The Most Stylish Passport Cases for All Your Upcoming Trips

Share Pin 0 Shares

It was hard enough staying organized while traveling internationally in the pre-pandemic times, but it’s become far more complicated and difficult these days, considering the amount of documents and papers now required when embarking on any big trip. Your passport is, of course, the most important item you need to travel internationally, which is why I’ve long been a proponent of using a passport case.

A passport cover keeps your passport safe and secure, including protecting it from any potential spillage within your bag. Plus, it makes it a whole lot easier to keep track of your passport within your travel bag, so you won’t have to empty out all of your belongings onto the airport floor in search of your free-floating passport that somehow made its way to the very bottom of your carry-on. It’s another way of keeping stress levels as low as possible while on the go, which is always key.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Passport cases are a great organizational hack, since they typically also have sleeves and compartments to hold not just your passport, but also your boarding pass, other IDs, credit cards, cash and, of course, your COVID-19 vaccination card. While some passport covers are best just to keep your passport and specific travel items, others are great to use as full travel wallets.

If you haven’t yet added a passport case to your travel wardrobe, take this as a sign to try it out, because after using one, you’ll never want to travel without it again. Below, see the best stylish passport holders to stay safe, secure and organized on all your upcoming travels.