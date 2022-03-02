News
The Most Stylish Passport Cases for All Your Upcoming Trips
It was hard enough staying organized while traveling internationally in the pre-pandemic times, but it’s become far more complicated and difficult these days, considering the amount of documents and papers now required when embarking on any big trip. Your passport is, of course, the most important item you need to travel internationally, which is why I’ve long been a proponent of using a passport case.
A passport cover keeps your passport safe and secure, including protecting it from any potential spillage within your bag. Plus, it makes it a whole lot easier to keep track of your passport within your travel bag, so you won’t have to empty out all of your belongings onto the airport floor in search of your free-floating passport that somehow made its way to the very bottom of your carry-on. It’s another way of keeping stress levels as low as possible while on the go, which is always key.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Passport cases are a great organizational hack, since they typically also have sleeves and compartments to hold not just your passport, but also your boarding pass, other IDs, credit cards, cash and, of course, your COVID-19 vaccination card. While some passport covers are best just to keep your passport and specific travel items, others are great to use as full travel wallets.
If you haven’t yet added a passport case to your travel wardrobe, take this as a sign to try it out, because after using one, you’ll never want to travel without it again. Below, see the best stylish passport holders to stay safe, secure and organized on all your upcoming travels.
News
Police identify victim in weekend Spanish Lake murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man who died in a shootout in Spanish Lake over the weekend.
According to Vera Clay, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Johnny Bond, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Bond was 39. The other individual was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.
News
St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University
University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan was announced Tuesday as the next president of Santa Clara University in California.
Sullivan, 64, who has led Minnesota’s largest private university for nine years, will leave at the end of the school year.
Rob Vischer, dean of the law school, will step in as interim president.
“Julie Sullivan has been a beloved and inspirational leader, and we are grateful for her incredible contributions to St. Thomas,” Pat Ryan, chair of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees said in a news release. “She succeeded in elevating St. Thomas, building a team of strong leaders, and implementing several transformational priorities during her tenure.”
During her tenure, St. Thomas made the move to Division I athletics, launched the two-year Dougherty Family College and founded the Morrison Family College of Health.
For Santa Clara, which like St. Thomas is a Catholic university, Sullivan will be the first woman and first lay person to take the presidency.
“This is God’s will for me, and I believe, for Santa Clara,” Sullivan said during Santa Clara’s announcement Tuesday.
St. Thomas said the move will put Sullivan closer to her husband, children and grandchildren.
News
A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs
After a protracted saga involving the mayor of Amsterdam, new reports indicate that the Wassily Kandinsky painting Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses) will be returned to the heirs of its rightful owners. During the height of World War II, married couple Robert Lewenstein and Irma Klein were left with no choice to sell the contents of their robust art collection—which included work by masters such as Kandinsky, Renoir and Rembrandt—to the Nazis after the German military force invaded the Netherlands. Last year, a committee in Amsterdam was debating whether the painting belonged in the Stedelijk Museum or in the possession of Lewenstein’s descendants, and Amsterdam’s mayor weighed in on the family’s behalf.
“Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Femke Halsema, Amsterdam’s mayor, wrote in a statement last February. The dispute over the painting, which is purported to be worth over $20 million, has been ongoing for nine years and was brought to a halt on Monday when the artwork was transferred to Lewenstein’s heirs.
“The municipality and the heirs agree that the restitution does justice to the principle of returning works of art that were involuntarily removed from possession during the Second World War due to circumstances directly related to the Nazi regime to heirs of the then owners where possible,” the Stedelijk Museum said in a statement.
“As a city, we bear a great responsibility for dealing with the indescribable suffering and injustice inflicted on the Jewish population in the Second World War,” Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Touria Meliani added. “To the extent that anything can be restored, we as a society have a moral duty to act accordingly. This certainly applies to the many works of art that were in the possession of Jewish citizens and were looted by Nazis or were otherwise lost to the owners.”
The Most Stylish Passport Cases for All Your Upcoming Trips
Police identify victim in weekend Spanish Lake murder
St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan to leave for Santa Clara University
A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs
Missouri Governor names new interim state health director
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Elon Musk’s Generosity to Ukraine Will Likely Help No One
Hedge fund loses court ruling in takeover fight for Post-Dispatch publisher
Gophers’ Sara Scalia is second team All-Big Ten
Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues