News
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
NEW YORK (AP) — Target will invest up to $5 billion this year in physical stores, remodels, new brands and expanding its online fulfilment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals.
The plans, announced Tuesday at its annual investor meeting held in New York, include opening 30 new stores, from midsize locations in dense suburban areas to small stores in cities like Charleston, South Carolina. It also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half of its 1,900 stores this year. The Minneapolis retailer also aims to roll out brand partnerships including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores, with plans to eventually operate 800 shops.
The moves come as Target pushed through headwinds — from congested ports to inflation that’s been the highest in 40 years — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.
“We continue to see a resilient consumer,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts at the meeting.
Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%, and the Minneapolis retailer released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.
Retailers are facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. Target, because of its size, was able to charter vessels and fill its shelves ahead of the holiday shipping crunch.
Yet Target was not unscathed and cost pressures from 2021 are carrying over into this year.
Gross margins fell from 26.8% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 25.7% in the most recent quarter. And Target said Tuesday that margins in the first quarter will be lower last year.
That did not faze investors who drove shares up nearly 12%, or $23.52, to $223.29 in late morning trading.
Target’s advantage competing against massive rivals can be found in its stores, which have become become the equivalent to Amazon’s “fulfilment centers.” Aisles have been filling with shoppers again as the pandemic wanes and behind the scenes, online orders are taken, goods are packed and shipped or prepared for curbside pickup at Target stores that are critical to satisfying digital sales, which rose 9.2% in the quarter.
Digital sales growth reached nearly $13 billion in 2021, and more than 95% of Target’s fourth-quarter sales were fulfilled at its stores.
The company is also adding “sortation” centers beyond Minneapolis, with five more facilities operating across Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Texas as well as Atlanta and Philadelphia by spring. Another is planned to open later this year. Sortation centers organize online orders packed by local stores for fast neighborhood deliveries.
“We’re getting more efficient, more productive — and that’s flowing through to the bottom line,” Cornell said on CNBC.
Net income for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 reached $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share. Adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter was $3.19, easily topping the $2.85 that industry analysts were looking for, according to FactSet. It also topped last year’s fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share.
Revenue was $31 billion compared with Wall Street projections of $31.32 billion.
The company registered an 8.9% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year.
Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth for the current fiscal year.
That comes as the retailer Target aims to recruit and hold on its workers with higher pay. The company said Monday that it will offer minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The company has done well with its partnerships with such brands as Levi’s and Disney. Last year, it began rolling out Ulta Beauty shops in its stores as part of a deal with the beauty retailer. Target executives said the Ulta shops have twice the productivity compared with the rest of the store.
Target Corp. has roughly 350,000 employees in the U.S.
News
Elon Musk’s Generosity to Ukraine Will Likely Help No One
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is offering free electric car charging and satellite-based internet services through his companies to help Ukraine refugees flee from Russian invasion. But his generosity will likely benefit few people since the region lacks the infrastructure needed to access those services.
Musk’s Tesla said on Monday it opened up electric vehicle charging stations for free to non-Tesla vehicles in several countries around Ukraine, including parts of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Tesla operates a global network of “superchargers” exclusively for Tesla owners. By opening these chargers to non-Tesla EVs, “we hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location,” the company said in a letter to local customers on Monday, reported by the tech news site Teslerati.
Tesla doesn’t officially sell cars or operate charging stations in Ukraine, and superchargers are sparse in neighboring Eastern European countries. Even if there were enough chargers, low EV adoption in the area means that the free service would do little to help refugees. In 2021, there were only about 30,000 electric vehicles on the road in Ukraine, according to the country’s automobile manufacturers association.
At least half a million refugees have fled Ukraine in the past week, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. More than half of them crossed Ukraine’s western border to Poland, where a few might get some use of Tesla’s charging stations. Others have gone to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other European countries.
Meanwhile, at home, Tesla stock is soaring as the war continues to stoke concerns about the world’s oil supply. Shares jumped 7 percent on Monday as crude oil price surpassed $100 per barrel for the second time in a week, up from $62 a year ago. Tesla shares have rallied 24 percent since the Russian invasion began last Thursday.
Also on Monday, Musk said SpaceX, the space company he also runs, is sending a batch of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to help local communities connect to the company’s satellite-based broadband internet. The help came at the request of Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, who tweeted at Musk on Saturday and asked him to activate Starlink in Ukraine as the country’s internet infrastructure was damaged during Russia’s military assault. Musk responded that Starlink was active in Ukraine and agreed to send free terminals to the country.
Starlink requires a ground terminal, which costs $499, to connect. The service costs $99 per month. It’s unclear how many active users Starlink has in Ukraine, where the average monthly salary just surpassed $500 in 2021. SpaceX did’t immediately respond to an inquiry about user numbers by country. Starlink’s Beta service data suggest that the vast majority of the program’s users are based in North America, Western Europe and Australia.
Fedorov tweeted Monday that a truckload of Starlink terminals had arrived in Ukraine.
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022
News
Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.
The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction in Alden’s latest lawsuit Friday. Earlier in February, a judge also blocked Alden’s effort to nominate its own directors at Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.
“This is now the second court ruling in less than two weeks rejecting Alden’s desperate efforts to destabilize Lee and push its grossly undervalued proposal to purchase the company,” Lee said in a statement.
Alden didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.
The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Lincoln Journal Star, and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover offer in December. The New York-based hedge fund is already one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, but it has a reputation for imposing severe cuts and layoffs at the publications it owns.
Alden objected to Lee’s decision to use a plurality standard for the director vote because it will essentially guarantee the reelection of Lee’s chairman and its lead independent director. As long as the directors get at least one “yes” vote, that is more than any other candidate could get because they are running unopposed. Alden wanted the directors to have to win the majority of the votes cast to keep their seats.
Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee’s stock, says change is needed because the company has delivered disappointing results since buying all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers in 2020. But Lee has said it is making good progress in growing online ad revenue and digital subscriptions.
Lee’s board has received support from two other hedge funds that hold stakes in the publisher because they have said Lee is worth significantly more than the $24 per share Alden has offered.
By JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer
This story was first published on Feb. 27, 2022. It was updated on March 1, 2022, to correct that the judge rejected Alden Global Capital’s motion for an injunction but didn’t throw out the lawsuit.
News
Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten
Gophers junior Sara Scalia, a combo guard from Stillwater, has been chosen for the second team All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Tuesday.
An off guard who took over the starting point guard job when Jasmine Powell left the team on Jan. 28, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring during the regular season with an average of 17.8 points a game, and her 101 made 3-pointers are the most in the Big Ten this season and are second nationally.
Scalia averaged 19.4 ppg. in Big Ten play, seventh overall, and her 42.6 percent accuracy from beyond the arc ranks fourth in the conference and 15th nationally.
Seniors Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren, graduate transfers playing their only seasons at Minnesota this year, also were honored. Winters, an off guard, was an honorable-mention selection after averaging 11.6 points and shooting 41 percent from 3-point range and leading the team in blocks (1.0 a game) and steals (1.7). Helgrena, center, was picked as the Gophers’ Sportsmanship Award representative.
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Elon Musk’s Generosity to Ukraine Will Likely Help No One
Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher
Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten
Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported
Live: Trucker convoy protesting COVID mandates rolls through St. Louis
Photos: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates
Jim Denomie, Native American artist from Minnesota whose work was exhibited internationally, dies at 67
One dead in possible I-70 shooting in St. Louis
Rock the Garden 2022: Summer music festival returning after three years
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’