Trudy Rubin: Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine? An explainer
On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks on Ukraine’s border with Belarus — one sign of how Vladimir Putin has swallowed the country of Belarus while the world was watching the war in Ukraine. Belarusian troops may now supplement Russians in the effort to conquer Kyiv, and Belarus could serve as a new base for Russian nuclear weapons. Here’s some background on how Putin effectively annexed Belarus, and made it the model for what he still hopes to do with Ukraine.
What is the relationship between Russia and Belarus?
Belarus, a country of around 9.5 million people that sits on Russia’s eastern border and Ukraine’s northern border, has been in Vladimir Putin’s sights as long as Ukraine has.
Putin considers those two independent countries, both of them former Soviet republics, to be a part of the historic Russian heartland. He claims they were unfairly separated from the motherland after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Since 1994, Belarus has been ruled by the authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko, who managed to maintain a certain balance between West and East, while also maintaining centralized state controls over the economy and the political system. That supposed neutrality was why peace talks over Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 were held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
However, the Kremlin has been pursuing what some called a “soft annexation” of Belarus for some time. Russian oligarchs — members of the super-wealthy elite who managed to acquire private control over major industries as the Soviet Union collapsed — have bought up key pieces of the Belarusian economy. And Moscow has pressed Belarus to export goods through Russian ports.
But until now there were never Russian troops based on Ukrainian soil.
Why is Belarus helping Russia invade Ukraine?
In 2020, Lukashenko became beholden to Putin for saving his dictatorship. A younger Belarusian generation — one that was allowed to travel and was tired of Soviet-style rule — rebelled against Lukashenko’s rigging of a presidential election. Exit polls and election monitors believed the election had been won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher and homemaker who courageously stepped in to run after her popular candidate husband was jailed.
When hundreds of thousands of citizens protested the stolen election, Lukashenko crushed the demonstrators with the full political and economic support of Putin. The Russian leader bailed out the Belarusian economy, and made clear he would oppose any effort to democratize the country.
So Lukashenko was in no position to say “no” when Putin sent 30,000 Russian troops to Ukraine in February for joint exercises with Belarusian troops, in obvious preparation for the Russian invasion. The Belarusian border lies only around 140 miles north by good road from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Those Belarusian troops, so far, have remained loyal to Lukashenko, and it now appears that some of them will join the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
All expectations are that Russian troops will remain in Belarus and Russia will establish bases there.
Moreover, Lukashenko just pushed through a referendum renouncing Belarus’ non-nuclear status, which it agreed to when it gave up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons in 1994. That means Russia could move nuclear weapons into Belarus.
Does Putin’s effective takeover of Belarus have bigger security significance to NATO beyond the serious threat it poses to Ukraine?
Yes.
If you look at a map, you see that Belarus also borders Poland and Lithuania. That means that Russia can now move nuclear weapons up to the border of those states, both of them NATO members.
It also means that Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, are almost cut off by Russia-controlled territory from other NATO countries — connected only by a 60-mile strip of border with Poland known as the Suwalki Gap.
So why was Belarus the site of peace talks, held Monday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations?
The talks were not held in Belarus. Ukraine turned down Russia’s first proposal to conduct the talks in Minsk, precisely because of the risk that the Ukrainian delegation would not return alive. Instead, the talks were held on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, after assurances from Lukashenko that the Ukrainian delegation would remain safe. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had suggested other locations, but Russia refused, so the Ukrainians took a risk and went to the Belarus border.
At least for this first round of talks, they returned unharmed.
Blue Cross MN claims COVID-19 testing lab inflated prices
Insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has filed a federal lawsuit against a COVID-19 testing lab alleging price inflation and fraudulent billing.
In a statement, Blue Cross claims GS Labs inflated the price of its most common test up to five times the market value. The insurer also alleges GS Labs, which is headquartered in Omaha, administered additional tests just to drive up billing to Blue Cross.
“It is our claim that GS Labs intentionally disregarded and misinterpreted federal guidelines for the sole purpose of maximizing profits during a public health emergency,” Scott Lynch, Blue Cross Minnesota senior vice president of pharmacy and chief legal officer, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
In response, David Leibowitz, a spokesman for GS Labs, said the lawsuit amounted to “strong-arm gamesmanship” by a big insurance company during ongoing negotiations. He added that Blue Cross owes GS Labs more than a $1 million for tens of thousands of tests it is required to pay for under federal law.
“GS Labs has followed federal law to the letter,” he said. “Our posted cash price for COVID tests is in line with the marketplace across the U.S. and we have been paid that price or a negotiated rate by numerous insurers around the country.”
Instead, Blue Cross wants to pay the “hardship price” that GS Labs offered to residents facing financial trouble during the pandemic, Leibowitz said. “We look forward to litigating this absurd claim by BCBS of Minnesota in court,” he said.
In January, the laboratory said its advertised cash price for a rapid COVID-19 antigen test was $179.
GS Labs has eight locations in Minnesota and also offers testing in eight other states. The labs primarily provide rapid antigen tests, but they also use genetic tests to confirm negative rapid test results in symptomatic patients.
Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden planned in his Tuesday night remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden planned to outline plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“We have a choice,” Biden was to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden’s address.
Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it can’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.
Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, in his speech, will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
Biden aides say they believe the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” that will improve with time. But time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.
House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden plans this year to repackage past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president was to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also planned to appeal to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
The speech comes as progress on many of Biden’s other legislative priorities remains stalled on Capitol Hill, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin scuttled the sweeping “Build Back Better” spending bill that Biden championed last fall.
As part of his pitch to voters, Biden was to resurrect components of the legislation, but with a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was also to outline how his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Psaki said Biden “will absolutely use the word inflation” in the speech, but emphasized that he was focused on “how people experience it” rather than looking at it as a statistic.
As part of that push, Biden was expected to call for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He planned to propose new initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discuss new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service, officials said.
Biden also was to appeal for action on voting rights, gun control and police reform, which have failed to win significant Republican backing.
The president was also to push the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. He nominated her last week.
The physician’s office for Congress recently ended the House’s face-covering requirement after the government eased its mask-wearing guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional in the House chamber, which will be open to all members of Congress but not their guests. Attendees are required to take COVID-19 tests before the speech.
Seating for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential speech. White House aides fretted that a repeat Tuesday would spoil the message the president aimed to deliver.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Jason Dearen in New York contributed to this report.
Minnesota gun-carry permits set record for second straight year, with demand both urban and rural
Minnesota sheriffs issued more than 106,000 permits to carry a firearm in 2021, setting a record for the second year in a row. The trend presents itself in counties both rural and urban across the state.
The annual permit to carry report released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday showed a continued uptick in permits for 2021. In 2020, sheriffs issued more than 96,000 permits to carry, up from more than 51,000 the year before. The surge in permits coincides with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in violent crime as well as recent political and social unrest in the U.S.
Higher crime and a shortage of police officers in Minneapolis have also made more people interested in carrying guns for self-defense, said Rob Doar, senior vice president for government affairs with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a gun rights lobbying group.
“I think that people are becoming more aware — just looking at what’s in the news, looking at what’s happening in our own state — that at any given moment they could be in a situation where they need to defend themselves,” he said.
Violent crime increased by 17% in Minnesota in 2020 from the previous year, according to an annual uniform crime report from the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state recorded 185 murders that year, breaking a record last set in 1995, during the crack cocaine crisis. In 2021, Minneapolis reported more than 600 carjackings — up from 388 the year before. A record 36 were killed in homicides in St. Paul last year, the Pioneer Press reported, while Minneapolis recorded 96 homicides — one shy of its 1995 record.
Both Democratic and Republican Minnesota lawmakers have made addressing violent crime a priority for the current legislative session.
Rural areas have seen increases in permits issued similar to those in urban areas, with some counties issuing nearly twice as many or more permits than they did in 2019.
Politics may play a role.
“With the election of people who advocate for gun control policies and things like that we will typically see an increase,” Doar said.
In 2021, Hennepin County, the state’s largest with a population of 1.2 million, issued 16,888 permits — more than any other county. That’s up from more than 11,000 the year before and approaching three times the roughly 6,000 the sheriff issued in 2019. Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka and Washington counties — the state’s next biggest counties — made up the other top five permit issuers.
The dramatic uptick in permits-to-carry presents itself in a snapshot of counties from around the state, including Olmsted, St. Louis, Clay and Beltrami counties. All four show big increases in the overall number of permits issued each year since 2017. Largely rural Polk County, home to East Grand Forks on the North Dakota-Minnesota border, issued 281 permits in 2017. In 2021 the county issued 690.
The overall number of people getting permits isn’t just up, either, Doar said — they’re younger and more diverse. Doar, who teaches permit-to-carry classes, says the number of women and racial minorities he sees seeking permits has grown. Annual BCA permit reports show more people ages 21-29 are applying as well, he said.
The state of Minnesota enacted its permit-to-carry a firearm law in 2003. Applicants must take an approved firearms training course and apply at their local sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office then investigates the applicant’s background before deciding whether to issue a permit.
Sheriff’s offices are required by statute to provide the BCA with data on carry-permit applications, issuances and denials, which the agency compiles in an annual statewide report. Background checks screen records from agencies including the FBI and BCA.
Minnesota’s permit-to-carry law is not a concealed-carry law per se. It allows for the concealed and open carrying of firearms. Other states, such as Wisconsin and North Dakota allow for open carrying of firearms under certain circumstances without a permit.
As of the report’s release date, there are 387,013 valid permits to carry a firearm in the state of Minnesota. In 2021, sheriffs suspended 176 permits, revoked 40, voided 1,165 and denied 1,627.
