving as the department’s interim director. Nickelson will be sworn in Tuesday afternoon.
News
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
NEW YORK (AP) — Target will invest up to $5 billion this year in physical stores, remodels, new brands and expanding its online fulfilment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals.
The plans, announced Tuesday at its annual investor meeting held in New York, include opening 30 new stores, from midsize locations in dense suburban areas to small stores in cities like Charleston, South Carolina. It also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half of its 1,900 stores this year. The Minneapolis retailer also aims to roll out brand partnerships including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores, with plans to eventually operate 800 shops.
The moves come as Target pushed through headwinds — from congested ports to inflation that’s been the highest in 40 years — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.
“We continue to see a resilient consumer,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts at the meeting.
Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%, and the Minneapolis retailer released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.
Retailers are facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. Target, because of its size, was able to charter vessels and fill its shelves ahead of the holiday shipping crunch.
Yet Target was not unscathed and cost pressures from 2021 are carrying over into this year.
Gross margins fell from 26.8% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 25.7% in the most recent quarter. And Target said Tuesday that margins in the first quarter will be lower last year.
That did not faze investors who drove shares up nearly 12%, or $23.52, to $223.29 in late morning trading.
Target’s advantage competing against massive rivals can be found in its stores, which have become become the equivalent to Amazon’s “fulfilment centers.” Aisles have been filling with shoppers again as the pandemic wanes and behind the scenes, online orders are taken, goods are packed and shipped or prepared for curbside pickup at Target stores that are critical to satisfying digital sales, which rose 9.2% in the quarter.
Digital sales growth reached nearly $13 billion in 2021, and more than 95% of Target’s fourth-quarter sales were fulfilled at its stores.
The company is also adding “sortation” centers beyond Minneapolis, with five more facilities operating across Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Texas as well as Atlanta and Philadelphia by spring. Another is planned to open later this year. Sortation centers organize online orders packed by local stores for fast neighborhood deliveries.
“We’re getting more efficient, more productive — and that’s flowing through to the bottom line,” Cornell said on CNBC.
Net income for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 reached $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share. Adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter was $3.19, easily topping the $2.85 that industry analysts were looking for, according to FactSet. It also topped last year’s fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share.
Revenue was $31 billion compared with Wall Street projections of $31.32 billion.
The company registered an 8.9% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year.
Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth for the current fiscal year.
That comes as the retailer Target aims to recruit and hold on its workers with higher pay. The company said Monday that it will offer minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The company has done well with its partnerships with such brands as Levi’s and Disney. Last year, it began rolling out Ulta Beauty shops in its stores as part of a deal with the beauty retailer. Target executives said the Ulta shops have twice the productivity compared with the rest of the store.
Target Corp. has roughly 350,000 employees in the U.S.
St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University
A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs
Missouri Governor names new interim state health director
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Elon Musk’s Generosity to Ukraine Will Likely Help No One
Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher
Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten
Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported
Live: Trucker convoy protesting COVID mandates rolls through St. Louis
Photos: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’