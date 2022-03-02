News
Timberwolves blitz Golden State to finally sweep a back to back
The Timberwolves came out of the all-star break with a treacherous stretch of Memphis, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Golden State.
One win would’ve been acceptable in that span. Two would’ve been good.
They got three, with the last coming via a 129-114 win at home Tuesday over the Warriors.
The victory gave Minnesota (34-29) a back-to-back sweep, and marked the first time in six tries that Minnesota won the second game of a back to back. To emerge from the stretch with a winning record is a major step for a team with an outside shot of nabbing a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the game from the get-go, scoring 15 points in the opening frame. Outside of Kevon Looney, Golden State didn’t have anyone remotely capable of contending with Towns’ versatility inside or out. The big man finished with 39 points and nine rebounds.
D’Angelo Russell continued his efficient scoring since he came out of the all-star break, tallying 22 points and seven assists on 8 for 17 shooting. Malik Beasley drained six triples to get to 20 points.
Steph Curry was tremendous, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds and four assists. It was Curry who kept Golden State (43-19) in the game with a number of surges to keep the margin within 10 until Minnesota’s strong start to open the final frame put the game away.
Golden State suffered its sixth consecutive loss at Target Center.
Certainly, injury luck played a role in the success, as it often does in the NBA. Cleveland was without its top four guards Monday, and Golden State didn’t have Draymond Green nor Klay Thompson among many others Tuesday. The Warriors were down to just nine healthy bodies after Moses Moody left the game in the first quarter with an eye injury. It was a continuation of the charmed life the Wolves have lived this season, facing few teams at full strength.
Minnesota was sans Anthony Edwards, who missed the game with knee tendinopathy.
News
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards misses game with knee tendinopathy
Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards battled knee tendinopathy last month, but the 20-year-old appeared to have briefly moved past the soreness just ahead of the all-star break.
Then came the break and the five days off after Edwards competed in the Rising Stars Challenge. At that point, it seemed as though perhaps the 20-year-old was in the clear.
But the knee tendinopathy reappeared on the injury report ahead of Minnesota’s game Tuesday against Golden State, and caused the guard to miss the contest. It’s the first game Edwards has missed in his career for reasons other than COVID-19.
He loves to play.
But Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted pregame that Edwards’ knee is looking like something that will need to be managed.
“Just every day, some days it’s better than others,” Finch said. “Tendinitis issues, probably has not had a ton of it in his life, so just figuring out how to manage that.”
As for giving Edwards rest, Finch said “everything is on the table” to get the guard where he needs to be. In his previous bout with the knee soreness, Edwards said he sat in sadness one night in his hotel room in California after a game with the Kings because he didn’t feel like he could be there entirely for his team.
“I’m sure it’s affected him, for sure. No doubt,” Finch said. “He doesn’t feel like he has the confidence or the explosion to do certain things in certain directions.”
SEASON TICKET PLAN
The Timberwolves launched their full-season ticket memberships for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. The membership includes discounts on concessions and retail, along with playoff ticket priority. Season ticket pricing remained flat from this season to next, with the team even reducing prices in “select areas.” The Wolves noted more than 2,000 lower-level seats were priced below $40 per game.
Minnesota ranks 20th in the NBA in announced attendance this season at 15,631 fans per game. That’s a major bump from prior to the pandemic, when they ranked last in the league. The Wolves have logged seven sellouts this season, which likely has a lot to do with the team being more competitive and battling for a playoff spot.
CURRY CODE
Finch conceded Golden State guard Steph Curry might be the most difficult guard to guard in the NBA, given how much he moves off the ball, along with what he can do with the rock in his hands.
“That’s unique in this game,” Finch said. “Whether you’re trying to switch or deny him, his constant movement alone draws at least two, and sometimes three defenders. Everything breaks loose on the back of that.”
Which begs the question: Why don’t more players aspire to have Curry’s off-ball impact?
“I’m sure they do,” he said. “What you have to admire about Steph is that he’s willing to put the work in. He’s willing to run around like that and keep playing on the move. A lot of other supremely talented players just want the ball and go from there. He turns that around, he just runs around and gets the ball.”
News
Gophers baseball team rides two Chase Stanke home runs to 12-0 victory over Tommies
Chase Stanke homered twice, and the Gophers baseball team collected 12 hits in a 12-0 victory over St. Thomas on Tuesday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in the teams’ first meeting as Division I programs.
Stanke, a senior catcher from Sugar Grove, Ill., got Minnesota (3-6) started in its home opener with a three-run homer in the team’s six-run second inning. He finished with five runs batted in.
Easton Bertrand finished 3-for-4 for the Gophers, and Brett Bateman and Ronald Sweeny added two hits apiece.
Jack Liffrig picked up the pitching victory, allowing three hits over 7 2/3 innings.
Charlie Bartholomew was 2-for-3 for the Tommies (2-6), who finished with four hits. Brigs Richartz and Avery Lehman had the other two hits for St. Thomas, which was a Division III national power for decades before moving up to Division I competition this season.
News
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion.
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on the central square in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the bombing of a TV tower in the capital.
Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and adopt tough sanctions, which he said have left Russian President Vladimir Putin ”isolated in the world more than he has ever been.”
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Biden devoted the first 12 minutes of his Tuesday evening address to Ukraine, with lawmakers of both parties repeatedly rising to their feet and applauding as he praised the bravery of Ukraine’s people and condemned Putin’s assault.
As Biden spoke, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly on Kyiv, the capital city of nearly 3 million people, in what the West feared was a bid by Putin to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.
The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.
Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by the sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.
As the fighting in Ukraine raged, the death toll remained unclear. One senior Western intelligence official estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed. Ukraine gave no overall estimate of troop losses.
The U.N. human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths. The real toll is believed to be far higher.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. It also said three cities — Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol — were encircled by Russian forces.
Many military experts worry that Russia may be shifting tactics. Moscow’s strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters’ resolve.
Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple of miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting, officials said.
The bombing came after Russia announced it would target transmission facilities used by Ukraine’s intelligence agency. It urged people living near such places to leave their homes.
Zelenskyy’s office also reported a powerful missile attack on the site of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial, near the tower. A spokesman for the memorial said a Jewish cemetery at the site, where Nazi occupiers killed more than 33,000 Jews over two days in 1941, was damaged, but the extent would not be clear until daylight.
In Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile.
The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building on the square, was destroyed in the attack. The entrance to the consulate was between a jewelry store and a bank.
The attack on Freedom Square — Ukraine’s largest plaza, and the nucleus of public life in the city — was seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion wasn’t just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.
The bombardment blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doors, ripped from their hinges, lay across hallways.
“People are under the ruins. We have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, an emergency official.
Zelenskyy pronounced the attack on the square “frank, undisguised terror” and a war crime. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.
In an emotional appeal to the European Parliament later, Zelenskyy said: “We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are.”
Another Russian airstrike hit a residential area near a hospital in the city of Zhytomyr, Mayor Serih Sukhomlin said in a Facebook video. Ukraine’s emergency services said the Tuesday’s strike killed at least two people, set three homes on fire and broke the windows in the hospital. About 85 miles (140 kilometers) west of Kyiv, Zhytomyr is the home of the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which may have been the intended target.
Zelenskyy said 16 children had been killed around Ukraine on Monday, and he mocked Russia’s claim that it is going after only military targets.
“Where are the children? What kind of military factories do they work at? What tanks are they going at?” Zelenskyy said.
Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Local residents also reported the use of such weapons in Kharkiv and the village of Kiyanka, The Kremlin denied using cluster bombs.
Cluster bombs shoot smaller “bomblets” over a large area, many of which fail to explode until long after they’ve been dropped. If their use in Ukraine is confirmed, that would represent a new level of brutality in the war and could lead to even further isolation of Russia.
The first talks between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion were held Monday, but ended with only an agreement to talk again. On Tuesday, though, Zelenskyy said Russia should stop bombing first.
“As for dialogue, I think yes, but stop bombarding people first and start negotiating afterwards,“ he told CNN.
Moscow made new threats of escalation, days after raising the specter of nuclear war. A top Kremlin official warned that the West’s “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one.”
Inside Russia, a top radio station critical of the Kremlin was taken off the air after authorities threatened to shut it down over its coverage of the invasion. Among other things, the Kremlin is not allowing the fighting to be referred to as an “invasion” or “war.”
Roughly 660,000 people have fled Ukraine, and countless others have taken shelter underground. Bomb damage has left hundreds of thousands of families without drinking water, U.N. humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths said.
“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Kharkiv resident Ekaterina Babenko, taking shelter in a basement with neighbors for a fifth straight day. “We have small children, elderly people, and frankly speaking it is very frightening.”
A Ukrainian military official said Belarusian troops joined the war Tuesday in the Chernihiv region in the north, without providing details. But just before that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had no plans to join the fight.
As for the Russians’ advance on the capital, the leading edge of the convoy was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the city, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
A senior U.S. defense official said that Russia’s military progress — including by the massive convoy — has slowed, plagued by logistical and supply problems. Some Russian military columns have run out of gas and food, the official said, and morale has suffered as a result.
Overall, the Russian military has been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to completely dominate Ukraine’s airspace.
The immense convoy, with vehicles packed together along narrow roads, would seemingly be “a big fat target” for Ukrainian forces, the senior Western intelligence official said on condition of anonymity.
“But it also shows you that the Russians feel pretty comfortable being out in the open in these concentrations because they feel that they’re not going to come under air attack or rocket or missile attack,” the official said.
Ukrainians have used whatever they had to try to stop the Russian advance. On a highway between Odesa and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, residents piled tractor tires filled with sand and topped with sandbags to block convoys.
___
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol, Ukraine; Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Robert Burns, Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
