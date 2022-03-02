News
What Gophers’ Senior Day ceremony says about future of men’s basketball program
Ben Johnson didn’t expect his emotions to well up inside him on Sunday.
Throughout games in his first season as Gophers men’s basketball coach, Johnson hasn’t lost his cool with referees over a bad call, nor has he been seen giving an earful to a player over a missed assignment.
On Sunday, though, Johnson choked back tears on at least two occasions when it came to talking about what Minnesota’s eight-member senior class has meant to him and the program overall.
With a microphone in his hand during the U’s Senior Day festivities after an 84-79 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena, he needed to pause and collect his words. Fans at The Barn cheered him on during the delay. When asked about those moments during his postgame interview, Johnson’s eyes reddened as he spoke.
“I don’t necessarily get that emotional, but I know how much time these guys put into it, and again, you want to see them be successful, and you kind of don’t want it to end as a coach,” Johnson explained. “These guys will be hard to replace. I think it’s a tribute to who they are. If they weren’t good kids and good people, it would probably be a lot easier, but these guys are big time.”
As the Gophers have struggled to a 3-13 record through January and February, and postseason play will be limited to the Big Ten tournament next week, attention broadens beyond this season to what might be the hallmarks of Johnson’s teams next year and beyond.
The way the Gophers program treated its seniors Sunday was one indication of how things are done under Johnson. The U coordinated personal touches and details to show their appreciation during the U’s 15-minute Senior Day ceremony; it was a stark departure from the casual and much quicker proceedings under predecessor Richard Pitino.
The Gophers honored each student manager and player with framed pictures of their gold jersey. The players were given commemorative basketballs, gift bags and white roses to give to their parents, who were present on the court along with siblings and other loved ones. Each player spoke, with guard Luke Loewe, like his coach, also becoming verklempt in the moment. After players had their moment, they gathered for extended group photos.
Johnson shared why he went to such lengths.
“I want these guys to be proud of being here,” he said. “They give a lot, and like I said, they didn’t have to believe in me from Day 1, first-year head coach, and they did. I don’t take that lightly. This is a place that, while they have gone to multiple spots, I’m all about where you finish.”
Johnson himself started his collegiate playing career at Northwestern for two seasons, from 1999-2001, before the Minneapolis native transferred to the U for his final two seasons, in 2002-04.
“I want these guys to view themselves as Gophers and have pride in that,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, down the line, they will look at those balls and pictures and all that and have good memories. That is our job as a staff, to find a way to get these guys to go out the right way, so they can be really proud of what they’ve done and who they are. Because from the very beginning, not many people probably thought we would be 13-14 and win four games in the league. But these guys believed in what we are doing, and who they are got us to this point. Now you want to honor them by making sure you finish the right way.”
Johnson has emphasized how he wants the Gophers, who were picked to finish last in the Big Ten, to continue to play hard and smart. They can use the 27-point hole they had to dig out of against the Hoosiers as something to learn from.
Their penultimate regular-season game versus Maryland (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) is at 8 p.m. Wednesday in College Park, Md., and they will close out the regular season Sunday at Northwestern before the conference tournament next week in Indianapolis.
Minnesota could win some games or lose all three, but the Gophers’ classy tribute to their seniors was an indication of how things will be done going forward.
Omar Kelly: Mike McDaniel admires the resiliency, fight of Dolphins team he inherited
Mike McDaniel is still living out of a suitcase and residing in a hotel (he’s moved to a second one) when he’s not hunkered down at the team’s facility in Miami Gardens.
The Miami Dolphins’ newest head coach is still getting his bearings in South Florida — he’s been to two restaurants and a Miami Heat game — and doesn’t plan to venture out more until he finds his footing with the franchise he’s now responsible for leading.
McDaniel openly admits his knowledge of the AFC East, one of the two division he’s never coached in before now, is lacking, and that his understanding of the Dolphins’ illustrious history and knowledge of the team’s 20-year ride on the mediocrity merry-go-around, isn’t strong.
But McDaniel does know one thing about the Dolphins: He’s certain he’s inherited a disciplined, well-coached team.
Even though his exposure to the players has been limited, his admiration for what he knows they endured — or better yet, survived after starting out the 2021 season with a disastrous 1-7 record before rebounding to win 8 of the final 9 games — is grand.
“People don’t really understand how hard it is to be a player in the middle of the season and people are talking about next year,” McDaniel said Tuesday during an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel at the NFL scouting combine. “To be able to ignore the noise and move forward [is impressive].
“I’m excited about a lot of the guys I get to meet because there’s that core [understanding] among the players, and they understand the value of working through adversity, and they have a bond to each other because of it. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it, and do whatever it takes to possibly get us to the next step.”
The decision-makers who hired McDaniel hope the 38-year-old will bring his run-game expertise and background helping coach respectable offenses to help stabilize that side of the ball.
Pair an improved offense with the type of defense Miami looks to replicate by keeping Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, and the hope is that a franchise that produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03, will continue to take steps forward.
Especially if they add the right pieces in free agency and the draft, getting players who can complement what is already on the roster and those who can address some of the team’s voids.
Every coach wants tough, smart, disciplined leaders, players who love football. That’s one of the biggest clichés in professional sports. So it was refreshing that McDaniel didn’t regurgitate some tired, rehearsed speech about his desired makeup for players and need for them to “love football.”
According to McDaniel, he’s looking for football players who are “passionate and ambitious.”
McDaniel doesn’t want the Dolphins to shy away from ambitious players because throughout his career, the teams he’s been part of have been carried by those individuals. And he points out that as a coach, his biggest task is to help them improve their skills, get them prepared for each opponent, and maximize their opportunity.
That’s how you thrive in the NFL. Putting a player in position to win is how you gain respect in the locker room.
“A head coach serves,” he said. “They have to feel the investment. That’s the player’s bottom line.”
McDaniel wants players that “truly value all of the experiences that a team may provide,” he continued. “A guy that likes work brothers, people that appreciates family that isn’t blood.”
Those are the bonds teams create and good teams can overachieve and rise beyond the squad’s talent level.
“Important in that whole mold of a human being is there has to be a component of acceptance, and almost embracing adversity because that’s the game’s strongest parallel to life,” McDaniel continued. “That’s what football provides. There always will be adversity and acknowledging that could allow us to thrive in that because it happens in each quarter, each game, each season.”
“There isn’t a season where people don’t fail, so you have to find the people where going through stuff isn’t [frowned upon],” he continued. “Sometimes adversity is the greatest gift someone can ever get if they have the wisdom to understand it’s going to be alright. That’s directly what I look for in terms of people, and those are the people that you want alongside you.”
Matt Eberflus wants his Chicago Bears defense to be ‘fanatical’ about creating takeaways. So what’s his formula for instilling that mindset?
From the day he was announced as the new Chicago Bears coach, Matt Eberflus began singing a popular hymn that will resonate in a passionate football city that loves to rally behind swarming defenses.
Takeaways, Eberflus noted, must become the calling card for a unit he promises will establish itself through effort, intensity and situational intelligence. He wants his defensive players to turn the dial of their takeaway focus past “MAXIMUM” and all the way to “FANATICAL.”
It should become an undying obsession, Eberflus believes. For everyone. Every single day.
“It’s all about the ball,” Eberflus said at his introductory news conference in January. “That’s the most important thing for winning and losing — taking the ball away (on defense) and protecting the football (on offense).”
Here’s where we pause for a simple acknowledgment. Of course takeaways are important. Every defensive coach in the league has similar ambitions and comparable visions for producing them. Yet so many teams — whether because of a lack of talent or a flawed system or broken processes — fail to match their rhetoric with meaningful production.
So it was worth asking Eberflus at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday where the disconnect starts for teams that talk long and hard about prioritizing takeaways yet fall short on actually creating them with regularity.
Don’t forget, last season’s Bears under defensive coordinator Sean Desai introduced a “Takeaway Bucket” to energize players and sharpen their focus. The prop caught on fast at training camp.
But when the games began, the Bears had trouble filling that bucket. They went from Week 5 through Week 16 without creating multiple takeaways in a game and finished tied for 26th in the league with only 16.
That marked the sixth time in nine seasons the Bears finished 20th or lower in that all-important category. Eberflus’ Indianapolis Colts defenses, by contrast, produced 107 takeaways during his four seasons as coordinator, ranking 10th, 10th, fifth and second from 2018-21.
So what is it, then, that separates the haves and have-nots?
“It’s the day-in and day-out process of it,” Eberflus said Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center. “So when you’re coaching it, it’s every snap. In individual (drills). To start in our first phase when we get players on the field (in April), as soon as we can put a ball out there, we’re going to start talking about it and coaching it. Every single play. And we don’t let that go. That is what I mean about fanaticism.”
Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams will make it clear to players they don’t want a single practice rep to go by without multiple players attacking the football.
Punch. Hammer. Rake.
And for those defenders who aren’t among the first two or three to the ball, hustle and pursuit will be emphasized. Just in case a ball pops free, the Bears hope to maximize their opportunities to secure it.
Eberflus considers all of this a mindset that needs to be instilled and then strengthened. He also will teach his players about city fumbles — those in heavy traffic — and how best to recover those versus country fumbles — those out in the open — and how to attempt to scoop and score.
Perhaps Eberflus’ formula will work quickly in Chicago. He certainly has a lot of similar points of emphasis as former Bears coach Lovie Smith, who arrived at Halas Hall in 2004 proclaiming that takeaways would be a top priority.
Smith’s teams created 310 turnovers in his nine seasons in Chicago, an average of 34.4 per season, and had at least 28 in every season.
That was evidence to debunk one popular notion that takeaway totals are, by and large, random from year to year with so much hinging on good fortune.
In the nine seasons since Smith’s exit, the Bears have averaged 21 takeaways and topped 25 just twice — in 2013, the first season of the post-Smith era, and 2018 under coordinator Vic Fangio.
Eberflus understands talking points in February and March have to be backed up with action and focus whenever the Bears defense is on the practice field or in the meeting room in the months ahead.
“It’s just doing one action at a time and talking about, ‘Hey, you missed a strip attempt,’” Eberflus said. “Or, ‘That was a great strip attempt.’ Or, ‘Scoop and score, that was great. You guys went for 10 yards like we asked you to.’
“That’s just what you do. You just pay attention to it.”
Sure, that may sound elementary. But it has to become the prevailing mindset. An obsession. All. The. Time.
Said Eberflus: “Sometimes I’ll go by three or four plays (in film review) and say, ‘Oh, let’s go back. Whoa. We missed three strip attempts.’ So you’ve just got to stay on it.”
The Bears have a lot of work to do to replenish their defense during the upcoming player acquisition cycle. Free agency begins in two weeks, and the draft is six weeks after that. Eberflus knows there are many holes to fill and adjustments to make as the Bears shift from a 3-4 base system to a 4-3 while also considering some difficult roster decisions that might put the team’s long-term health ahead of its short-term competitiveness.
Still, the Bears defense has obvious potential catalysts, starting with linebacker Roquan Smith, an established playmaker and respected leader who will have to settle into Eberflus’ defense quickly and then spearhead the turnover rush.
Eberflus said Tuesday the two most important traits he looks for in players is a genuine love for football and a willingness to invest in working hard. He has remained vague in specifying which defensive players on the current roster he sees as core leaders the team can build around and grow with. But he thinks it’s a unit set up to succeed.
“We have pieces in there for sure that fit that mold,” he said.
Now comes the task of adding more pieces — and then turning up the intensity on the takeaway dial.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of St. Paul liquor store worker
An employee at a St. Paul liquor store underwent surgery after a shoplifter shot him in January, according to an attempted murder charge.
Workers at Park Liquors on Snelling and Hague avenues reported a man wearing a full face mask left without paying for a six-pack of beer at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.
A worker who followed the shoplifter out of the store told him, “I’ll take that stuff back that you took,” when the man turned and shot him twice from five to seven feet away. He was wounded in the abdomen, in tremendous pain when police arrived and had surgery to repair damage to his internal organs, according to a criminal complaint.
Minneapolis police arrested Jalen William Dyson, 28, of Minneapolis, on Sunday and he was transferred to the Ramsey County jail on Monday.
Witnesses reported the shooter jumped into a moving sport-utility vehicle, and police found a six-pack of beer and a door handle in the area. A person took a photo of the suspect and the vehicle, and police were able to decipher the license plate. They found the vehicle parked near Kent Street and Marshall Avenue, with a door handle missing.
The vehicle’s owner told police he knew Dyson from college when they played football together, and that his mother also was acquainted with Dyson as a result. Dyson went to North Dakota State College of Science and Augsburg University.
On the day of the shooting, the man’s mother and Dyson saw each other at the light rail train. He picked up his mom, and Dyson asked for a ride home and to stop at the liquor store.
The driver and his mother stayed in the vehicle and, when he heard shots, he said he started driving away. He said Dyson grabbed the door handle, it broke off, he jumped in and said, “Go, go, go,” according to the complaint.
The driver went a short distance, and he and his mother ordered Dyson to get out, which he did. The driver’s mother reported that he said, “I robbed this (expletive),” and she said he showed no remorse, the complaint continued.
Dyson was being held in the Ramsey County jail. An attorney had not been assigned to him as of Tuesday.
