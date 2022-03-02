News
Sunny with near record-high temps in 70s Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning is mostly clear and chilly. It will be sunny and very warm again Wednesday. The area may tie the old record high of 79 (1992).
A cold front moves through Wednesday night and it’ll be a lot cooler on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 50s but still above normal. It will be warmer on Friday.
Expect wet weather this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Recipe: In roasted orange chicken, every part of the fruit shines
Peeling an orange releases a spritz of natural oils that coats fingers with a citrus perfume, teasing at the fruit inside. The floral zest and juicy segments are easy to love, but the pith in between, not so much.
In its raw state, the white pith is painfully bitter, but that bitterness is what makes eating the whole orange worthwhile. Usually, the peel is destined for the trash, but it has the potential to be delicious. When it’s simmered to tenderness, it soaks up the cooking liquid’s flavor while keeping its acerbic razor edge — just enough to slice through the fruit’s straightforward sweet-tartness and highlight the hint of flower blossoms.
Using the entire orange is a smart move for desserts, as you can candy it whole or blend it into cake batter, but it also tastes great in savory dishes. The obvious example: orange chicken from Panda Express (and now, most Chinese takeout restaurants). Although there are no orange pieces among the little boulders of saucy fried chicken, the popular American Chinese dish took inspiration from Chinese dishes that use the fruit itself.
Almost 35 years ago, chef Andy Kao created the dish, along with Andrew Cherng, co-founder and chair of the company, for the first Hawaii location of Panda Express. They were inspired by many things, including the local flavors, as well as a Sichuan beef stir-fry with dried tangerine peels, a Taiwanese fried chicken dish and the sweet-and-sour flavors from the Jiangsu region of China.
“The concept of using citrus as an aromatic is actually a traditional principle in Chinese cooking,” said Andrea Cherng, chief brand officer for the company. (I attended high school with Cherng.)
Like many American Chinese dishes — really, most dishes — a recipe is born of overlapping influences, even if it has a distinct origin story. The path to formulating a meal is less a straight highway than it is a twisty road.
For this roasted orange chicken, one of my ways of cooking American Chinese food at home, the takeout version is just one source of inspiration.
Another is whole tangerines, which season every element of the dish and have thin skins that lose their bitterness more quickly than oranges. After some fruit is juiced for the gingery soy glaze, their spent peels are stuffed into the chicken. More tangerine wedges cook alongside the bird in the same pan, their piths softening in the sauce that lacquers the bird.
The skin ends up deeply browned and the meat silky, reminiscent of the Cantonese soy sauce chicken I was raised on. As much as I love Chinese dried tangerine peels, their ocher fragments curved like petals but stiff as bark, I wanted the juiciness of fresh fruit in this preparation. You don’t have to eat the tangerines in the pan, but, if you do, with a bite of chicken slicked with glaze, you’ll taste the surprising pleasure of bitterness balanced with the simple joys of salty, sweet and sour.
Roasted Orange Chicken
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- 5 small tangerines or clementines
- 1/2 packed cup dark brown sugar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar or distilled white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne or other hot red ground chile
- 1 (4-pound) whole chicken
- Salt and black pepper
- 8 slices peeled fresh ginger
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Squeeze 1/4 cup juice from 2 to 3 tangerines into a small bowl; reserve the spent peels. Cut the remaining tangerines into wedges with their peels intact, and set aside. Add the brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and cayenne to the tangerine juice and whisk until the sugar dissolves.
3. Generously season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper. Tuck the wingtips behind the body. Stuff the tangerine peels and 6 ginger slices into the cavity, then tie the legs together using kitchen twine. Place in a large ovenproof skillet, and scatter the tangerine wedges and remaining 2 slices ginger around the chicken.
4. Slowly pour the juice mixture all over the chicken, then slide the skillet into the oven. Roast for 30 minutes.
5. Using a large spoon or baster, quickly and carefully coat the chicken with the pan sauce. Continue roasting, basting every 10 minutes, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes longer. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast should register 155 degrees and, in the leg, 170 degrees. The chicken will continue to cook while it rests.
6. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for about 5 minutes. If the pan sauce isn’t already syrupy, bring it to a boil over medium-high heat on the stovetop. Be sure to wear oven mitts or use a kitchen towel to hold the skillet (the handle is hot). Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bubbles grow larger and paler brown, and the sauce is the consistency of syrup, about 5 minutes. Discard the ginger.
7. Serve the chicken whole or carved with the glaze poured all over the meat. Arrange the tangerine wedges from the pan around the bird. You can eat them, if you’d like.
Family alleges home care agency owes money for services it didn’t complete
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — In September 2020, Lakeitha Adory and her husband Gerald contracted COVID-19 while working as nurses.
“Sept. 8 is when I had to send my husband to the hospital. He woke up confused with slurred speech,” said Adory.
Gerald became unresponsive. He was in a coma for 38 days and in ICU for 45 days. Doctors diagnosed him with Transverse Myelitis, believed to be a complication of his COVID infection.
“He’s been paralyzed from the waist down for a whole year now. My whole life changed,” said Adory.
Lakeitha needed help caring for Gerald when he returned home. She hired Dignity at Home Care for one month. She said a worker was supposed to come five days a week for three hours a day. She agreed to pay $17.50 an hour and shared this bank statement showing she paid the company $1,3000 upfront.
“Everything was going fine at first. There was someone coming out every day,” said Adory.
Lakeitha said the final week of the agreement, no one from Dignity at Home Care showed up. She told FOX 2 its owner, Christopher Walter, promised to refund her $300 for the missed days.
“He would text me and say I’m coming. I’m going to bring it. Then he said, ‘I have the check in the mail. It’s on its way.’ I waited a week and a half. No check in the mail. We’re right here in Missouri. How long does it take for the mail to be delivered? Now it’s to the point I can’t reach him at all. Even if the person in the offices reached him. He won’t call me back. I haven’t heard from him at all. That’s when I reached out to you guys,” said Adory.
FOX 2’s Mike Colombo went to a building at Westport where Dignity at Home Care rents meeting space. Christopher Walter wasn’t there. After Colombo left, Walter called him and then followed up with an email.
In it, Walter said that he’ll “be dropping off her refund check to her tomorrow.”
“Upon further review by us, we did not receive any emails or voicemails to our office line following the check being dropped off to her several months ago,” he continued. “Due to that, we assumed the issue to be resolved.”
Walter added the situation is “an unfortunate miscommunication and no ill error on our end.”
Three days later, Walter sent Colombo another email. It reads: “I went further back in my records and tracked down the verification of refund from the initial attempt to provide a refund. I have also contacted our attorney, and at this point, he is advising that no further comments be made in this matter as it has been previously resolved.”
Colombo asked Walter if he or his attorney could provide us documentation of the records he referenced. He has not yet replied.
“I don’t think he has any intention on paying me back. I really don’t,” said Adory.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Lakeitha sent us pictures of a letter and check she said she received Tuesday from Dignity at Home Care.
The letter reads, “After review and reconciliation of timekeeping records, the staff worked a total of 70 hours. That leaves you with a credit of five hours for $87.50.”
Lakeitha said that’s still more than $200 short of what’s she’s owed. We noticed the check is dated Sept. 30, 2021, which could complicate her ability to cash it. She remains frustrated by this situation.
If you’ve had issues with Dignity at Home Care, email the details of the situation to [email protected]
Duck boat rides may return to Branson after 2018 tragedy
BRANSON, Mo. — Nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake, duck boat rides may soon be returning to Branson, Missouri.
Branson, one of Missouri’s top tourist attractions, is a place of seemingly endless attractions. Still, there’s been a feeling of something missing since July of 2018.
“I would hope everyone would keep an open mind as we move forward with the new ducks,” said former Branson Mayor Karen Best. “It is part of the fabric of who we are. If you’re putting them back in the water and they’re safe, I’m all for that.”
She doesn’t say that lightly. Best was mayor when the tragedy happened.
A “Ride The Ducks” World War II-era amphibious vehicle or “duck” was on the lake with 31 people aboard when it sank in a storm. Nine of those who died were members of the same family. Best was among those who had the somber duty of breaking the news to the victims’ loved ones.
“It was probably the hardest day of my whole life,” she said.
A severe storm seemed to pop up out of nowhere, she recalled. Side curtains on the duck for blocking rain reportedly trapped people underwater after the capsized.
The National Transportation Safety Board investigated and recommended that curtains and canopies be banned and that ducks be required to have more buoyancy.
Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation including Senator, Josh Hawley, and Congressman, Bill Long, introduced legislation to have those recommendations become law, which has yet to happen.
A website for the new ‘Branson Duck Tours’ says its ducks are Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles, Coast-Guard approved with aluminum hulls filled with urethane flotation foam that make them “unsinkable”.
According to its Facebook page, Branson Duck Tours has recently launched a prototype from the Branson Landing onto Lake Taneycomo and is hiring workers with plans to offer public tours this Spring.
Former riders have mixed emotions, including Best and Branson visitor Marcus Rich. He would ride again. Memories of riding with his young son outweigh the tragedy.
“I was shocked (by the news in 2018),” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. My son actually had been on it a few times. He’s actually driven the boat. He’s got a little “captain’s picture” and everything.”
“I want us to never forget what happened that day,” said Best, holding a heart-shaped locket she wore around her neck. “This heart I wear, I promised the families that every time I wear it I would think of them. Seventeen people lost their lives. That’s something you don’t erase.”
Though she wants anyone to be able to ride a safe, new version of duck boats, she doubts she’ll ever be one of them.
Ripley Entertainment, operator the Ride The Ducks attraction at the time of the accident, reached financial settlements with the survivors and victims’ families.
Three workers face criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to child endangerment for allegedly failing to follow safety guidelines. They are due in court for a hearing next week.
